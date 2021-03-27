Biden Border Crisis has homeless Americans, veterans, tossed to the curb

SAN DIEGO: Data is showing that the border is in crisis and it is Biden’s fault. Those attempting to enter the US are doing so at the behest of Biden who feels honored that populations from El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala think he is a “nice guy.”

Since before January 21, there has been a surge of migrants crossing the border, many wearing Biden t-shirts. Many migrants say they have made the trip in response to Biden’s promises to accept asylum seekers and reform immigration laws. While this is the first Biden-enabled crisis, it is surely not his last.

“The Biden Administration has been an abject failure when it comes to ensuring the safety of unaccompanied minors who cross our border,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said in a statement. “President Biden’s refusal to address the border crisis is not only enabling criminal actors like human traffickers and smugglers, but it is exposing innocent unaccompanied children to illness and potentially unsafe living conditions.”

Department of Homeland Security is being overwhelmed by Biden Border Crisis

The situation in Texas is so dire and Border Patrol authorities so overwhelmed, DHS is pleading for help from America’s citizens and cities.

But in Biden’s boldest move, Biden is ordering the military, past, and present, to stand aside for the benefits of the hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. Joe Biden has requested that the San Diego Convention Center, home of Comic-Con, is being repurposed from a shelter for San Diego’s homeless, including veterans, to a “migrant minor shelter.”





“A date for the first arrivals is still being finalized. Children will be provided with food, medical care, a place to sleep, and showers. An outdoor recreational area will also be created on site, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher,” reports Breitbart.

Rather than flying unaccompanied children back to their home countries to enter legally with their parents, as was the policy under Trump. Reports are that Trump returned some 25,000 asylum seekers to Mexico under an agreement with President Obrador. However, according to the Executive Office for Immigration Review, the Trump administration was able to approve 57,014 asylum cases from 2017-2020 compared to Obama who approved 34,933 cases from 2013-16 and 36,536 from 2009-2012. Thus proving that Trump policies toward migration worked without creating excessive costs for America.

Now, Biden is bussing or flying over 1,400 foreign-born migrants into the US. Migrants are being sent to military bases, the Northern border, and now the San Diego Convention Center. American authorities are unable to identify, track or ensure that those being allowed to freely walk into the country are not criminals, cartel or gang members, traffickers, or smugglers.

The average stay for each minor is expected to be about a month, and children will not be allowed to leave until they are released to a family member or guardian, according to the statement from Gloria. Who forgot to mention the $10,000 per month per illegal alien price tag of our taxpayer money. This does not include the free medical costs, nor the impact of overcrowding schools already a year behind due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

An issue that in great part has led to a recall of Governor Gavin Newsom, with enough signatures to make the ballot for a special election.

The center has been serving as home to San Diego’s homeless population.

A population that rivals any in the nation. Of course, authorities claim the homeless will be moved to homeless facilities, which are often overcrowded. This move will put this vulnerable American population at risk of Covid if they will even go to the facilities. Most will opt to move to the streets.

ABC 10 News San Diego reported in 2019,

“According to last year’s count, San Diego County had the fourth-most homeless residents in the U.S. with an official count of 8,576, trailing Seattle/King County in Washington, Los Angeles County and New York City. The survey found that roughly 5,000 members of the county’s homeless population were unsheltered, living on the street or in a car, and the other 3,500 residents were sheltered at the time of the study, living in shelters and transitional housing.”

Biden puts veteran on the street to make shelter room for illegals

Of those housed at the San Diego Convention Center, 10% are unsheltered veterans and 18% sheltered veterans. Now they are pushed out by foreigners to fend for themselves. During a pandemic shadowed by California governor Gavin Newsom’s draconian lockdown. We owe these struggling Veterans more than tossing them on the street for fighting to defend the sovereignty of this land.

As media is banned, our senators, led by Ted Cruz (R-TX) are reporting about the crisis.

Because the media is banned from the border as confirmed during Biden’s press conference Thursday, there is no accounting for how many of the 1,400 migrants the convention center will hold will actually children. The Biden admin stripped the press of the First Amendment to hide what they are doing to these kids and families, who bought into the Biden open-border bonanza.

Senator Ted Cruz led a delegation of 18 GOP senators to inspect the crisis and the conditions of the migrants. Cruz highlighted that mothers, nursing their children, are laying on mats on the floor. That children are so overcrowded they sleep on their sides, or ontop of each other.





The border is a billion-dollar industry paid for by migrant and American taxpayers.

Criminal organizations trafficking women, children, families, and single adults are raking in the cash – as much as $14 million a day in February, according to border patrol sources.

“Trafficking is a multibillion-dollar industry,” said former Tucson Border Patrol Chief Roy Villareal, who retired in December after 30 years with the agency. “A lot of these vulnerable populations use their life savings. Some are essentially indentured servants and they’re working off this debt for a long period of time. In other cases, some of these migrants are asked to transport narcotics or some form of crime to work off a different part of their debt.”

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, stating on Twitter that “Mexican cartels control who crosses the border. A young mother from Guatemala, sitting on an aluminum blanket with her 1-year-old, told me she paid smugglers $6,000.”

Smuggling fees are usually partially paid for upfront with the remaining paid by the immigrant through work, often drug-related or other servitude.

Cruz also reported on the smugglers and drug cartels, who it is reported are making more than $14,000,000 a day trafficking people who are responding to Biden promises.

Will migrants be tested for COVID before being sent to San Diego?

We could see a surge of new cases throwing San Diego into a backward spiral that closed the doors of thousands of businesses, many to never reopen. Gyms, restaurants, hair and nail salons – even beaches.

Biden chose Kamala Harris to oversee the border a day after she laughed off the border crisis. Not a typical authority that is given to a vice-president. Of course, now they are backing down on that appointment. Harris does not care about the illegals or the children.

“The Vice President is not doing the border,” an aide bluntly told reporters. “The president asked the vice president to take on the diplomatic efforts with Mexico and …the Northern Triangle to address the root causes of migration.”

According to Carl DeMaio of KOGO Radio when Harris was California’s attorney general she never indicated the border was a problem. Instead, she attacked those who protect our national security. She said in 2018 she was in favor of decriminalizing illegal border crossings and compared ICE to KKK.

Her role in the border crisis will be “diplomatic.” Surely Harris wants the pomp and circumstance of state meetings, not the messiness of the crisis she and Biden have created. (White House: That thing about Kamala Harris ‘doing the border’ – we didn’t mean it)

The Biden admin is turning our military bases into illegal aliens’ dormitories at Ft. Bliss and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

Biden is also moving illegal aliens to house on military bases in order to create an additional 5,000 beds for unaccompanied children crossing the border. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Defense Department will use property on Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, and Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio. Meanwhile, homeless veterans who risked it all now sleep on the streets of America.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby saying that the housing will not impact military operations.

“This support will be on a fully-reimbursable basis, and will not negatively affect military training, operations, readiness, or other military requirements, including National Guard and Reserve readiness. HHS will maintain custody and responsibility for the well-being and support for these children at all times on the installation,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

However, we can easily assume that troops will become babysitters. However, the bigger question, is if we can build instructions to house illegals on military bases, providing them food, shelter, and medical care from the military, why could the same not be done for our Veterans? This is yet another “what if Donald Trump did this” scenario?

So now Biden uses the finest fighting forces in the world as his personal army to mop up his immigration messes and surround a 10-square mile District housing the Capitol. Distracting military leaders while our enemies line up to mop up the spoils of a country in the throes of a political takedown.

Because the goal is not to provide a better life for immigrants of Americans. The goal is to create millions of new Democrat voters will further impeding the rise of the struggling African American population. It will be a long four years. We can only pray the Republic that is America will survive.

