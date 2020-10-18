Bidens in Ukraine: Time to rethink the FBI as our law enforcement agency

For many of us, the FBI has lost all credibility as a law enforcement organization. The reasons are many and they are varied. But the fact is, since its foray into overturning the 2016 election, many do not trust anything that they say or do. Now with the knowledge that they sat on Hunter Biden laptop, the time has come to rethink the FBI’s future.



Additionally, the recent inability of its present director, Christopher A. Wray, to name ANTIFA as an organization didn’t instill confidence in the bureau. In fact, many do not respect the FBI in any form. It has a well-earned reputation of ineffectiveness, causing many to come to that conclusion.

The recent information about Hunter Biden’s laptop emails is an example.

We have learned that the FBI has had that laptop in their custody since December 2019, with knowledge of its content as early as September 2019. Yet, to date, there is not an ongoing investigation of official corruption into the Obama White House when the emails make it abundantly clear that corruption was rampant all the way to the Vice-president, Joseph Biden.

Worst, during the impeachment debate, Wray sat on important facts dealing with that ongoing sham. The information contained within that Apple computer cleared President Trump of the allegations being touted as reasons to remove the President. This constitutes a second attempt by the FBI to usurp the results of the 2016 election. That is damming.

However, this level of politicization of the Bureau has been inherent from its birth. J. Edgar Hoover, its founding Director was beholding to Republican, Calvin Coolidge, for his appointment as Director of the Bureau of Investigation, the predecessor to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in 1924.





He learned very quickly how to manipulate politicians from both political parties to remain Director under both Republicans and Democrats, until his death in 1972. Until then the Bureau was isolated from external politics. That was the period of its most professional time. It was when they earned the respect of all law enforcement, worldwide, as the premier crime-fighting agency in the land.

That was its heyday, what followed was a crime.

Soon after Hoover’s death, the vultures came out firing their big guns. They tried to tarnish his reputation, which was successful, through conspiracy theories and outright lies. For the first time, political dirty tricks were abundantly clear. Played out on a dead man who could not defend himself.



But the dirt mongers got their point across and turned the once venerable FBI into a political watchdog to do its bidding. Of course, it was at a time when Democrats ruled congress and the White House after Watergate, so the FBI was turned into the Democrat Party’s lapdog.



That was when the slide into incompetence began. Speaking as a retired law enforcement professional, this writer lost all respect for the FBI during the mid-1970s, when working closely with them. One detective from our department transferred to the FBI around 1975 and confided in me the rapid slid from the professionalism that they were taking.

Immediately after Hoover’s death the entry requirements to become an FBI Agent were drastically lowered in order to meet diversity standards. Along with that decline in the quality of agents, went a decline in moral standards, starting at the director’s office and working throughout the agency. In other words, they were swallowed up in the Democrat swamp, becoming political hacks just like the DOJ.

It would take the events of September 11, 2001, before their full level of incompetence would reveal itself, but their moral decline was on full display long before that. The saga of James “Whitey” Bulger tells the tale of how corrupt they had become. And that case wasn’t created in a vacuum, rather it reflected how low the FBI had gone downhill. (Of note, is that Hunter Biden entered into business with John Kerry’s stepson and Whitley Bulger’s grandson – Inside the shady private equity firm run by Kerry and Biden’s kids)

It is interesting that both Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann were instrumental in the case, as well as their misbehavior in the Enron case. However, it only highlights the decline in the bureau.

Their lack of police acumen was spotlighted when two bank robbers killed two FBI agents, wounding five in a 1986 shootout on the streets of Dade County, Florida. This was the post-Hoover FBI that was transitioning from pros to political hacks. Unlike the Hoover days when takedowns were well thought out and pre-planned, these less than professionals winged it.



The results speak for themselves but showed the downward spiral the FBI was on

The FBI decline ramps up under Clinton

FBI incompetence and subservience to their political overlords became painfully clear during the Clinton years, as they botched two high profile standoffs trying to please left-wing gun-grabbers at Ruby Ridge and Waco. Those two bungled sieges led to a combined 89 deaths, including 26 children. (Both agents and civilians.)



However, the largest failure of the FBI came on September 11, 2001.

There is no excuse that the FBI, as the primary intelligence agency dedicated to domestic security, did not stop 9/11. The clues were abundant, especially after the bombing of those same towers in 1994. They knew the towers were a priority target, and simply sat on available information.



Since then, they have failed to stop terrorist plots, that they had creditable information about. These include the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the attack by a Muslim couple in San Bernardino County, California, at Fort Hood, Texas, and most egregiously, at the Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida.



In all cases, they had information on the suspects but failed to follow through. And then they began investigating Republicans and conservatives on behalf of their Democratic overlords. Their actions against President Trump and his associates are not only outrageous, but it is also criminal.

With more than enough proof to convict the criminals within the FBI, they cover for them.

At the same time, they refuse to prosecute, or even investigate leftist. Hillary Clinton comes to mind, as does James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strozk, and you get the picture. The FBI has become our worst nightmare. A political police force who has chosen sides, just like Hitler’s Gestapo.



There is only one remedy. Remove all intelligence investigations from them. After President Trump is reelected he needs to fire FBI Director Wray. Then replace him with a director from outside of the agency. A person who will completely gut the bureau and replace supervisors and agents with patriotic Americans.



In the interim, domestic intelligence gathering should go to the DHS, where agents will do a proper job of protecting America. Maybe through DHS, we would see some prosecutions for the open and notorious ANTIFA, a domestic terrorist organization; not an idea.



The FBI is a troubled deep state agency, through and through. Something must be done soon, or else all of us are at their mercy. Just ask General Michael Flynn. An innocent man devastated by their lies. Or just ask President Trump!





About the author:



Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.





