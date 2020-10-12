Big Tech and the censoring of what you will see and when you will see it

Today one of the largest pogroms of censorship in world history is underway. Yet the vast majority of people have no idea that it is happening. And due to big tech’s monopolies of all online and social media, there is little that can be done to stop it.

Most are familiar with how the legacy media censors anything positive about President Trump. Mostly by ignoring his successes or repeating oft-repeated talking points that are less than honest. For example, a favorite misinformation spread is that the Trump administration will not protect pre-existing health conditions. President Trump and Republicans have repeatedly vowed to protect pre-existing conditions. (Overview of Federal Policy Around Pre-Existing Conditions Coverage)

Yet, even today in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings we heard Senators Corey Booker, Maisey Hirono, Richard Blumenthal, and Kamala Harris, some posturing before images of constituents, “fearful of losing their health care due to preexisting conditions.” These Senators are repeating the lie that Republicans want to remove pre-existing condition protections. A lie that a compliant liberal media then repeats. Ignoring protests to the opposites.

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” – Joseph Goebbels

The tip of the iceberg was recently on public display when Fox News show, Outnumbered, had Newt Gingrich in the center seat. During the broadcast, Newt gave an example of George Soros donating to left-wing activist prosecutors around the country. (George Soros’s Foundation Pours $220 Million Into Racial Equality Push – NYTIMES)





The response was instant and damning. Gingrich was instantly shut down by the co-hostesses, Harris Faulkner and Melissa Frances, while the Republicans on the panel looked on in stunned silence; like young does caught in the glare of an oncoming car’s headlights, anticipating the impact.

That video alone showed exactly what is occurring behind the scenes at what were once reliable conservative news outlets. Censorship via the canceling of any verboten subjects – these include the Hungarian billionaire, Hunter Biden, Hydroxychloroquine, mail-in voting fraud, and anything critical to a Democrat politician (Democrat’s Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: Crazy is as crazy does)

That One America News, as well as Fox, does not cover George Soros’s activism and his impact on the coming election recently tells the tale about the new drive by big tech to cover up for liberals’ massive disinformation campaigns. A pre-election campaign going on right now in an attempt to change votes in the upcoming election. (Former House Speaker Paul Ryan reportedly wants to use his position on Fox’s board to ‘do something’ about Trump – Business Insider)

How Big Tech determines the content you see

But the larger issue is the big tech media companies, like Facebook, Google, Amazon, and even other lesser platforms, that manipulate the information that we are allowed to see. Asking one publisher about censorship, his response was “Google is censoring us for conservative news they consider “hateful” because it is conservative. Even opinion articles must fulfill their unpublished rules of acceptable content.”

Which is a lot to digest. So what do we do?

I know that writing anything against George Soros or promoting HCQ as a therapeutic is considered clickbait and fake news. Any article regarding alleging mail-in voter fraud is censored. Regardless of citations or balance. Photos or videos. If it fails to promote the Democrat narrative, Tweets, videos, and posts are removed from social media platforms.

Only knowing what is or is not acceptable to the Big Tech leadership is a shoulder shrug. There are no published rules. Because if the rules were published, the bias in them would be apparent.

For the user, the cost is the loss of honest journalism as nearly every journalist today, with a small handful of exceptions, are in the tank for one or the other candidate. You know that the Washington Post will never publish an ill word toward Biden, or a positive word toward Trump. But we do not expect anything different. We know the bias.

But the bias online is hidden except that users should know, by now, that the bias in the virtual world, as in the brick and mortar, leans toward the Democrat narrative.

Online media censorship

Censorship is happening within most conservative news outlets who are fighting against the most pervasive forms of media censorship. Why you might ask, would a conservative site cave to such outrageous conduct? Because if they do not they cannot remain as publishers. It takes money to maintain a news organization, even online. And Google and Facebook control 98% of all advertising dollars online.





Google is first and foremost an advertising company.

Their function as a search engine is secondary. Search “stove – gas – review” and your first response are advertisements for stoves. Because Google is first and foremost an advertising company.

In addition to selling advertisements to be featured in search results, they also act as an advertising platform for web sites. All the ads you see on websites you visit are either Google Ad Sense Ads, or they come from a third-party ad platform, like Infolinks or Sovern or Taboola, those blocks of stories you see at the bottom of almost every story.

But the manor Google affects online publishers the most is in “page views.” If you are deemed “unacceptable” by Google for any reasons – from politics to pornography – they can choose to not feature you in their search results. This greatly limits visitors to any site, therefore having a direct financial impact.

By suppressing conservative sites in their search result, via an evergrowing list of “unacceptable” coverage, Google can destroy a website in days.

Banned by Facebook and Twitter

It is not only online media being censored. Users – you and me – are regularly censored by Facebook and Twitter. And while we can all agree that hate speech, speech that calls for harm to any person for their race, sex or religion, needs to be monitored and shut down, the big tech giants are also limiting the numbers of readers through banning, shadow banning, and outright shutdowns for violating their censors. Banning is when Big Tech, without notifying you, hides your posts or Tweets from appearing in your follower’s timelines. Big Tech decides what you can share with people you know.

And once banned, you have to simply wait until “someone – somewhere” decides your punishment has been met.

Twitter is adopting a new “misinformation” labeling for the platform. This misinformation labeling will apply to “U.S. political figures” and users with more than 100,000 followers. Actor James Woods and others believe the social media giants will use the labels to further target conservatives.

It will also affect the twitter accounts of the President and his administration. Which is the true purpose of the rules change.

“Starting next week, when people attempt to Retweet a Tweet with a misleading information label, they will see a prompt directing them to credible information about the topic before they can amplify it,” says a post from Twitter Support containing a graphic of a sample tweet that has been labeled.

Are you mad yet?

The closer to the election, the tighter the censorship will be. Big Tech has shut down content – articles and social media posts, regarding Biden’s 47-year record. About Kamala Harris’ criticism of Joe’s KKK pals in congress, like Strom Thurmond, Richard Byrd, James Eastland, and Herman Talmadge. Articles citing Joe’s support for Governor George Wallace who ran for President as a segregationist.

Has anyone seen any references to Biden’s past racist behavior? It is out there, but not to the level it would be if say roles were reversed. We see lies repeated ad nauseam about President Trump – for example, the lie that he called anarchists in Charlottesville “good people.” A lie that Joe Biden launched his Presidential race on (Trump’s Charlottesville comments twisted by Joe Biden and the media – Sure, Donald Trump said there were ‘fine people on both sides’ but in the next breath he condemned ‘neo-Nazis and White nationalists.’ Don’t leave that out. – USA Today)

Americans should be trusted to reach conclusions for themselves

As the days trickle down to the final showdown on election day, only information damaging to President Trump will be widely available. This is no accident. Google has completely removed many conservative outlets from its search engine. Go ahead and type in a search for “George Soros donations to ANTIFA,” and the majority of the responses support the Hungarian billionaire as a philanthropist. Click ANTIFA.com and find yourself on at JoeBiden.com. This is the same ANTIFA Biden claims is not a group, but an idea.

But you, dear user, must look beyond the first five responses. Search George Sors and click on the article the “Connoisseur of Chaos – The dystopian vision of George Soros, billionaire funder of the Left” when determining how you feel about his impact on American politics.

YouTube simply removes most conservative videos, as does Twitter, Facebook, who stop people from reposting important information that might help President Trump. Instagram, Tic Tac, in fact, all big tech.

Knowledge is power, the lack of knowledge is a weapon against democracy.

Big Tech wants to remove the option of knowledge, providing propaganda over editorial balance.

Big tech knows they can change up to 20% of the votes through this censorship. It is why they are doing it. This writer opened a Parler.com account (@writerworks9) in protest over Twitter’s censoring President Trump, but it will have little impact on this election. (Finding alternatives to Social Media interference during Election 2020)

In fact, there is little that one can do to stop Big Tech from being a partisan political mouthpiece. There is little to be done, other than voting for President Trump. Reelecting President Trump is the biggest slap in the face to big tech we, as ordinary citizens, can do. It will prove their attempts at hornswoggling the American electorate did not work.

The solution is in electing Trump for a second term

Once President Trump is back in the Oval Office, he must insist that the Department of Justice open an investigation over big tech’s monopoly. It is bad enough that six huge corporations own 80% of all of the legacy media. And that the majority feature a liberal bias. Having one company, Google, control 88% of all advertising dollars as well, is criminal.

Big tech, at this time, is all privately owned and there is little we can do as users, readers, and information seekers other than recognizing the censorship and be intellectually curious. The truth is out there. We have cited articles here from reliable sources such as USA Today, Business Insider, NPR and the Intercept.

But we must all be aware of how it is affecting our everyday lives. As the AT&T monopoly was broken in the 80s’, (Could The Old AT&T Break-Up Offer Lessons For Big Tech Today?) so must the Big Tech monopolies presently being protected by Obama era policies. (THE ANDROID ADMINISTRATION – Google’s Remarkably Close Relationship With the Obama White House, in Two Charts)

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.