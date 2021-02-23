Biden’s Red Coats and America’s coming second fight against tyranny

On July 4, 1776, an underground and outlawed Congress drafted a letter, signed by all the delegates in attendance, and sent it to the King of England; their sovereign lord. Affixing their names to that document made them outlaws of the King, and traitors to their nation. It brought Red Coats to America’s shores to protect Britain’s tyranny.

It, in fact, entrenched the insurrection, begun over a year earlier by armed militias in Massachusetts.

The Declaration of Independence that was sent to the King of England laid out the reasons for the separation. Many of those same reasons could be repeated today. Only instead of British Tyranny, we are now faced with Biden’s Democrat Tyranny.

It would be a case of history repeating itself.

Many of us have not read the words of our founding documents since high school.





In today’s high schools, they do not read, or teach, those words and what they mean at all. And those who do are indoctrinated with critical race and Marxist theories that cloud the impact of their words. Allow me to present some of those words placed in the context of then and now.

Because those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it.

In Congress, July 4, 1776

“The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

This explanation to the King could be sent to Joseph Biden today. Democrats do not believe in God, nor the laws of nature. They booed God during their 2012 national convention, and have left out all mention of Him in every party platform since.

Democrats openly closed churches during the pandemic shutdowns, while keeping Marijuana shops open. Some Democrat leaders even sent police and SWAT teams to ensure that those who believe in God could not worship.

Simultaneously they allowed rampant looting and riots to continue under the pretext of police brutality.

As to their willingness to respect equal stations under the laws of nature, consider that one of Joe’s early executive orders command that men who dress as women must be allowed to participate in female sports. They not only defy God, but they also ignore science.

This disconnect on reality is alone enough to declare independence from Biden and Democrat tyranny. But just as our founding fathers didn’t stop with this introduction, neither shall we.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

All men are created equal. Does that sound racist?

Today’s critical race theorists say that it is, noting that we allowed slavery to continue for another 75 years after publishing this tome. The truth is that every nation on earth at that time allowed slavery, yet our founders were forward-thinking enough to see how wrong it was, and in written form declared it as such. America was formed on the promise of equality, not on the backs of slaves.

The most important phrase in that sentence is where it states that those equal souls are “endowed by their creator”- not by governmental fiat. That phrase was anathema to every other government in the world. It meant that certain rights are given to the person at birth, something a king nor Joe Biden can take away at his whim.





Yet Biden is mandating what we are able to do, think and act upon every day since he slipped into the back door of the White House. We must not go to a restaurant until Joe says it is OK. We cannot return to work until Joe says so. We cannot worship until Joe thinks we have forgotten all about God.

As to our God-given rights to include Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness, Joe only wishes to provide those to his minions while denying them to patriots. While continuing to allow ANTIFA and BLM to riot, loot and murder capriciously, he has instituted the most draconian measures ever presented in America toward non-radicals.

Especially against whites, both men and women, all Christians and Jews, while coddling Muslims. According to Joe Biden’s views of America, only the chosen few are allowed any freedom or semblance of liberty. And none are allowed happiness; except for the elites.

The founders continued:

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shown, that mankind is more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.

“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.”

Long abuses have also burdened America at the hands of tyrannical Democrats.

For more than fifty years, the tyrannical abuses of Democrats have become more evident and out in the open. Democrats have openly declared war on patriots, those who believe in America first, and those who want to make America Great Again.

In the above words of the Declaration of Independence, substitute the word King with the Democrat party, and the subject is the same. If it is not yet the time to throw off the chains of Democrat tyranny, it is certainly the time to contemplate when it will become necessary.

“… The history of the present King of Great Britain Democrat Party is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these United States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.”

The 1st Congress continued:

“He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good. He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.

“He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.”

He in those words refers to the King, but they can also apply to Joe Biden. The meaning is the same. Democrats are trying to remove Republicans from any positions of power in both houses of congress and to actually remove any MAGA congress person ought right. It is despotism at its worst. The similarly of then and now continue:

“He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their Public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures. He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people.”

Do we know who is controlling Joe? Does he meet with congress? All of his actions, to date, have been by executive orders, not through congress as the Constitution demands. Joe’s government, to date, have all been secret and behind closed doors. Nobody knows who is dictating Joe’s actions.

So, the Declaration of Independence has as much meaning today as it did in 1776. Maybe some spelling, grammar, and words could be updated, but the reasons for the first Declaration of Independence are as applicable today as they were in 1776.

The Declaration of Independence continues laying out precisely the offenses of the king, such as:

“For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States.”

Just like when ANTIFA and BLM are being protected across this land over last summer’s destruction. Where Kamala Harris raised funds to release these criminals back on the streets. Joe concurred with Harris on freeing these murders, rioters, and looters. Protecting their very own black-shirted thugs.

“For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world,” like Joe with his shutdowns of trade with nations like Israel.

“For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent,” no explanation needed here, watch out, more are coming to a middle-class neighborhood that we all live in.

“For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury,” like the kangaroo court President Trump was subjected to, or the trial by MSM of the patriots who went into the Capitol on January 6th. All guilty until proven otherwise.

The list of particulars in the Declaration of Independence can be updated to better work with today’s outrages; however, the comparison is uncanny.

The situation that precipitated our Revolution against Great Britain has come full circle. The tyranny is now from domestic tyrants, not foreign kings. However, our founding fathers, in their unbelievable wisdom, knew that this day would come and wrote the remedy within the Bill of Rights.

When Biden’s red coats come for our guns we will know that the time has come to act. Until then we must prepare for that eventually and to fight the growing tyranny through an America first, MAGA political party.

Now is the time to develop local control over our government, as envisioned by the architects of our Constitution. Now is the time to prepare for that moment when history repeats itself. Or live under Democrat Tyranny.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler @writerworks9

Join Joe at Gab @JRagonese