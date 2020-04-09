Bernie Sanders sees campaign collapse like the Soviet Union

WASHINGTON. It seems America has turned the corner where a great killer virus is concerned. Not COVID-19 but the presidential candidacy of Bernie Sanders. On Wednesday, he announced the suspension of his campaign on behalf of malignant democratic Bolshevism.

“I wish I could give you better news,” said a dejected Sanders, “But I think you know the truth… I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And so today, I am announcing the suspension of my campaign… I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win.”

He should have seen it coming

If only Sanders’ sudden lucidity regarding his dead-end candidacy extended to the malevolent ideology he loves so passionately. A red-hot love that rendered Bernie’s new bride of 1988 a third-wheel nuisance during the couple’s honeymoon in Soviet Russia.

The same ideology that continues to murder and starve the poor and powerless in the name of brotherly love and equality.

The irony in Bernie’s withdrawal from the Democratic presidential primaries is that he didn’t see it coming. After all, it’s one of socialism’s great conceits that it has all the knowledge necessary to predict and manage the future. Cuba’s Fidel Castro fondly called the ideology fired from the barrel of a gun “scientific socialism.”





Bernie’s strange science

Recall how often Sanders waved off reporter’s questions to explain how his “Medicare for all” plan was feasible without bankrupting the nation.

His hesitancy was diagnosed 136 years ago by political thinker and British member of parliament, Charles Bradlaugh. In his 1884 pamphlet “Some Objections to Socialism,” Bradlaugh noted:

“Scientific Socialists deny that they ought to be required to propound any social scheme, and they contemptuously refuse to discuss any of the details connected with the future of the new Social State, to make way for which the present is to be cleared away.”

Pay no attention to the utopian behind the bamboo curtain

What Bradlaugh could not envision is the lengths scientific socialists would go in their attempts to preserve the illusion they are oracles of the future. Just last December, Dr. Li Wenliang was dragged into a police station in Wuhan, China, for “spreading rumors.”

His crime? Dr. Wenliang messaged fellow physicians, telling them to mentally prepare for a new viral outbreak and to “take protective measures.”

It’s clear state officials viewed Wenliang’s warning as an attack on Beijing’s management of China’s utopian socialist future. In fact, China rounded up eight additional physicians for suggesting the future was anything but rosy.

China’s cover-up to shield its claim of omnipresence allowed the coronavirus to escape her borders and infect the world.

Carrying water for utopianism

Here in the US, meanwhile, White House correspondents ask accusatory questions of President Trump, the upshot of which is that he did not predict a pandemic would sweep across America. They accuse him of “racism” for referencing the pandemic’s epicenter by calling it “the Chinese flu.” And the media produces story after story telling Americans that reports COVID-19 may be a weaponized version of SARS produced at a Wuhan biolab a “discredited conspiracy theory.”

The same fake-news media that continues to promote the discredited conspiracy theory that Trump is a traitor working for Bernie Sanders’ first love – Russia.

Like Sanders, our media sees a utopian future and looks to overseas totalitarians for inspiration. Back in 2009, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman extolled the virtues of Asia’s giant authoritarian state:

“One-party autocracy certainly has its drawbacks. But when it is led by a reasonably enlightened group of people, as China is today, it can also have great advantages… China’s leaders understand that in a world of exploding populations and rising emerging-market middle classes, demand for clean power and energy efficiency is going to soar. Beijing wants to make sure that it owns that industry and is ordering the policies to do that, including boosting gasoline prices, from the top down.”

That nonsense was written the same year Barack Obama entered the White House. And like Friedman’s utopian Chinese, Obama’s stated energy policies were designed to “bankrupt” coal-fired power plants. And see “electricity rates… necessarily skyrocket,” forcing America to conform to China’s utopian vision of a clean-energy future.





The future that isn’t

Today, thanks to President Trump, America surpasses Saudi Arabia as the world’s preeminent fossil fuel producer. An unforeseen reality that spurred lower fuel costs, which in turn spurred an economic boom only recently brought to a standstill by a deadly microscopic alien from China.

One whose destructive power was somehow unforeseen by Thomas Friedman’s visionary Chinese scientific-socialists.

Unnatural utopians, like Bernie Sanders, who see their ideological superstitions brought down like the monstrous extraterrestrials of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” …

“…slain by the putrefactive and disease bacteria against which their systems were unprepared… slain, after all man’s devices had failed, by the humblest things that God, in his wisdom, has put upon this earth.”

But in the case of Bernie Sanders, it seems freedom-loving Americans have inoculated themselves against the destructive disease called socialism.

Goodbye and good riddance, Bernie.

Top Images: Sen. Bernie Sanders announces he is dropping

out of the 2020 race for president. Bernie Sanders campaign video screen capture.