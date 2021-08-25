Biden capitulates to Taliban Aug 31st red line while Americans still stranded

SAN DIEGO: Has White House press secretary Jen Psaki has ever looked a Taliban fighter in the face? Of course not. What would be her response if the armed barbarians showed up at her door? The same barbarians who stone, beat, kill women for being uncovered. Would Psaki hide under the table or in a closet? You can only imagine the fear Americans and Afghan Allies feel stranded in Afghanistan right now. Psaki, not so much. Those outside the safety of the airport told by the State Dept. Saturday to “shelter in place.” Check the website. That it is simply too DANGEROUS to come to the airport. (Biden Admin Tells Americans Trapped In Afghanistan It ‘Cannot Guarantee’ Their Safety To Airport)

It’s a sadistic irony that after 20 years the Taliban tyrants have blasted their way back, taking Kabul. While Afghan leaders have run off with the government’s coffers. Then, our American President holds press conferences defending his refusal to take the high ground to extract all Americans and Afghan allies, no matter what it takes. The twisted results leading to a dire hostage situation.

Millions must be asking the same question that Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki,

“Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan? It’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded. Does he have a sense of that?” Doocy asked.

Psaki said it was “irresponsible” to say that Americans are stranded in Afghanistan. “I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home.”

Unless it falls after Aug. 31st when the Taliban armed dominion says otherwise to remaining troops now providing safety inside the wire at HKIA. What is the plan then, Jen?





Stranded Americans and Afghan allies face surviving in no man’s land.

They find themselves in a land suddenly thrust back to the dark ages. Where women live in fear and servitude and Islamic extremist law is harsh and unforgiving. Freedom is a quickly-dissipating memory.

Has Jen Psaki heard this story?

An American mom told Fox News 3 days ago there are “20 Taliban checkpoints between her and the airport – and she’s one of an uncertain number of American citizens trapped behind enemy lines.” Worried, she’ll never see her kids again.

“She was whipped by Taliban fighters on one attempt to get through, she said. A man standing near her was shot in the head on another try, leaving his wife and baby in tears. Since then, she’s been in hiding,” says Fox.

Not stranded, though Jen. Just so desperate they are willing to commit suicide than fall into Taliban hands. After a mom’s ignored plea, how can the White House ever say again they care about the afflicted?

The woman whose identity is being held said,

“she would rather commit suicide than allow the Taliban to capture her. And despite Taliban assurances to the U.S. that Americans would be allowed to pass through the checkpoints surrounding the airport, she said she fears showing her U.S. passport to militants who could be members of other terror groups, including ISIS and al Qaeda,” says Fox.

Biden and his entire team will own any hair harmed on any American head in Afghanistan from here on out. The rest of us at home will not forget this abandonment of moral courage and leadership.

Americans should not be the ones begging for help. When you are the world’s greatest military power.

“Amid pressure from G7 allies on President Biden to extend his Aug. 31 military withdrawal deadline… Psaki on Tuesday said he told them the U.S. is on pace to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by that date. But, at the same time, Psaki said he has ordered that “contingency plans” be drawn up,” reports ABC News.

“As chaos unfolds at Kabul airport, Biden team projects calm.” Jen Psaki gets up on that press podium and lies – even contradicting what the military and State Dept. are saying. Both warning Americans outside the wire they can’t guarantee security or safety.

STRANDED “American officials have repeatedly had to close the gates for extended periods, leading guards to turn away even U.S. passport holders.” As chaos unfolds at Kabul airport, Biden team projects calm https://t.co/iXDCIdyHGf — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 24, 2021

Biden’s surrender to the Taliban is now complete. He will leave Afghanistan on the Taliban time table even if it leaves Americans and allies stranded in the country. His humiliation and failure is now complete. Worst moral collapse by an American President in our history. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 24, 2021

Biden, not the Taliban should be calling the shots.

Instead, the Taliban exploit Biden’s weakness, saying “no extensions” of the deadline.

“Damn the deadline. The American people are not going to surrender our fellow citizens to the Taliban,” [Rep. Ben] Sasse said Tuesday. “Americans want us to stay until we get our people out, and so do our allies. The Biden administration needs to cut the Stockholm syndrome.”

Biden’s failure to evacuate American Citizens stranded behind Taliban lines is a moral stain on our national conscience. The leverage now ceded to the Taliban is unforgivable. The surrender of our airbase & embassy is unconscionable. Under Trump, ZERO citizens would be stranded. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) August 18, 2021

Where were the contingency plans that could have prevented all this, Jen?

Preventing the seizure of millions of dollars in our military hardware. This is not the first time enemy insurgents have seized our equipment under both Biden and Obama. In July 2021, the warning bells were blaring as the Taliban went on the warpath, seizing “700 U.S. military vehicles and artillery from surrendering Afghan troops as country faces ‘total collapse’,” says the U.S. Sun.

“It mirrors the seizure of military hardware of the US-backed Iraqi government by ISIS in the mid-2010s, which enabled it to take over vast tracks of the country and form its so-called caliphate.” (Disaster At Hand: Documenting Afghan Military Equipment Losses Since June 2021 until August 14, 2021)

Where was the urgency to get Americans out as the Taliban took city after city?

No one is asking Psaki that question. Why did Biden abandon Trump’s plan for withdrawal that had conditions the Taliban had to meet? Instead, Biden’s troop withdrawal raced along to an apocalyptic collapse.

Bagram Air Base, a turning point in that collapse.

“A defense official familiar with the planning told The Washington Times that military commanders had always intended to close Bagram before the American withdrawal was complete,” says Washington Times. “Congressional sources told The Washington Times that they were kept in the dark…They asked repeatedly for a timetable to evacuate civilians once the president announced the decision in April.”

Abandoning Bagram opened the door to Americans and allies stranded in the Taliban’s clutches. The military’s sudden nighttime departure of Bagram, a major hub of U.S.- led forces for 20 years went unannounced for “security purposes.” But they should have told Afghan commanders.

“Afghan soldiers returned to their barracks to prepare for dinner last Friday when all the generators suddenly fell silent and the lights on this massive base, the centerpiece of America’s war effort in Afghanistan, shut off,” says the Wall Street Journal.

U.S. claiming they’d been coordinating with Afghan counterparts for weeks ahead, but the Afghan commander at Bagram says otherwise.

“We (heard) some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram,” Afghan General Mir Asadullah Kohistani, who is now in charge of Bagram, told The Associated Press.

Essentially, at that point Biden armed the Taliban and sidekick al Qaeda.

He skipped the contingency plan to prevent U.S. weapons from falling into the hands of the enemy. Biden lied saying the Afghan Forces were ready to go it alone. In that respect, he aided the weapons turnover. A grave error for a military commander.

A vicious regime offers no calm for stranded people. According to the face of the White House, Jen Psaki, the clock ticks until ‘Desertion Day’, August 31.

“Agence France-Presse reported that Taliban leaders turned over the city’s security to Khalil Haqqani, a Taliban-al Qaeda hybrid on whom the U.S. has put a $5 million bounty. The Haqqani network is led by a notorious terrorist family running a Taliban haven in Pakistan,” says Washington Times.

The Taliban’s sidekick al Qaeda’s back with a new publication and new video for radical followers promoting violent attacks on America by one-person jihadists and lone-wolf terrorists, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Jen Psaki and the White House need to hear Congress and the American people demanding hostage rescue, not play some alternate reality game.

Many lawmakers demand the military remain in Kabul. To complete the evacuation of all Americans and thousands of Afghan allies and their families. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and former Navy SEAL, gives this message to the Taliban,

The only proper response from America to these dirty savage terrorists should be: Go f*** yourself. https://t.co/n6Ip9V3Vwh — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 23, 2021

Yet Psaki denies reports of stranded, endangered people. While she aims her nerf gun at reporters drilling for truth. Ignorance, nor lies, nor campaigning talking points are acceptable. The American public demands to know. How many unaccounted-for Americans are hiding somewhere outside the wire for their very lives?

How many evacuated on the planes? Where are they now? Mixed in with Afghan refugees unloaded in Qatar living in feces, urine, and vomit with no food?

Another disturbing story.

###

