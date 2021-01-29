Biden empowering Iran’s reign of terror that President Trump was ending

SAN DIEGO: In his first week Joe Biden is busy destroying credibility with Middle East allies as well cozying up to a nuclear Iran tied to al Qaeda. With an already rigged political system, rigged financial system, media censorship, no voice at the ballot box, Biden is moving us ever closer to a globalist-communist society. A return of 9/11 type terrorism in the U.S. and Middle East, a credible risk with ANY union of al Qaeda, Biden, Iran.

In October of 2020, Biden said, “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes [in Congress] … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus.”

Biden and Democrats’ hate for President Trump has the dictator signing a flurry of 33 Executive Orders to obliterate Trump’s progress. What is worse is Biden’s hate for President Trump is inflicting wounds to the working man and woman. He drives to oppress – not free, nor heal millions, with no regret of lies he told. A yoke of ugly truth.

Now we have to face the breakdown of both new and long-standing allied partnerships in the Middle East. Partnerships that protected us, Israel, and the people from Iran’s terror attacks. (With Joe, Globalists will welcome a renewed war between Iran – America)

Biden blocked the sale of fifty F-35s to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A breach of the Abraham Accords peace deal with UAE, Israel, Bahrain, brokered by President Trump. The historic deal aimed to “normalize relations with Israel” which led to Israel opening its embassy in the Arab country, says Daily Sabah.





The UAE is a close ally of the U.S. Breaching the peace accord Biden and his advisors are ignoring the serious consequences. But maybe Middle East peace is not what Biden and his Democrats want. Could the F-35/UAE halted sale be a nod to Iran, suggests Center For Security Policy.

Mike Pompeo while serving as Secretary of State, said the F-35 sale is:

“in recognition of our deepening relationship and the UAE’s need for advanced defense capabilities to deter and defend itself against heightened threats from Iran,” he told Khaleej Times.

“The UAE’s historic agreement to normalize relations with Israel under the Abraham Accord offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to positively transform the region’s strategic landscape,” Pompeo said.”

(US to sell F-35 fighter jets to UAE, Mike Pompeo confirms)

How can Biden trust nuclear Iran when Americans die at their hands?

Biden is coordinating with French President Macron who is still on board with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Biden appearing to run back into nuclear Iran’s arms.

“The JCPOA was signed by Iran and six world powers known as the P5+1 (including France) in 2015. Then-president Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the deal in 2018, opting instead for a “maximum pressure” sanctions effort,” says Times Of Israel.

“Reviving the JCPOA will ensure either the emergence of a nuclear Iran or a desperate war to stop it,” says the Atlantic.

The JCPOA’s proponents asserted that the deal “blocked all Iran’s path to a bomb.”

“But the JCPOA allowed Iran to retain its massive nuclear infrastructure, unnecessary for a civilian energy program but essential for a military nuclear program. The agreement did not shut down a single nuclear facility or destroy a single centrifuge. The ease and speed with which Iran has resumed producing large amounts of more highly enriched uranium – doing so at a time of its own choosing -illustrates the danger of leaving the regime with these capabilities. In fact, the JCPOA blocks nothing,” says the Atlantic.

Additionally, Obama/Biden paid $150 billion in cash to help Iran ‘enrich terror’. Since when do you pay a nation to stop building nuclear bombs? Since Obama paid off the 9/11 killers. (State Department says Iran still biggest state sponsor of terror, spends $1B per year on proxies)

Iran/Hezbollah deeply embedded in 9/11 attacks.

U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels ruled on December 22, 2011, “that Iran and Hezbollah materially and directly supported al Qaeda in the September 11, 2001 attacks and are legally responsible for damages to hundreds of family members of 9/11 victims who are plaintiffs in the case,” states the Iran 911 case.”





The case regarding the “Terrorist Attacks September 11, 2001” was tried in United States Southern District of New York. Plaintiffs, persons directly affected by the attack, stated in Exhibit 6 of the case a long list of Iranian defendants:

“Usama bin Laden, al-Qaeda,/Islamic Army, The Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (terrorist 1), Iranian Ministry of Information and Security, The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hizballah, The Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, The National Iranian Tanker Corporation (terrorist 2), The National Iranian Oil Corporation, The National Iranian Gas Company (terrorist 4), Iran Airlines (terrorist 5), The National Iranian Petrochemical Company (terrorist 6), The Iranian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance Iranian Ministry of Commerce, Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, The Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran et. al. (terrorist 7)”

Fiona Havlish, whose husband Donald perished in the World Trade Center North Tower on 9/11 said, “This is a historic day. For ten years we’ve wanted the truth to be known about who was responsible for our losses. Now we have that answer.”

The evidence was developed over a seven-year international investigation by the Havlish attorneys who pursued the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation regarding an apparent link between Iran, Hezbollah, and the 9/11 hijackers, following the Commission’s own eleventh-hour discovery of significant National Security Agency (“NSA”) intercepts:

“We believe this topic requires further investigation by the U.S. government.” 9/11 COMMISSION REPORT, p. 241.

Two former CIA expert witnesses testify to Iran’s involvement in 9/11.

Clare Lopez is a former 20-year CIA undercover operations officer, intelligence analyst, a technical threat analyst, think tank for Iran Policy Committee (IPC) and other well-suited qualifications. Lopez is an expert witness to this little known case, along with Dr. Bruce D. Tefft. Teffit is a 21-year CIA undercover operations officer, Chief of Station for the CIA. He is also a founding member of the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center in 1995 with a specific focus on Iran, Hezbollah, and Shi’ite terrorism.

Excerpts page 11, 12 of Lopez/Tefft sworn affidavit:

33) We conclude that Iran/Hezbollah provided material support to al Qaeda BEFORE the events of September 11, 2001. The material support was provided in Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Afghanistan for terrorist activities in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, and with respect to the planning, training, and logistical support for the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.”

34) Notably among the al Qaeda’s acts of terror materially supported by Iran prior to 9/11 were the Khobar Towers bombing in 1996, the twin bombings of two United States Embassies in East Africa, in 1998, and the speed boat suicide bombing of the destroyer USS Cole off the cost of Yemen in 2000. Hezbollah and its terror operations chief Imad Mughniyah provided explosives, operational planning, and training support for all of these al Qaeda attacks against America.”

35) We conclude that Imad Mughniyah, the most notable and notorious world terrorist of his time, an agent of Iran and a senior operative of Hezbollah, facilitated the international travel of certain 9/11 hijackers to and from Iran, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, and perhaps various other locations for the purpose of executing the events of September 11, 2001. This support enabled two vital aspects of the September 11, 2001, plot to succeed (1) the continued training of the hijackers in Afghanistan and Iran after securing their United States visas in Saudi Arabia, and (2) entry into the United States.

The Lopez/Tefft affidavit goes on to say Iran/Hezbollah provided material support to al Qaeda. That Iran’s support was BEFORE and AFTER 9/11. The report details Iran/Hezbollah’s involvement in the:

“planning, recruitment, training, financial services, expert advice and assistance, lodging and safe house, false documentation and identification, communications equipment, facilities, weapons, lethal substances, explosives, personnel, and travel facilitation.”

We all watched in horror as airlines hit the Twin Towers

We saw the Pentagon attacked and the attempt by brave Americans to thwart the terrorists’ plans to hit the Capitol. Instead they “rolled” against the terrorists crashing United Airlines Flight #93 into a rural Shanksville Pennsylvania field. We must demand Biden and his Congressional actors should care what Iran does. And hold them accountable for war crimes. To finish the work President Trump and Mike Pompeo started.

In the document Iran 911 Case:

“Attorneys emphasized that it is important to understand that Iran, Hezbollah, and al Qaeda formed a terror alliance in the early 1990s. They cited National Security and intelligence experts and 9/11 Commission staff members as well as the published writings of Robert Baer, to explain how the pragmatic terror leaders overcame the Sunni-Shi’a divide in order to confront the U.S. (the “Great Satan”) and Israel (the “Lesser Satan”). Iran trained al Qaeda to “destroy large buildings.”

Why we didn’t know more about this is because perhaps we didn’t ask or were too trusting of Obama/Biden leadership. Patriot leader Trump protected our allies and rejected America’s enemies.

Forced out by dictator Biden who cares only for his ruling elite.

Iran is the biggest benefactor of the contested, conspired 2020 election.

“There’s probably no country in the world outside the United States that was more affected by the November election than Iran. President Biden’s victory and entry into the White House was expected to mark a major shift in U.S. strategy toward the regime in Tehran,” says Washington Post.

True, but not in the way the Post reports saying Biden and allies want to “undo diplomatic harm.”

Harm, they say, caused by President Trump’s tough stance on Iran.

There is no diplomacy in terror. Appeasing the Iranian regime over the safety of the American people is putting a ‘fox in the henhouse’.

Mike Pompeo warns that Iran has given new shelter to one of its longtime foxes al Qaeda.

“Today, I revealed new information about how the Islamic Republic of Iran has given a new operational headquarters to al-Qa’ida, the terrorist network with more American blood on its hands than any other. For al-Qa’ida, Iran is the new home base. Tehran gives sanctuary to the terror group’s senior leaders as they plan attacks against America and our allies,” says Daily Signal.

Biden’s loyalties are disturbing as well as his penchant for destroying Trump policies against Iran’s terror.

“Nearly every day of former President Donald Trump’s term, someone – either from the opposition party or from the Democrat-aligned media –called him some version of authoritarian,” says Trending Politics.

Except history shows not many dictators or tyrants had their orders stuck down. Nor challenged.

Democrats go for the throat to claim their prize. If Biden restores the Iran Nuclear Deal al Qaeda won’t need our airliners to kill, destroy masses.

