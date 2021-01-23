Biden’s first few days a mix of lies, lost jobs and insults to the military

President Donald J. Trump never received his Presidential Honeymoon, those halcyon days after the inauguration when the President gets to settle in, get his cabinet arranged. And neither is Joe Biden. Mr. Biden’s first few days in the Oval Office have been plagued with riots in Portland where Antifa yelled “We don’t want Joe, we want Revenge.” Ending any hopes for a more peaceful Oregon. (Biden inaugurated, Portland, Seattle violence doesn’t end) He destroyed the XL Pipeline, jobs and investments.

Throwing the National Guard to the curb

Then the Biden administration oversaw National Guard troops out of the hardly comfortable but at least warm, with toilet facilities and internet service, Hart Senate Building, and the Capitol. They were instead moved to the Senate parking garage during a DC cold snap. No heat, concrete floors, inhaling latent gas fumes and if you have to go, go outside and find a bush. And not an ex-President Bush.

Yes, our National Guard was told they could just go outside and pee on the streets of the Nation’s Capitol. And then we find out many were sick with COVID symptoms.





President Trump responded to the reports of mistreatment by offering the National Guard rooms at the Trump Hotel. But then not one of President Trump’s supporters find that surprising. President Trump loves the military in proportional response to how much Democrats, including Biden, Harris, Pelosi, and Schumer, as well as Rinos like Mitch McConnell treat them with loathing. No photo op will change that.

Regardless of the Pelosi/Schumer lies, President Trump did not incite violence on January 6th

In Actionable Intelligence with Eric Greitens, investigative reporter John Solomon reports that “There is significant evidence beginning to emerge of three things. One, that the Capitol Police, the NYPD, the FBI all had prior warning there was going to be an attack on the Capitol…”

In fact, in December, the NYPD informed the FBI and the Capitol Police of intel that a riot event was planned. In addition, when the riot broke out, the President was still speaking, encouraging his followers to protest peacefully and without violence. However, Pelosi, Schumer, and McConnell are ignoring these prescient facts as they did during the previous impeachment. The Kavanaugh Hearings. The Russia Hoax. The more than five years of partisan bullying. However, that is nothing compared to the unconstitutionality of the impeachment against an ex-President, as explained by former impeachment attorney, Kenneth Star.

Solomon further reports that his Freedom of Information Act requests (FOIA requests) have been dismissed by DC Police. “It’s going to be personally embarrassing, privacy-invading to release the information. It doesn’t make sense. These were public officials. Their job was security. What they told police should be a matter of public record.” Solomon says.

This is a scandal of nuclear proportions if Pelosi lied about President Trump inciting the riots (he did not). Then used that lie to effect another impeachment trial. McConnell threatening President Trump with overseeing the impeachment trial in the Senate if he did not bow to McConnell’s demands that the President not pardon Julian Assange. Or else.

Fox News Tucker Carlson saying

“Mitch McConnell has sent word over [to] the White House – If you pardon Julian Assange we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial. Well, is it legal to hold that over a president’s head? We’re not lawyers, we don’t know. It’s certainly wrong. But more than that, it tells you everything about their priorities.” – Video link

Sedition is defined as “inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it.”

There is no doubt that Democrats and Republican Rinos spent the last four-plus years with the goal of destroying President Trump and now that they have effectively stolen the White House from the American People, they are continuing to threaten him with impeachment to stop any chance he has to run in 2024.

All politicians taking part in the cover-up of the truth around the January 6 Capitol Storm, including Biden and Harris who have supported the actions by the actual violent insurrections – ANTIFA – should then be tried for their seditious crimes against President Trump. If Pelosi lied to and about the President and McConnell threatened the President, the House and Senate must remove both from leadership positions. These are serious felonies punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison.

If Republicans do not want to be forgotten by the Patriot Party, they best start acting in America’s interests.

The Seventy-Five Million are demanding it. Republicans siding with Democrats on impeachment are guaranteeing that 75 million will never support them. This includes individuals like McConnell, McCarthy, Liz Cheney, Wyoming, Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania, Ben Sasse, Nebraska, and Mitt Romney, Utah. Two-thirds of the Senate must vote to impeach. Senators not declared must think hard about whether Mitch McConnell will have power in the 2024 election or whether Donald J. Trump and his Seventy-Five million followers will hold the Royal Flush.

And if the goal of those senators is to remove Donald Trump from being able to run in 2024, remember he will retain the powerful role as the Patriot Party Kingmaker. Those Patriots need to take to the phones and emails to call on their Senators to vote against impeachment. And demand the removal of Pelosi, McConnell, and Schumer who are transpiring to destroy not only President Trump but the MAGA movement.





The many lies of Joe Biden

The instances of Joe Biden lying to and plagiarizing are long and detailed. (Lies, damned lies and the truth about Joe Biden). Some of his best lies, Biden claims were President Trump’s fault. Such as the Obama administration “didn’t lock people up in cages, Trump did.” Biden also claims that “Immediately, the moment [the Iraq War] started, I came out against it.” And… “I was always labeled one of the most liberal members of Congress.” Politico’s rating of all three assertions being false. Just the lies of Joe.

Biden lies include that he “graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school and was the “outstanding student in the political science department.” He also claimed he attended a Historically Black College. Fact-checking a video about Biden’s academic record. In fact, Biden graduated 76th of 85 students in his law school class, had only a partial scholarship, and did not win top honors in his undergraduate discipline. He also did not attend an HBCU. The Hill continues saying:

Then there was the inspiring tale of visiting Afghanistan to honor a heroic naval officer. Biden described the officer’s actions in detail, adding, “This is God’s truth, my word as a Biden.” But according to a review in the Washington Post, no such incident occurred. Biden was lucky not to be hit by lightning.

There were also Biden’s claims of having been arrested in the 1970s because he tried to visit Nelson Mandela in prison. Nope, didn’t happen. He has also cast himself as a civil rights activist and co-sponsor of the Endangered Species Act; those things aren’t true either.

Character does not change. Biden’s winning smile and genial nature have granted him license to mislead. But as Biden denies alleged misdeeds related to General Flynn, to his son Hunter’s involvement in Ukraine, or to Tara Reade, his history of bending the truth is informative.

We all know that Biden’s biggest lie is that he won Election 2020.

But then Mr. Biden followed that lie with a lie to Georgians over the 2021 Senate runoff. Another election was stolen by Democrats. But, they were allowed to by Republicans in Georgia.

Prior to the Georgia run-off, President Donald Trump pushed for $2,000 stimulus checks. Joe Biden and the Democrats also guaranteed citizens a $2,000 check to get individuals in Georgia to vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Now that is not happening. Maybe it will be $1,400. But Democrats have to have enough money to send overseas to in his COVID stimulus bill, however, Republicans are arguing too much for items such as Gender Studies in Pakistan, and not enough for America.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki lies. Biden lies. They all lie. Get used to it.

Joe Biden says his biggest priority is COVID-19, touting his inoculation plan which is basically President Trumps Operation Warp Speed plan that has already delivered 36 million vaccines. Meeting if not exceeding Joe’s one million vaccines in 100 days. Delays in getting vaccines as of 12:00 noon on January 20th are no one else’s fault other than Joe Bidens.

Since Joe Biden was sworn in, 8,529 people have died from Covid. That’s like if 40 full size passenger planes just suddenly fell out of the sky. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2021

But we will soon be hearing the big lies on how Joe Biden not only found the cure for COVID, but also his promise to cure cancer. (Biden promises he’ll ‘cure cancer’ if elected president)

Joe Biden’s first Executive Orders

Despite promising to work on behalf of all Americans, Biden has forgotten tens of thousands of workers whose jobs were wiped out due to Biden’s executive order to stop construction on the XL Pipeline. It is estimated the cost is 70,000 direct and indirect jobs. This includes those working on the pipeline and those supporting the workers, such as restaurants, truck drivers, US steel and pipeline building materials as President Trump ordered. (Biden’s order cost Wisconsinites their jobs).

Biden’s Wednesday executive order that halted construction on expansions to the Keystone XL pipeline that carries Canadian crude oil to refineries as far south as Oklahoma led to the immediate layoffs of an estimated 10,000 union jobs. And then some 40-60,000 auxiliary jobs. (3 Unions That Endorsed Biden Seem Like They’re Already Regretting It)

“Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives,” Biden said,

In addition, just this one executive order removes some ninety-millions in fees that were to bolster some of the poorest areas of Montana and Native Americans in the area. In addition, the EO destroy America’s relationship with Alberta, Canada, and all those investors who provided the means to build the pipeline and substations.

Monday, January 18, 2021 – The United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA) issued the following statement today following the news that the Biden-Harris Administration plans to rescind the permit and effectively end construction on the Keystone XL pipeline:

“In revoking this permit, the Biden Administration has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1. Let me be very clear: When built with union labor by the men and women of the United Association, pipelines like Keystone XL remain the safest and most efficient modes of energy transportation in the world. Sadly, the Biden Administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work. For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction,” said Mark McManus, General President of the United Association.

“New advancements in technology mean that these pipelines are a low-carbon method of energy transportation and a critical part of delivering affordable energy while achieving our shared climate goals. Keystone XL would not only be constructed entirely by union labor, but it would be the first pipeline fully powered by renewable energy.”

Mark McManus, General President of the United Association, also saying

“In revoking this permit, the Biden Administration has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1,” McManus said in a statement.

“Sadly, the Biden Administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work. For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction.”

It has been a few scant days and already the Biden Administration is failing bigly.

President Trump’s first six days of Executive Orders

Affordable Care Act rollback

Immigration policies to build the wall and cut federal funding to sanctuary cities.

Regulation reductions to stimulate manufacturing and jobs.

Barring taxpayer dollars from being used by groups providing abortions.

Election Fraud

Withdrew from TPP – the Trans-Pacific Partnership Trade Agreement to promote American industry, protect workers and raise wages for American workers.

While Joe Biden used his first presidential moments to further degrade Americans and destroying American jobs, Donald Trump did just the opposite. Do you miss him yet?

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., aka Joe Biden, was the 47th vice president of the United States and served as a Senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009. Biden is a member of the Democratic Party and a candidate for president in the 2020 election. This caricature of Joe Biden was adapted from a Creative Commons licensed photo from Gage Skidmore’s Flickr photostream. Caricature by DonkeyHotey on Flickr