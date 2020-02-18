Big Brother Obama hopes to change history – Trump didn’t do it. I did

WASHINGTON. All most four years after leaving the presidency, Big Brother Obama is nearly an afterthought in the minds of his countrymen. He can thank President Trump’s winning cancelation of the community organizer’s many economy-killing Executive Orders for his legacy drain.

And the marked change in US foreign policy is profound. It transitioned from Obama shipping Iran cargo pallets topped with $1.7 billion in cash to Trump’s cheaper $16 million military drones delivering explosive letters of termination to targeted Iranian leaders. Like the late Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Trump’s glorious economy

As America’s fortunes continue to brighten under the Trump administration, with the Democratic Party continuing its descent into irrelevance after the epic fail of its impeachment gambit, former President Obama heralded Trump’s success in a tweet.

He said Trump’s economic policies are “paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.”





Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

His time frame, however, is way off. He claims it all started eleven years ago. During the bad old days when he was saying demonstrably foolish things like,

“When you spread the wealth around, it’s good for everybody.”

Or when he told America’s risk-taking entrepreneurs,

“You didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.”

Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

Those who can’t, teach

That someone else, of course, is the Dem’s biggest financial contributor. America’s overpaid pedagogues, who introduce kindergarten kids to story-telling drag queens and overly sensitive university powder puffs to safe spaces and massive student debt.

Apple’s Steve Jobs and Microsoft’s Bill Gates somehow managed to create technologies that brought massive and positive societal change despite dropping out of university – in Gates’ case, Harvard. They clearly did “build that” without the assistance of a clockwatching, featherbedding, union-protected “somebody” stealing their glory.





Speaking of Harvard, Obama not only graduated from this institution of higher learning but taught there as well. And Obama marshaled that educational brilliance when planning America’s post-recession economy.

You may recall how he often used the word “invest” as a metaphor for wasteful government spending. This was the case for companies he believed were on the forefront of America’s new “renewable energy” sector.

The Obama future that wasn’t

Evergreen Solar, for instance, received a Department of Energy loan guarantee of $25 million taxpayer dollars. SpectraWatt received $500 million. And, more famously, Solyndra received a tidy $535 million.

All these companies went belly up.

In 2015, the last year Obama served as president, the Washington Times reported:

“Nearly $1 billion in loans have already defaulted under the Energy Department program, which included the infamous Solyndra stimulus project and dozens of other green technology programs the Obama administration has approved, totaling nearly about $30 billion of taxpayer backing, the Government Accountability Office reported in its audit.”

Conservatives say big-government types are always trying to pick economic winners. But Obama proved beyond all doubt how good they are at picking losers.

Stupidnomics

When eleven million Americans were unable to find gainful employment in 2013, Nancy Pelosi was forced to put as positive a spin on the Big Brother Obama economy as possible.

“Economists agree that unemployment benefits remain one of the best ways to grow the economy in a very immediate way. It immediately injects demand into our markets and increases employment.”

By Pelosi’s logic, had unemployment reached 100 percent the nation might have experienced full employment as the stock markets reached new heights. Although utter nonsense, you could say Pelosi’s prattling presaged the economic musings of millennial cuckoo clock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and that broken jack-in-the-box atop the ash heap of history, Marxist/Leninist Bernie Sanders.

The malicious left, as George Orwell famously illustrated in his novel “1984,” is fond of re-writing or erasing history. “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past,” goes a party slogan in Big Brother’s Oceania.

But here in a free America, no one controls what we remember. Not even a ridiculous and fading community organizer from Chicago.

US capitalist running dogs

Despite America’s current political divide, our Trumpian economic revival provides proof healing capitalism is our nation’s language of brotherly love.

In his 1981 article “Capitalism and Freedom,” the late economist and Nobel laureate Milton Friedman wrote:

“The person who buys bread doesn’t know whether the wheat from which it was made was grown by a pleader of the 5th Amendment or a McCarthyite, by a person whose skin is black or whose skin is white. The market is an impersonal mechanism that separates economic activities of individuals from their personal characteristics. It enables people to co-operate in the economic realm regardless of any differences of opinion or views or attitudes they may have in other areas… This is the fundamental way in which a free-market capitalist organization of economic activity promotes personal freedom and political freedom.”

Sorry, Mr. Big Brother Obama and Sen. Sanders, Trump and we capitalist Americans built this.

