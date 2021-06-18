Behind the scenes with Joe Biden at the G7 Summit

ALASKA: Joe Biden’s first trip overseas as President of the United States to the G7 Summit ended Wednesday evening. After days of talks, stumbles, and mumbling in front of the global press and world leaders. His poor performance with President Putin, backhanded insults to the American people, to President Trump and his administration, to Republicans; reinforced in most people’s minds that he is unfit to competently represent the United States of America. His wife, Jill Biden was caught on video several times having to lead her husband through the political and social events of the summit held in Carbis Bay, England.

Dominic Green wrote in the New York Post:

“The president is reviving the National Lampoon series on his trip to England for the G-7 summit. Too bad it’s his own nation he’s lampooning”.

Joe Biden declared on the first day of the G7 summit that America would contribute and be responsible for the donation of half a billion Covid vaccines to the “developing world”. By the last day of the conference Joe Biden stated, Democracies had a duty to “step up and deliver,” adding that “the U.S. may eventually be able to contribute 1 billion more doses.”

This American President joined the other G7 leaders in their commitment to increase their climate finance contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming. This money will come from our taxes.





G7 on China fails to meet expectations

While there was much media fanfare about the G7 getting “tough on China”. However, there were only allusions to possible actions that, at most, offer anemic challenges to China concerning their human rights practices. No official action or collective investigation concerning the Wuhan Lab and the release of a genetically engineered virus on the world was proposed.

There was discussion about practices which “undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy,” but no definite narrative of what “fair” and “transparent” would look like in the future.

Of course, those who support NATO lauded Joe Biden as “part of our club,” all keen to have America “contribute again” to the defense of Europe, this time to counter China. Biden deferred on the emphasis from the previous administration that NATO members should ante up and pull their own weight in terms of financial and military contributions. NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) formed after World War II (1949) to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union hasn’t existed since it’s official dissolution in 1991.

The G7 pivot toward Russia

We need to note here that the Biden administration recently supported the Russian pipeline by lifting all sanctions, while concurrently blocking further construction on the XL pipeline. They also waived sanctions on the leader of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, an ally of Russian President Putin. The Nord Stream 2 is more than 95% complete as of May 2021. (Nord Stream 2 pipeline: controversial and unstoppable)

Michael McCaul, the top-ranking House Republican on foreign affairs, said:

“If the Putin regime is allowed to finish this pipeline, it will be because the Biden Administration chose to let it happen. It is a Russian malign influence project that threatens to deepen Europe’s energy dependence on Moscow, render Ukraine more vulnerable to Russian aggression and provide billions of dollars to Putin’s coffers.”

In the summit with Putin, Joe Biden gave him a list of “vulnerable targets to cyber-attack” within the United States. This was to elicit an agreement with Russia to mutually agree not to attack these 16 “vital areas” of infrastructure. Putin did not offer mutual agreement. Putin simply walks away with the “list”, a national security risk, if not breach.

As former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the Ingram Angle June 16:

Biden handed Putin “essentially a target list for Putin on cyber. That’s what we provided today. It’s a – it was an odd thing to have done. I can’t imagine why his staff would have permitted him to do that. But all in all, demonstrate that America is now weaker today in a less strong position with respect to Russia than it was just 150 plus days ago.”

Moreover, immediately after the summit Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian press,

“There are no grounds yet to remove the United States from Russia’s list of unfriendly nations.”

One of the only positive and tangible agreements reached during the three-hour summit was the promise that both Russian and American ambassadors could return to their respective posts in the country.

Representative Jim Jordan commented on Twitter:

Our adversaries feared President Trump. They laugh at President Biden. And every American should be concerned. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 16, 2021

Clamping down at home

While en route back to the States, Biden’s administration announces plans to create ways for Americans to report “radicalized friends and family” to the government. All in an effort to fight “domestic terrorism”. In a conversation with reporters, one senior administration official explained their rationale.

“This involves creating contexts in which those who are family members or friends, or co-workers know that there are pathways and avenues to raise concerns and seek help for those who they have perceived to be radicalizing and potentially radicalizing towards violence. Any particular tech company often knows its own platform very well. But the government sees things — actually, threats of violence — across platforms. They see the relationship between online recruitment, radicalization, and violence in the physical world.”

“We are investing many agencies of the government and resourcing them appropriately and asking our citizens to participate. Because, ultimately, this is really about homeland security being a responsibility of each citizen of our country to help us achieve.”

The Biden/Harris administration is allocating more than $100 million in additional resources for DOJ, FBI, and DHS — included in the president’s fiscal year 2022 budget — to ensure that the government has the analysts, investigators, prosecutors, and other personnel and resources it needs to take on domestic terrorism and “do justice when the law has been broken.”

The Department of Homeland Security, for the first time, has designated Domestic Violent Extremism as a national priority area within the agency’s grant program. Meaning more than $77 million will be allocated to state and local partners to “prevent, protect against, and respond to domestic violent extremism.”

The Biden administration announced that their strategy will be to identify and label any “white supremacy, militias, extremists” (very vague categories in essence) as the greatest threats to America. Not China, not North Korea, not Iran, not Russia, and not climate change.

The rest of the world is watching us with more scrutiny after Biden’s meetings in the UK and Switzerland.

The posturing of leaders posing as if they were social distancing for photo ops but dropping masks and proximity guidelines during the meetings and in private was blatant hypocrisy and a reinforcement of the maxim about elites employing “rules for thee but not for me.” American diplomats, leaders, and politicians proclaiming America is the model for the “land of freedom and democracy” no longer rings true when their actions speak louder than their platitudes.

#######

About the Author:

Joanne Patti Munisteri lives a ‘different’ life that has taken her around the world. She works as a contractor in the fields of education, health, monitoring and evaluation, research, analysis and training. Joanne is a certified Combat Analyst and Social Scientist. She was part of the Human Terrain System (HTS) with the US Army, training at Ft. Leavenworth. Joanne continues to be rostered on the US Department of State Specialist programs. Her non-fiction book, “Traveling Off the X” will be published by Defiance Press in October 2021.

Visit her website for a full bio for Joanne Munisteri –