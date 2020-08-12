Biden’s interesting choice for his Vice-President – Kamala Harris

Joe Biden has announced his choice for Vice-president, naming Kamala Harris as his running mate. If she is the best choice he can muster among all of the black female Democrats, then not only he, but the entire Democrat party is in deep trouble.

Kamala all but doomed Joe’s chance as the Democrat candidate when she pointed out his record of bigotry during his many years within the government. Shortly afterward Harris, herself, was knocked out by Tulsi Gabbard when she pointed out Harris’ hypocritical record.

Gabbard attacked Harris for having locked up thousands of people for mere marijuana possession and laughing about it when asked whether she had smoked pot herself. The congresswoman piled onto Harris, adding on a reference to her office’s shameful move to keep people locked up to preserve “cheap labor for the state of California.”





Gabbard didn’t stop there. She called out Harris noting that while attorney general, she fought to keep people incarcerated despite exonerating evidence, and fought to preserve an unfair system of cash bail.

According to the New York Times,

“Ms. Harris also championed state legislation under which parents whose children were found to be habitually truant in elementary school could be prosecuted, despite concerns that it would disproportionately affect low-income people of color.”

Gabbard drove the last nail in the coffin of Harris’ presidential Hope’s when she concluded with;

“When you were in a position to make a difference, you did not. The people who suffered under your reign as a prosecutor, you owe them an apology.”

Harris never was able to recover from that attack, even though she continued collecting all the campaign donations she could get. When no one would continue to donate to her, she dropped out of the race.

Biden narrowly got past the verbal beating Harris administered to him.

But, as he was seen as the most conservative of Democrats running, and polling showed that Bernie couldn’t win an election against Trump, he became the presumptive nominee of the Democrat party.

So why did Biden chose Harris? It is that she is as flexible as he is. Meaning neither hold core values, so they will bend to whatever wind blows. Right now it is extreme-radical left-wing winds shaping their beliefs, but any change in the prevailing attitudes will shift their statements to conform to the demands of the loudest voices.

They, equally, seek power at any cost. In essence, they are corrupted by power and no more trustworthy than was Hillary in 2016. This is the team that has been focus-grouped by Democrat pollsters to have the best chance at defeating Donald J Trump in November.

Biden – Harris or is it Harris – Biden? Democrats Dynamic Duo

From this day forward our friends in the legacy media will portray this dynamic duo as conservative Democrats who will lead this country to come together as one.

Of course, that is the farthest thing from the truth. But that won’t stop our mainstream media from saying it until they are blue in the face.





What this election will come down to is the records of those running. President Trump has four years where he was transparent, kept his campaign promises, working to better America, often to his own detriment. Reports are that being president has cost the President

In 2016, Forbes estimated Trump’s net worth at $3.7 billion.[24][25] During the three years after Trump announced his presidential run in 2015, Forbes estimated his net worth declined 31% and his ranking fell 138 spots. Discrepancies in estimates of various organizations is due in part to the uncertainty of appraised property values, as well as Trump’s own assessment of the value of his personal brand.

In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump’s net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.).Bloomberg Billionaires Index listed Trump’s net worth as $2.48 billion on May 31, 2018, and Wealth-X listed it as at least $3.8 billion on July 16, 2018.

In its 2019 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump’s net worth at $3.1 billion (715th in the world, 259th in the U.S.) as of 5 March 2019.

Biden and Harris have records where they have hidden their nefarious behavior, all to their own benefit, at the detriment of those who elected them into office.

While Democrats, with the aid of their partners in the media, will obfuscate everything this pair has to hide, the truth is already out there. It must be amplified by every freedom-loving American so that come November no one with any love for this country could possibly vote for them.

This is going to be an interesting few months as everyone tries to provide cover for this extremely flawed pair, while at the same time smearing Trump. And if it doesn’t seem to be working, watch as Dems try to dump sleepy Joe and make this about black versus white, and male versus female.

The fun has just begun.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.