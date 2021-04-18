Big Tech censors shield the false gods of race baiters, MSM & Democrats

WASHINGTON. Race baiters and poverty hustlers are a big business. The Rev. Jesse Jackson could afford $3,000 monthly child-support payments to his former mistress, front-row seats to Chicago Bulls’ basketball games, and own multiple residences. The Rev. Al Sharpton used his social justice organizations to “pay for virtually everything. That may even extend to his clothing and his daughters’ private school tuition,” Forbes magazine reported in 2015.

So, you shouldn’t be surprised that self-described Marxist and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors purchased four beautiful homes for $3.2 million. One in California’s fashionable Topanga Canyon. After all, the late Soviet Premier Leonid Brezhnev enjoyed relaxing in a lavish country estate while the citizens of his totalitarian workers’ paradise waited in long lines for life’s most basic staples.

The masses are mere stepping stones to greater things for the hustling community organizer. Barack Obama parlayed his “activism” into two stints as US president. Oh, and it’s estimated his net worth is now around $70 million.

But hustling the downtrodden is not the exclusive domain of any one single race.

Take the very white Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She told NBC News her “motivation every day is the one in five American children who live in poverty.”





With a net worth of $114.7 million, Pelosi is seventh among the richest members of Congress. It’s not likely she gives the tiny tots mentioned above so much as a second thought while rummaging through her $25,000 refrigerator for a pint of $13 ice cream.

Pelosi’s just one of many race/poverty pimps that have made fortunes on the backs of the poor and aggrieved with help from pimps of another kind – Big Tech and the mainstream media.

In Nathaniel Branden’s book “The Six Pillars of Self-Esteem,” he states:

“Some people stand and move as if they have no right to the space they occupy. They wonder why others often fail to treat them with respect – not realizing that they have signaled others that it is not necessary to treat them with respect.”

They tell the poor and aggrieved that society, capitalism, police, and white supremacist America refuse to “treat them with respect.” Perhaps it’s time they look a little closer to home and see that the most exploitive, heartless, and vampiric exploiters feeding off their misery are the ones claiming to be their friends, champions, and spokespersons.

The ones with courtside, season tickets. Those who send their kiddies to private schools. Those with refrigerators filled with gourmet ice cream. Or the Marxists with a taste for multi-million-dollar homes nestled in celebrity enclaves.

Philosopher Eric Hoffer once said of those eager to join mass movements:

“Faith in a holy cause is to a considerable extent a substitute for the lost faith in ourselves.”

And promoting the continuation of the individual’s loss of self-worth is the job of information pimps in social media and the press. Those who tell Americans the crushing circumstances of their lives are beyond their meager abilities to change. Those who idealize and promote race and poverty pimps as leaders and agents of “hope and change.”

When the New York Post printed an exposé on BLM co-founder Cullors’ home purchases, Facebook launched algorithms preventing the story’s dissemination by its users. And Twitter blocked the account of Post reporter Jason Whitlock (who happens to be Black) for remarks critical of Cullors. He noted that her million-dollar Topanga Canyon real estate purchase happens to be in an area of California with an African-American population of 1.4 percent.

“She’s with her people,” Whitlock quipped.

It’s bad enough when alternative information sources expose the corrupt financial dealings of race baiters and poverty pimps, but including mention of their rank hypocrisy is the one unforgivable sin.

You see, the same folks who tell us we must view American heroes like George Washington through a woke lens insist we bend our perceptions of their false gods of clay feet.





But they can’t censor everyone… for now.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.