WASHINGTON: Bernie Sanders wants to bring back slavery. This begs the question of whether he can, as President, have the 13th Amendment repealed? Who says that it hasn’t already been repealed?

The 13th Amendment states:

“Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

American’s right to heal care ala Sanders

Bernie says, among other Communistic pronouncements, that “health care is a right.” Well, if that is so, someone, a doctor, nurse, or medic must provide that care. If they cannot charge the patient for their services, they become slaves to the Government.

Meaning that the government will tell the said doctor, nurse, medic, etc that they are going to provide care, even if they don’t want to.





In ancient Greece and Rome, doctors and accountants were commonly used as slaves

Now, Bernie the Commie, says that “we” will pay them so they (doctors, etc) aren’t really slaves. Number one, slaves were paid in one form or another from the Hebrews to the Romans to the British, Portuguese and Spanish, and from Rhode Island to Georgia until the final abolition in Brazil in 1888.

Number two, “we” to Bernie doesn’t mean he and his wife and family. It means everybody else except him. In other words, he must enslave others, taxpayers, to pay the doctor, nurse, medic slaves.

And, here is the real kicker: Bernie will be paid by these same taxpaying slaves for his supervision of this unholy Commie corruption.

Of course, he’ll need some executives to serve (with pay) alongside him such as AOC and her squad of hopeful slaveowners. And, of course, their friends (if they really have any).

Before one takes notice, a whole “swamp” full of executives are being paid by the slaves.

Almost all of these folks have a little Commie in them, as long as it pays well.

As long as they go along and don’t try the Trotsky travel guide route. (Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky assassinated in Mexico – HISTORY)

Perhaps Hillary will even worm her way in as one of Bernie’s henchwomen since she has always viewed health care through a lens of universal coverage. That it is a right to all people, Americans, foreign visitors and illegal immigrants.

But these two slave masters don’t get along. Therefore Hillary might review Trotsky’s travel guide.

None of this should really be a surprise to anyone. The government has been onto the reclamation of slavery since at least the 16th Amendment if not prior to the 13th Amendment itself, in 1865. On the surface that is quintessential folly: remove something with plans to retain it.





But, of course, it is actually rich irony.

The Fall of the Union and the rise of The Swamp

The union ceased being after 1865 and became a national state controlled by the Washington government (now called the Swamp). Almost immediately it passed amendments desiring “freedom,” “due process” and the mischievous if not ludicrous “right” to vote. The subsequent amendment to these (13th,14th,15th amendments) was the 16th amendment, which set the hook of slavery by guaranteeing the government could take any or all (Wanna bet?) of what a man earned.

Sixteenth Amendment – Section 8

The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several states, and without regard to any census or enumeration.

But Bernie is just one of many, mostly Democrats, who view health care or any other government-arm-around-the -citizen’s-shoulder-and-a-pat-on-the-back as a so-called right. And they have many other favorites not varying much from FDR’s so-called “Second Bill of Rights” which included a “right” to medical care. (Franklin D Roosevelt Second Bill Of Rights | Franklin D Roosevelt)

However, it isn’t simply a political party venture and adventure. It is part of the Washington grab bag of lobbyists and centralists. Take your money, give some of it back, most of it to others and tell you that they are “serving” you. That is, they claim they are the slaves. They are “serving.”

So, Bernie makes statements like “health care is a right” and the Washington politicians simply suggest that he is wrong. But there must be a proper and compromised way to do it while fooling the people into believing they (the politicians) are slaves.

This is usually a tool of the Republicans—a way to stay in and stay out at the same time. It reeks of their Lord high master Abraham Lincoln and his sham Emancipation Proclamation. (Revisionism | Abbeville Institute)

The only difference between the Republicans and the Democrats is the differences between assault and assault and battery. One is quite willing to harm while the other does harm.

Certain counties in Virginia are trying to secede from Virginia and rejoin with West Virginia because of another attempt to enslave them via hooligans, i.e. repealing the 2nd Amendment. (Civil War II: Gun control could push Virginia counties to join West Virginia)

Once upon a time, 13 colonies did the same thing to break away from a slave economic system of mercantilism promoted by the British and their own corporate welfare state, The East India Company. The 13 won. The slave economic system was defeated. (A Constitutional History of Secession: John Remington Graham, Donald Livingston: 9781589800663: Amazon.com: Books)

About 70 years later Virginia and 10 of her sister Southern states seceded to avoid a slave economic state of abominable tariffs. The 11 lost. The new slave system won.

And ever since, these political parties, both sperm donors to the Washington Swamp’s bureaucratic progeny have been telling certain people, that their party loathes the original American sin of slavery the most. And they beg these “certain people” to vote for them so they can sin again in the name of “rights.”

The irony is that the South fought against slavery, the North for it. And it has always been right there to see. Bernie Sanders and his government slave owners are the 21st-century result.

Simon Legree was the fabrication of an uneducated mind. Bernie Sanders is not a fabrication. He is just as real as the political parties and their swamp.

“They called me mad, and I called them mad, and damn them, they outvoted me.” – Nathaniel Lee

***********