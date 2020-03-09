Bernie and Hillary – the sly old fox and the old red hen

WASHINGTON: Hillary criticizing Bernie because no one likes him is like Jeffrey Epstein saying no one likes Harvey Weinstein. Probably someone likes either or both of the serial sex saboteurs, although neither ranks up there with Mr. Congeniality. But then neither does Bernie and Hillary.

They both (Epstein and Weinstein) had multiple contacts with people who in all probability had associated with them for some gain, whether or not they “truly” liked them is buried withing the soul of whoever did the “liking.”

If Bernie has engaged in all of the mischiefs and/or worthless conduct that Hillary mentioned it is no less the case that Hillary has engaged in despicable conduct herself. (What voters know about Hillary Clinton: She’s a crook | Fox News

12 reasons Hillary’s a crook – The Horn News)

No, she is not innocent until proven guilty. No one is. They are either innocent or guilty as a matter of fact. They are simply presumed innocent and cannot be punished until the court proves it.





Read Also: The unending lies of Hillary Clinton

Hillary is almost certainly as guilty of her unprosecuted crimes just as Al Capone was guilty of his crimes. However, in October 1931, Capone was convicted on three counts of income tax evasion, sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, fined $50,000 plus $7,692 for court costs. He was also found liable for $215,000 plus interest due on his back taxes.

This despite his crime which included murder, extortion, kidnapping. (Al Capone’s conviction for tax evasion: a brief guide)

But she, unlike he, will probably live out her corrupt life posing politically as a guru who can analyze communists like Bernie Sanders.

Among the other claims of this fraudulent female, fraught with her pontifications regarding communist Bernie was that his first employment, beyond odd jobs, at the age of 41, was as a politician.

Sanders holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from The University of Chicago (1964). After college, he held odd jobs, including as a journalist and union carpenter. He lived for a time in an Israel kibbutz and spent time working with a communal farm. Sanders won the Burlington, Vermont mayoral race serving from (1981–89) before his election to the U.S. House of Representatives (1991–2007) and then being elected to the Senate as an Independent.

But then her own “career’ is nothing more than temporary job-hopping while seeking the government swamp fortune and money teat. A little lawyering in Arkansas where she could latch on to Weinstein acolyte Bill Clinton. In Arkansas, Clinton orchestrated the Whitewater scandal which cost others thousands of dollars and jail time. All the while she and Billy boy, Billy boy rose to the White house courteous of Ross Perot and an incompetence George H.W. Bush.

Since then, it has been one government “job” after another for Hillary, the old fox. Being a U.S. Senator is not a job. It is payment for standing around and watching the wind blow and pretending that you have a modicum of intelligence. Which most do not.

Secretary of State is a political appointment that Hillary took to new levels of “low.”

Hillary is sitting in judgment of Bernie Sanders?

But now Hillary sits on her henhouse perch and criticizes another government parasite and crook, Bernie Sanders.

If Sanders is not a crook, how did he get manage to acquire three million net worth, his wife another several million and three luxury homes – in Vermont, DC and his “summer cabin”? Neither of the Sanders inherited their wealth and neither has held a job that paid enough to have such a net worth. A senator makes $174,000 per year. Jane’s work has been less than consistent and less than successful, particularly for Burlington (The unraveling of Jane Sanders’ Burlington College legacy)





But Bernie isn’t the mudslinger here.

It is the witch of Washington whom the press (such as it is) fawns over like Chris Mathews fawns over Barack Obama when he touches his own … leg. But then Chris Matthew’s is no longer receiving any thrills at MSNBC. The anchor’s firing was, some say, for simply doing his job. (The real reason Chris Matthews was fired from MSNBC)

Hillary is a crooked woman who will never spend one night in an orange jumpsuit let alone 20 or so deserved years in prison. (The Clinton Dead Pool List) Instead, she will sit before the cameras and do her cackling laugh as if she is prized for her opinion and worldview.

What a waste of time and space: Hillary Clinton’s opinion of Bernie Sanders. Like walking through a cow pasture without wearing boots. If you step on something besides grass it won’t smell good.

