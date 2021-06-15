ILLINOIS: In the cat and mouse game of Marxists v. Patriots, America has never lived in times of such overt demonstrations of Communistic agendas being played out in real-time. To know the end game of these enemies within, one has to look no further than the mind of Karl Marx, founder of Marxism. He was very candid about the aims of Communism. He felt that in order to usher in Communism, the total dependence on the state for life demanded the destruction of the bourgeois middle-class family.

His forthrightness in speech allows us to get a glimpse of the Communist psyche to this day. Karl Marx declared in his Communist Manifesto,

“The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions. Let the ruling classes tremble at a Communistic revolution.”

Make no mistake, Defund the Police leads to anarchy and plays into a Communist revolution. The only trembling of the ruling class (aka Patriots) will be from the kick of their guns shooting!





Marx’s manifesto’s summation of Communism is often said to reside within a single sentence: “Abolition of private property.” However, his manifesto highlighted five additional ideas of institutions for eradication often forgotten.

Marxist plans for destroying the middle-class American family

Marx admitted that destroying the family unit was a difficult objective to achieve. He wrote, “Abolition of the family! Even the most radical flare up at this infamous proposal of the Communists.”

He addressed opposition he knew would come to this point when he said, “On what foundation is the present family, the bourgeois (middle class) family, based? On capital, on private gain. In its completely developed form, this family exists only among the bourgeoisie.” (Bourgeoisie – is a sociologically defined social class, especially in contemporary times, referring to people with a certain cultural and financial capital belonging to the middle or upper-middle class. – Wiki)

Marx concluded the family unit would be relatively easy to destroy once the bourgeois (private) property was abolished.

“The bourgeois family will vanish as a matter of course when its complement vanishes, and both will vanish with the vanishing of capital.”

What evidence do we see today of attempts to destroy the American family unit?

Abortion –

Abortion as an alternative form of birth control rather than the act of premeditated murder is an attack on the family unit. Family minors being allowed access to abortion (and other forms of birth control) without parental knowledge also diminishes the family unit.

Education –

School curricula being promoted from outside such as Critical Race Theory, gender studies, and any other progressive programs that seek to diminish America’s greatness starting with the family unit. Sean Hannity on Fox featured a young woman, a defector from North Korea who describes her college education here in America as being as repressive as that in North Korea.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Religion –

Organized religion of all faiths, except Islam, is under attack. Strong churches with families in regular attendance make for stronger families. This is a proven fact not up for debate. The overt demonstration of this one was when the very historical St. John’s Episcopal Church was set on fire in Washington, D.C., last year.

Informal organizations like ethnic street gangs and formal organizations…

LGBTQ – besides helping to lead America to zero population growth, it is particularly adept and driving a wedge between family members who do not bow to their lifestyle. People living alternative sexual lifestyles from heterosexuals do not usually have families with children. These same couples often do not feel welcome in the family units they came from.

Individuality

Karl Marx thought individuality antithetical to the egalitarianism he envisioned. Individualism must “be swept out of the way, and made impossible.” Individuality is a social construction of a capitalist society and was deeply intertwined with gaining capital itself.

“In bourgeois (middle class) society capital is independent and has individuality, while the living person is dependent and has no individuality. And the abolition of this state of things is called by the bourgeois, abolition of individuality and freedom! And rightly so. The abolition of bourgeois individuality, bourgeois independence, and bourgeois freedom is undoubtedly aimed at.”

If something is MADE IN CHINA, it is not credited to entrepreneurs such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg. That is why it is beyond most thinking Patriotic Americans why all three of these men would not stand behind a President like Donald Trump? If America becomes communist, all individual identities are lost and we are all working for the good of The State! Not a lot of incentive there… That is why China steals more ideas from the West than it offers back in return.

Eternal Truths

Descartes’ Meditations on First Philosophy declared six external truths as:

Skepticism and the Method of Doubt The Essence of the Human Mind The existence of God. The source of human error. The essence of physical things. The Existence of Physical Things and Substance Dualism

Marx did not acknowledge any truth beyond Communism.

“The ruling ideas of each age have ever been the ideas of its ruling class. When the ancient world was in its last throes, the ancient religions were overcome by Christianity. When Christian ideas succumbed in the 18th century to rationalist ideas, feudal society fought its death battle with the then revolutionary bourgeoisie.”

Marx knew how radical this concept would sound since Communism doesn’t seek to modify truth, but to overthrow it. But he defended his position.

“‘Undoubtedly,’ it will be said, ‘religious, moral, philosophical, and juridical ideas have been modified in the course of historical development. But religion, morality, philosophy, political science, and law, constantly survived this change.”

Marx claimed Communism would accept eternal truths, such as freedom, justice, etc., that are common to all states of society. However, Communism abolishes eternal truths such as religion and morality.

Today we are not allowed to know the true origin of COVID-19 or the truth in election results. We are not supposed to think for ourselves but “just take their word for it. Religion and morality? Churches will be legislated away during COVID-19 lockdowns while strip clubs can remain open.

The source of human error? D. Fauci is a pretty good source of human error. Why is he still working? This list and examples go on, don’t they

From a world of sovereign nations to one global nation under Marxists.

Marx said Communists are often questioned for wanting to abolish countries. He wrote how these people fail to understand the nature of laboring people.

“The working men have no country. We cannot take from them what they have not got. Since the proletariat (laborer) must first of all acquire political supremacy, must rise to be the leading class of the nation, must constitute itself the nation, it is so far, itself national, though not in the bourgeois (middle class) sense of the word.”

Because of capitalism, Marx saw hostilities between people of different backgrounds receding. This may explain the racial division that the Obama’s first fostered and that Biden and the Democrat party are now fast-tracking. (Obama’s Legacy Is a Weaker and More Divided America)

As the proletariat (laborer) grew in power, there soon would be no need for nations.

“National differences and antagonism between peoples are daily more and more vanishing, owing to the development of the bourgeoisie, to freedom of commerce, to the world market, to uniformity in the mode of production and in the conditions of life corresponding thereto.”

Open borders and the New World, or One World, Order are a solid analogy to this point today. Marxist government programs that increase government dependencies like Stimulus and COVID checks help to kill capitalism for socialism.

So many employers these days complain they cannot find laborers as they make more money on government handouts than working for them.

Forgetting the past allows Marxist ideology to take hold in America

Karl Marx saw the past remembered in heritages and traditions as a tool of the bourgeoisie. Adherence to the past was as a distraction to the quest for emancipation and supremacy. Marx wrote, “In bourgeois society, the past dominates the present; in Communist society, the present dominates the past.”

This last year we saw our historic statues of famous people of our past attacked by both Antifa and BLM. Seeing the disrespect of our Stars and Stripes. This was no accident. And it is not about racism or fascism. This was about Marxism.

Those who respect history believe not remembering history means repeating the same mistakes over and over again. Civil War statues should remain right where they are in America. Holocaust memorials should remain right where they are in Germany.

Contrary to the communists who seek only to destroy our heritage, these keepsakes remind us of our mistakes. We were born into an imperfect society where we must continue to do better in the future.

