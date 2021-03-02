Kamala Harris is learning what every legitimate VP before her knew. Their position is mostly ceremonial. Funerals, dinners, awards. Meeting the youth groups touring the White House. Things deemed less important than requiring presidential attendance. The job mostly behind the scenes. Photo ops more often than not having the VP standing dutifully behind the President, nodding with appreciate and loyalty.

Which is not going to be good enough for Kamala. I promise you.

The first rift, just 55 days post their fake inauguration day, is being publicized.

Kamala was left out of the discussions regarding Syria and the bombing last week. The U.S. carried out an airstrike on a structure connected to an Iran-backed militia in Syria. The bombing was in retaliation for rocket attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq. The strikes destorying Iran-backed Shi’a militias operations on the border between Iraq and Syria, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

The Syrian airstrike happened as the Biden administration has been confronting the Iranian regime regarding its escalating nuclear program. The strike, ordered by Joe Biden, was designed to damage the militia group’s ability to conduct future attacks, the official said.





In 2018 Harris went to Twitter to complain about President Trump’s policies in Syria with the following tweets.

The president needs to lay out a comprehensive strategy in Syria in consultation with Congress — and he needs to do it now. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 14, 2018

So maybe we can see why she is upset with Biden and officials from blocking her participation into the strikes. Nonetheless, until Harris can get Biden out of the Oval, she is still relegated to the kids table. No matter how strongly she pushes back.

Kamala Harris is speaking with foreign officials on behalf of the Biden administration.

She has entered into conversations with the director-General of the World Health Organization. Harris has also spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, addressed the US State Deparment and sat in on the first bilaterial meeting of the Biden administration on relations between the U.S. and Canada.

All of which are important if she is to develop a skill set that will allow her to take the Resolute Desk out from under biden.





A European ambassador put it bluntly: “She will be seen by everyone as a potential president in waiting,” the ambassador said. “Much more than in previous presidencies.” – Politico

Politico reporting last week that:

Vice President Kamala Harris is now trying to carve out a niche in foreign policy, with the president’s encouragement.

But after a political career focused on domestic issues, particularly law enforcement, it’s going to take some time to get her up to speed.

Politico further calling Harris a “neophyte on foreign policy.” Under the Presidency of Obama, Biden, who was previouyly chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee did take an active role visiting more than 50 countries over eight years. (Joe Biden, President, a gift to China and other predictions for 2021)

But then Biden had more foreign policy experience than Barack Obama. Even if his policies as VP were more often than not enriching the Biden family. (Political parentage? The Ukraine’s enrichment of Pelosi and Biden’s sons)

Harris’ stated signture issue

In a Februar 14 interview, Harris told Axios that her number one issue is “Making sure Joe Biden is a success.” Which may be a double entrede. If Biden continues to fail as miserably as he has so far, destroying jobs, revoking America first policies, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and Iran Nuclear Deal as well has his recording breaking Executive Order onslaught, it will make it harder for her to win a 2024 election, assuming Joe has not stepped down. (Biden empowering Iran’s reign of terror that President Trump was ending)

If Biden continues his Anti-America destruction and the push to toss America into a globalist basket, and needs to step down, Harris will be nothing more than an un-elected, lame duck president. Who will not win a 2024 election. (Democrats chilling agenda: Four steps to create a Marxist police state)

So Joe Biden’s success is important to Harris.

The many lies of the biden Administration

We are all aware of the many lies of Joe Biden. Which should not be confused with his gaffes, which have become too numerous to list. A list that grows daily. (Goebbel’s “Big Lie” returns with Joe Biden as the big liar)

One of Harris’ biggest lies was that the administration is starting from scratch in the development and distribution of vaccines.

On President Trumps last full day in office, more than 17 million doeses had been distrubted to health officials. And 4.8 million people had begun recieving the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of the CDC Covid Tracker, to date 51,755,447 people have started the regime. If Biden’s promise is one million shots per day, and he has been in office 55 days, the number should be much higher.

One of Biden’s many failed campaign promises was to provide 100 milllion COVID-19 vaccinationas in his first 100 days in office.

“This team will help get … at least 100 million covid vaccine shots into the arms of the American people in the first 100 days,” Biden said.

Biden has since explained that meant 50 million people would get the full two dose shot regime.

For those keeping track, Harris has also lied about her misspent youth smoking pot and listening to Tupac. She has lied over celebrating Kwanza, despite that her youth predates the wide acceptance of the holiday and that Harris is Indian and Jamaican, not African-American. Or that, like Biden, plagiarism comes easy.

In Harris’ book Smart on Crime and then The Truths We Hold, she recounts this experience as she did in an Elle Interview about her “lifelong activism”:

“Senator Kamala Harris started her life’s work young,” she wrote. “She laughs from her gut, the way you would with family, as she remembers being wheeled through an Oakland, California, civil rights march in a stroller with no straps with her parents and her uncle.

“At some point, she fell from the stroller (few safety regulations existed for children’s equipment back then), and the adults, caught up in the rapture of protest, just kept on marching. By the time they noticed little Kamala was gone and doubled back, she was understandably upset.”

Then Harris shares, “My mother tells the story about how I’m fussing and she’s like, ‘Baby, what do you want? What do you need?’ And I just looked at her and I said, ‘Fweedom.'”

Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke of an eerily similar, and preceeding, moment in a Playboy interview sayings:

“I never will forget a moment in Birmingham when a white policeman accosted a little Negro girl, seven or eight years old, who was walking in a demonstration with her mother. ‘What do you want?’ the policeman asked her gruffly, and the little girl looked him straight in the eye and answered, ‘Fee-dom.’ She couldn’t even pronounce it, but she knew. It was beautiful! Many times when I have been in sorely trying situations, the memory of that little one has come into my mind, and has buoyed me.”

So one can expect, that the Biden/Harris administration will keep killing jobs, keep killing American exceptionalism for globalism, will always make decisions to benefit another country or their own personal and family gains and will continue the lies, gaffes, mistruths, and misdirections. While being protected by the Democrats syncophant media.