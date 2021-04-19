WASHINGTON. Recently, presidential pretender Joe Biden announced the imposition of new sanctions against Russia designed to “defend our national interests and impose costs for Russian Government actions that seek to harm us,” said the administration in a statement.

While speaking to the press, Biden fleshed out the American “interests” Russia has harmed.

“We cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process with impunity.”

Nearly five months after stealing the presidential election, the Deep State and the Biden junta continue to float the now-discredited Trump/Russia collusion delusion. (Michael Morell, the CIA and the international house of Trump Russia collusion)

Even after the media’s narrative claiming Russia had placed bounties on the heads of US military personnel in Afghanistan proved to be a lie.

The false July 2020 narrative was clearly a CIA disinformation campaign designed to embarrass President Trump during the election campaign. A campaign where nearly 50% of the Americans showed their gullibility by believing the Main Stream Media propaganda lies.





It was a lie spread internationally by way of the CIA’s assets inside the mainstream media.

How do we know this? Because The New York Times claimed they and their media toadies “independently confirmed” the Russian bounty story.

That was clearly a lie. The only sources for the story were the newspaper’s spy handlers at Langley.

As Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at the time, the story was based on “selective leaking” by US intelligence agencies.

What we can extrapolate from the recent sanctions placed on Russia by the Biden junta is that the Trump/Russia collusion hoax is about to rear its ugly head again in the months to come.

As reported, President Trump plans to launch his own social media network in the coming months.

His banning by social media giants Facebook and Twitter has temporarily blacklisted him from the public square following the Biden election steal and the storming of the US Capitol Building the theft of millios of votes inspired.

With the Republican Party slipping back into the comfortable slippers of its pre-Trump irrelevance, the idea of an independent, America-First voice on a new social media platform free of Big Tech censorship poses a threat to Washington’s bipartisan cabal, which governs at the behest of secret Deep State players.

There is no question electoral hacking occurred last November.

But the blame is not from Moscow.

It’s much more likely Vladimir Putin’s Russia is a convenient scapegoat to cover for election meddlers a lot closer to home.

The ones who work with Big Tech to collect the email and cellphone communications of 330 million Americans each day. Or the ones who plant stories in the media through their agents in the press.

Possibly it is the ones who are the last word on who occupies the Oval Office.

They are the shadowy figures of America’s Deep State. And today they are in power.





