Biden’s Afghanistan havoc lets slip the dogs of war

WASHINGTON. He was a soldier of distinction in World War I. US General of the Army John “Black Jack” Pershing called the wounded warrior a hero “of the highest caliber,” awarding him a medal and the rank of sergeant. His name was Stubby, a mixed breed mutt. One of the early dogs of war.

Always quick to alert fellow soldiers to German poison gas attacks. He searched and found wounded Americans among the mud and barbed wire of no-man’s land. Even catching German spies and suffering wounds fighting for his country.

From Julius Caesar’s conquest of Gaul to America’s military engagement in Afghanistan, war dogs have been loyal companions, playful distractions, and ferocious fighters.

But that kind of loyalty is a one-way street where the Biden administration is concerned.

Along with hundreds of Americans left to languish in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, Biden’s Pentagon also abandoned military canines along with billions of dollars in military arms, ammunition, armored vehicles, and attack aircraft.





It’s often said we humans should aspire to be the persons dogs think we are.

But only an overly-trusting dog could think the soulless creeps of the Biden regime could achieve a level of decency above that of the Taliban. The very fiends they so often deferred to and into whose bloody hands they placed these noble creatures.

In a statement posted online, president and CEO of the American Humane Society, Dr. Robin Ganzert, said his organization has …

“… worked hand in hand with the military for more than 100 years to rescue military animals. In fact, our famed rescue program began on the bloody battlefields of WWI Europe, at the request of the U.S. Secretary of War. Since that time, American Humane served as a pioneer in the development of animal therapy for returning veterans, and today brings home retired military working dogs and pairs veterans with life-saving service dogs.”

If the optics of a fumbled military evacuation, which left Americans behind, wasn’t bad enough, news of loyal military dogs abandoned and left to the tender mercies of Muslim extremists – who view these four-footed wonders as impure – is a singular public relations disaster. (Mission on to rescue military contract working dogs Biden left to die)

But here comes the mainstream media “factchecker” to the rescue.

The folks at Snopes, who are representative of the media at large, said,

“The US military did not leave dozens of military working dogs behind as it withdrew troops from Afghanistan. The viral pictures show rescue dogs under the care of Kabul Small Animal Rescue.”

Who was their unbiased and reliable source? Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, of course.

Whatever happened to healthy skepticism among journalism’s “government watchdogs” when it comes to official denials?

Well, that went out the window during the 2020 presidential campaign. That’s when the media presented a man of diminished mental capacity as fit to serve as commander-in-chief.

Like the Biden administration, the media is loath to admit mistakes.

In the following weeks, expect the media to follow the lead of progressives like podcaster Rick Smith, who tweeted,

“Understand, you’re tearing our country apart when you’re tearing each other apart.

“We’re not taking care of our seniors, of our kids, when we’re fighting over military contractors leaving dogs behind in Afghanistan, when they’re tearing apart Pres. Biden.”

Sorry, Ricky, the usual weepy Democrat talking points won’t fly. CNN reports that 20 San Diego students (“kids”) and their families are among those Americans trapped, well, like dogs in Afghanistan.

They are Afghan-Americans that had the misfortune to be visiting family in Afghanistan while the senile Biden was bungling the US withdrawal from that tortured nation.

If anyone wants to tear Pres. Biden apart right now, it’s surely the parents of those American kids who wonder when the Taliban will come a-knockin’.

The Biden administration is understandably rattled by stories of Americans abandoned in Afghanistan

Fending for themselves against a government comprised of ruthless killers. But add to this the abandonment of man’s best friend and you have the makings of a major scandal.

A YouGov poll found 66 percent of American dog owners allow their pooch to sleep in bed with them, 50 percent to lick their face, and 32 percent dress them in clothes.

More importantly, 49 percent of dog owners just want to provide a nice home for their furry friend.

A recent poll by the academic journal Anthrozoös found 40 percent of respondents would save their endangered dog over a “foreign tourist.”

Faux President Joe Biden has certainly compounded his estrangement from his fellow countrymen by deserting Americans and US military dogs in Afghanistan. In doing so, his detached otherness is approaching that of the suspicious and unsympathetic foreign tourist.

President Harry Truman famously said,

“If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”

But in Joe Biden’s case, that friend would likely bite him right on the ass.