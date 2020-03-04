Biden and Susan Rice ran the Obama-Brennan coup plot against Trump

WASHINGTON, DC: Now that the Democrat establishment is trying to thwart Bernie Sanders with the corpse of Joe Biden, it is important to remember that Joe Biden as Vice President was complicit in all aspects of the Obama Brennan coup attempt against Donald Trump.

Biden’s reemergence as the leading Democrat nominee revives any number of issues well beyond Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian bribery scheme with Burisma.

Biden and the Ukraine: So many questions, so little time

It begs to ask the question about all the activities that occurred in Ukraine while Biden was running the portfolio. Including the Ukrainian origins of the Steele dossier. The black book used to frame Paul Manafort. All the activities with the Soros Open Societies Foundation and the partisan Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

How DNC and White House operative Alexandra Chalupa used the Ukrainian embassy to solicit dirt on Trump and Manafort.





Mostly it requires a simple answer to the question of how much of the initial $50 million that Biden delivered to Ukraine in May of 2014 to purchase Ukrainian natural gas went to Burisma Holdings. If Burisma paid Hunter Biden $5 million in exchange for $50 million in purchases of their natural gas, some may call that a bribe.

It requires answers to what happened to the $6 billion that Biden distributed to Ukraine from 2012 – 2016?

How much of that went to friendly oligarchs. Who returned the favors in a pay for play scheme with a wide range of Washingtons powerful and their families.

Was the $10 million that Ukrainian oligarchs gave the Clinton Foundation in 2016 money they had previously plundered from Joe Biden and the American taxpayer.

Biden and Rice were running the coup in the White House

Most importantly, Joe Biden will have to answer for his complicity in the attempted coup d’etat against Donald Trump by the Obama White House. On January 6, 2016, in the Obama Oval Office, Susan Rice, Joe Biden, John Brennan, James Comey and Barack Obama plotted on how to ensnare and destroy Donald Trump. The President of the United States, with his most senior staff, deliberately sabotaged his successor to undermine his incoming presidency.

Joe Biden was an integral part of all of that. Of everything. He has to answer his role in what was done to upset the Presidency of Donald Trump.

How much did Biden know about the Obama Administrations’ illegal spying on Americans? What did Biden know about John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey’s use of FISA 702 authority to access NSA surveillance systems and spy on 34000 Americans in 4 years? All of which is documented by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer in a scathing report from April of 2017. Collyer ruling that 85% of all searches of that database by Brennan and Clapper were illegal and unconstitutional.

Illegal spying on thousands of Americans

So who were the 34000 Americans they spied on? Why were those American’s right’s ignored? How much did Biden know about this operation? Well, the simple answer is, he had to know everything. The upper echelon of the Obama White House, the innermost circle, included Susan Rice and Joe Biden.

There was nothing that passed to Obama that they didn’t know about.

There are questions of whether the Obama White House was spying on Chief Justice Roberts. Justice Antonin Scalia. Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan. Their private communications. Emails. This is a question that Joe Biden needs to answer. Was the Journalist Michael Hastings being monitored by John Brennen in the days before his death?

How much does Joe Biden know about Michael Hastings and other illegal political surveillance of elected officials, journalists, and persons associated with Trump?





Susan Rice runs the coup “by the book”

Susan Rice ran the “extraordinary” committee of senior Obama White House officials who oversaw the Russia Hoax. She coordinated everything with Vice President Biden and John Brennan. It seems clear now that a cabal of senior officials was determined to unleash the power of the intelligence agencies and the government to destroy a political opponent.

It is abundantly clear that they did exactly that. Fortunately, they were incompetent and they relied on a gullibility of Americans that simply does not exist.

Now in her famous cover your ass memo of January 20, 2017, Susan Rice said that Barack Obama said that, whatever you do, make sure you do it “by the book”. She then awkwardly repeated that phrase. (Rice’s odd memo: Did Obama withhold intel from Trump?)

This pathetic confession to conspiracy, given what we now know about the coup against Donald Trump, is astonishing. It is prima face consciousness of guilt.

The Obama Brennan coup – Targeting Michael Flynn

It was Rice and Biden who were running the show coordinating the destruction of Donald Trump. Their first target was Michael Flynn, who they perceived as a mortal threat. The incoming National Security advisor had been a target of their illegal surveillance since he left the DIA following an open dispute with Obama.

The general who won the Iraq and Afghan war with David Petreaus knew where the bodies were buried. He was a threat and therefore a target for destruction.

It was a scorched-earth pattern that began with Democrats leaking of the Steele dossier to Yahoo news in September of 2016. Classified material was leaked to the New York Times and Washington Post implicating Flynn. Sally Yates threw a well-publicized tantrum over the Logan act. Against a war hero who in three weeks was going to be the National Security Advisor.

So what did Joe Biden know and when did he know it?

The Russia Hoax dossier set the stage for the Mueller hoax. Which was based on the illegal FISA warrants derived from the phony Steele dossier that the FBI knew was a farce. After the start of Crossfire Hurricane. Based on John Brennan setting up George Papdopoulas with Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, and Alexander Downer to frame Donald Trump as a Russian agent.

What did Joe Biden know during this entire process? Was he aware of John Brennan’s operation to frame Trump? Did he know about the Steele dossier? Peter Strzok told Lisa Page in their text,”POTUS wants to know everything we are doing.” Later he said, “the White House is running this“.

Well, we think we know who at the White House was running the show. “POTUS wants us to do everything “by the book” chanted Susan Rice.

Biden has to answer for the coup against Trump

Joe Biden had to know about the spying on 34,000 Americans. What is his explanation? At the crucial Oval Office meeting on January 6, the release of the Steele dossier to the public was plotted. In the final days of the administration, Obama allowed intelligence to be much more widely disseminated.

As we have seen in the last three years, the coup against Donald Trump has been unending. Joe Biden is at the center of everything that happened in the 8 years of the Obama administration. From destroying and corrupting Ukraine to selling out to China. Losing Crimea to destroying the stability of the Middle East. From spying on Americans to the attempt to sabotage Trump.

Counting on John Durham to save the Republic

John Durham will be delivering his message with indictments soon. If he doesn’t then no Republican will ever trust the Justice Department and the FBI again. It’s not like we don’t know what happened and who was involved. Admiral Mike Rogers is speaking to John Durham about both the October 2016 intelligence estimate and the FISA abuse of NSA systems for illegal spying on 34000 Americans.

Durham is looking at the fact that the much-touted ICA that was supposedly the work of 17 agencies was actually written by Brennan and Peter Strzok. That it incorporated the Steele dossier at the center of its conclusions. John Durham is looking at payments from the Defense Department to Stefan Halper that amount to over a million dollars.

Holding the Obama-Brennan coup plotters accountable

Repeating that it was Joe Biden and Susan Rice that ran the White House operation targeting Donald Trump to destroy his presidency. It seems clear that Brennan was running a CIA operation against the Trump campaign using foreign intelligence agencies. There are transcripts and videos of all of the Mifsud and Halper meetings. Because they were part of a CIA /FBI/MI6 operation.

What did Joe Biden know about all of this?

Because the facts of what happened to Donald Trump and his presidency are clear. It is less clear that anyone is going to be held accountable. If Joe Biden is elected president, of course, the coup plotters win. So before he gets the nomination we should demand an explanation for his role in all these affairs.

Joe Biden is as complicit as the rest. Before he gets close to entering the Oval Office as President, he has some explaining to do.

John Durham will speak with indictments

The unprecedented treachery of the last four years is a stain on our republic. From Hillary Clinton to John Brennan, to Joe Biden, to Barack Obama. People must be held criminally accountable for the Russia Hoax.

Held accountable for the East German police state they have promulgated. Accountable for illegal spying on thousands of Americans. Perverting the FISA courts. Abusing the intelligence agencies. Sabotaging a sitting President. Attempting to overthrow the government of the United States.

Whether the plotters in the Obama administration are above the law is what is at stake.

Joe Biden has a lot of answers he needs to be giving. On a lot of questions that go well beyond bribery and Hunter Biden. Now that his star is rising again it is crucial that he answer for his role in the crimes of the Obama White House.

John Durham is not issuing a report on his findings. Instead, Durham will issue indictments that demand answers to what is a sordid tale of treachery and abuse of power.

As Durham’s investigation draws ever closer to Susan Rice and the Obama White House we will soon find out what kind of country we live in. Whether anyone is above the law. And whether Joe Biden, on top of all his other weaknesses, will withstand the scrutiny for his role in Spygate and the origins of the Russia Hoax.