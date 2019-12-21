Beto O’Rourke to Katy Hill: The Top 10 (male and female) Bimbos of 2019

LOS ANGELES: Both President Barack Obama and pop star Katy Perry frequently came across as shallow and vapid. Worse, they took pride in being vapid and surrounding themselves with people who celebrated them for being vapid. Obama tried to be pop culture and Perry tried to be political. They were both out of what little depth they had and both are bimbos.

Obama and Perry both inspired copycats.

For every Barack Obama, there is a John Kerry. For every Katy Perry, there is a Taylor Swift.

Everybody else feels there is a united belief that they should go away, or at the very least just stop talking.





Donald Trump’s presidency has led to an exponential increase in the bimbocracy emanating from his many shallow critics. Nothing turns elitists into sniveling, hysterical hissy-fits like commoners taking their country back.

To catch up with this nationwide trend of nonsense, we bring to America:

The Barack Obama-Katy Perry Awards: the Top 10 Bimbos of 2019.

10.) Lori Loughlin —

She created two vapid daughters who think that being social media influencers contributes anything positive to the world. They take selfies and encourage other girls to be equally narcissistic. Most celebrities are vapid, but creating an entire generation of future bimbos is truly worse. (Lori Loughlin’s daughter seems to think people will forget she posed on that rowing machine)

Loughlin, the “Full House” star was a major part of the national college cheating scandal.

She is accused of paying money to have her daughters admitted to USC on a rowing scholarship despite their rowing experience peaking with singing “row your boat” at drunken fraternity parties. Unlike others who admitted guilt and expressed contrition, Loughlin still thinks she did nothing wrong.

She used her power to destroy the lives of working-class students who lost out on going to USC because the Loughlin girls stole their spots. Loughlin would rank higher, but Hollywood celebrities are the least important people in society.

9.) Pamela Karlan —

This self-proclaimed “snarky Jewish bisexual woman” belongs to the second least important people in society. She is a college professor who knows useless facts and figures on subjects nobody cares about. When not wearing pink vagina hats and protesting in rage, she is dumbing down our children and creating a new generation of angry imbeciles.

During the Ukraine hearings, she took a cheap shot at President Trump’s young son Barron.



;

While she insisted that she was not attacking him, her remark was scripted, rehearsed, and dripping in academic smugness.

Like many angry leftist feminists, she lashes out at the word because she is bitter, broken, and yes, barren. She will always have enablers to make excuses for her, because liberals who attack conservatives get free passes.





Nevertheless, her non-apology apology was the typical liberal arrogance mixed with smarminess dripping in insufferable bile.

8.) Colin Kaepernick and Antonio Brown —

Both of these former NFL players have been given multiple chances and squandered them. Three years after he disrespected the American flag and nearly destroyed the NFL, Kaepernick begged to return. The NFL agreed to come see him work out. At the last moment, the man begging for a job decided to dictate the terms of the interview. He moved the location of the workout, burning another bridge.

Kaepernick remains unsigned because most rational people will not hire a troublemaker who is mediocre at his job.

At least Brown has talent. But Brown is also a head case, even though his abilities on the field are beyond dispute. At the end of last season, he began 2019 by forcing his way off of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This Summer the Oakland Raiders welcomed him with open arms. He responded by throwing temper tantrums over his helmet, destroying his feet, skipping practices, lashing out at coaches, and getting cut.

Brown was given a third chance by the defending champion New England Patriots.

Only lasting one game before two women began launching sexual misconduct allegations against him. He was a distraction, and he was cut.

Since then Brown bounces between apologizing and blaming everyone else. Neither Kaepernick or Brown have ever taken personal responsibility for throwing away multi-million dollar paydays. Unlike Hollywood celebrities and academics, at least athletes do things. They have a skill.

7.) Katie Hill —

This Millennial in 2019 became the first bisexual woman to serve as a congresswoman. She was not the vilest member of the 2018 freshmen class, but she was the most bizarre. The married Hill after getting elected had multiple sexual affairs with staff members of both genders. Pictures surfaced of her completely naked and combing a female staffer’s hair. The final straw came when another picture showed her naked, smoking a bong, and sporting a Nazi iron cross tattoo on her thigh.

Hill immediately played the victim.

She blamed her estranged husband for engaging in revenge porn. She even blamed President Trump and Republicans when it was Democrat Nancy Pelosi who forced her to resign. (Tammy Bruce: Ignore the spin, former Rep. Katie Hill is ‘not a victim’ in sex scandal)

Unlike her fellow embarrassments Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, Hill is white and non-Muslim, and therefore expendable.

Hill even lashed out at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and claimed that sexism allowed him to skate.

The truth was he faced unproven allegations while she was actually guilty. At no time did Hill blame horrendous personal decisions for destroying her once-promising career. She would rank higher but she was never important enough to truly matter.

6.) The NBA — The National Basketball Association has turned into a social justice league. Players like LeBron James spout off on politics, always from a liberal perspective. So do leftist coaches Gregg Popovitch and Steve Kerr. Yet when Hong Kong residents took to the streets to demand freedom from China, the leftist players and owners all clammed up. They chose money over human rights.

China ordered Nike, Nike ordered the NBA, and the NBA ordered the players and coaches to only espouse pro-China and anti-Hong Kong sentiments. Only in America could people get rich for dribbling a basketball. Or ballplayers can be so ungrateful as to side with a communist nation over innocent people fighting and dying to be free.

Only a total bimbo would preach human rights except when it conflicts with the financial bottom line.

5.) Congressional imbeciles — Ocasio-Cortez, Swalwell and Schiff

Ilhan Omar may be the worst human being in Congress, but at least she knows exactly what she is doing. There are some seriously dumb members of congress who may not even know what they do for a living. Every television appearance is a nasty tirade.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a former bartender who wants to create a revolution by denying her own Queens, New York constituents jobs from Amazon.

Eric Swalwell spend s every day attacking Republicans while his own Northern California Bay Area district descends into third world hellhole status.

Adam Schiff is trying to overthrow the government while his Los Angeles district descends into Lord of the Flies.

These three coastal snobs are determined to nullify the 2016 election and the 63,000,000 voters who chose Trump. If they did anything else, people would know.

Even Rashida Tlaib shows up to constituent meetings.

Ocasio-Cortez, Swalwell and Schiff have little proof that they even know where their districts are. Ocasio-Cortez has been accused of not even having a constituent office. These three are so busy trying to be national celebrities that they have ignored their local areas descending into crime, filth, and decay.

Like the rest of the bimbos, they take zero responsibility and believe the ends justify the means.

4.) Hillary Clinton —

Every year she comes up with new excuses for why she lost. In recent weeks she has even claimed that leftist Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who served honorably in the United States military, is a Russian plant.

Hillary has leveled the same charge against 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Clinton lacks an ounce of self-awareness, accusing others of committing the very crimes she committed and got away with including demanding Trump’s impeachment. Her battle cry is that “No one is above the law.” Unless their last name is Clinton, of course.

All while clinging to the narrative that the Russians rigged the 2016 election against her.

She just cannot accept that she was a status quo candidate in a change election. Hillary cannot accept that her taking the Blue Wall of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania for granted came back to bite her on her pantsuited posterior.

She even offers hints that she would be willing to accept the 2020 Democrat nomination. Sitting in her lair planning her crowning at a contested convention. Only her own party does not want her. Nobody wants her. She plods on, insisting that she matters and that her critics are evil.

3.) Washington Post —

The liberal media has a long history of substituting liberal opinion for hard news. Allegations against Republicans are blasted on the front page. The rare retractions are in tiny print on some obscure page if at all. The positive news is ignored if it helps Republicans. The negative news is ignored if it hurts Democrats.

In 2019, the Trump administration carried out the greatest terrorist strike since the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden’s killing allowing the liberal media to shower praise on Obama in their desperate attempt to portray Bambi as Rambo.

In 2019, our military carried out a perfect strike that took down ISIS leader Abu al-Baghdadi.

While bin Laden was a symbolic leader, al-Baghdadi was a key operational strategist. His killing was a brutal blow to ISIS. Ignoring the story was impossible, so the liberal media went out of their way to downplay it.

Some outlets had the gall to explain why his killing may be a negative thing.

Other outlets used contorted logic to give Obama the credit. The hardcore leftist Washington Post refused to describe al-Baghdadi as the radical Islamic terrorist he was. Their horrendous headline lamented the death of an “austere religious scholar.”

The Washington Post is nearly as fanatical as ISIS. There is nothing about a genocidal murderer that makes him a respect history teacher. In their obsession to destroy Trump and Republicans, the Washington Post is blowing itself with the passion and effectiveness of an Islamist suicide bomber who graduated last in his class.

2.) Vapid presidential candidates —

Not every presidential candidate looking to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 is a vapid imbecile who stands for nothing. Liz Warren may be a screaming lunatic, but there is no questioning her obsession with policy.

Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Buttigieg have also offered policy proposals.

However, three candidates, in particular, tried to glide their way to the nomination by saying nothing and being all things to all people. They tried to be too cool for school and were soon enough exposed as hollow and craven.

Beto O’Rourke pretended to be Hispanic.

Kamala Harris pretended to be black.

Kirsten Gillibrand pretended to be a champion of women.

All three of them pretended to have an ounce of substance. None of them could say why they wanted to be president. Kamala laughed at her own jokes. Gillibrand dropped f-bombs when DNC Chair Tom Perez told everyone that cursing was cool.

Both Kamala and Gillibrand read the polls to find out what they believed. Beto live-streamed his trip to the dentist and jumped on tables that diner customers ate on.

One by one, these three shallow candidates were exposed by candidates more interested in policy than primping and preening.

Gabbard took down Harris. Buttigieg knocked out O’Rourke. Gillibrand was never a factor. Gillibrand blamed her gender, despite Liz Warren being in the top tier. Harris blamed race and gender even though this was a Democrat primary and the last two nominees were black and female, respectively.

Harris and Gillibrand have returned to the Senate, and Beto is off in another ozone somewhere. All three of them are expected to continue issuing meaningless platitudes and substanceless nonsense in the foreseeable future.

1.) Jeremy Corbyn —

The Labour candidate for office had core beliefs. They were just rotten to the core beliefs. In addition to the left-wing policies that would destroy his people, Corbyn had a lengthy history of Jew-hatred. The British people wanted BREXIT, and Corbyn babbled about climate change and other pro-Europe policies the British electorate despised.

Corbyn’s combination of rabid leftism and rabid anti-Semitism even turned off towns that had been voting Labour for the past 70 years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson romped to the biggest conservative victory since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s. This was a wipeout, an utter landslide.

Corbyn apologized but said he would not step down until a replacement was available.

For being the worst human being to seek power of a Western-style democracy in years, Corbyn and his party got what they deserved.

Corbyn was supported by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. British voters were underwhelmed.

Labour would be well-advised to find a leader not trafficking in the worst kinds of bigotry. For destroying his own party and helping the other side easily get their most critical policy agenda items past, the counter-productive Jew-hating Jeremy Corbyn is the top bimbo of 2019.