Barr on Durham probe: Coup plotters sought to “Sabotage the Presidency”

WASHINGTON, DC: Attorney General William Barr all but assured us there would be prosecutions in the coup attempt against President Donald Trump. The targets are senior officials of the Obama / Biden administration, including former CIA director John Brennan. In a remarkably frank and straightforward interview with Laura Ingraham, Barr informed the public that widespread and “troubling” criminal conduct was being investigated. He went further, making clear that the Russia Hoax was an attempt “sabotage the Presidency”.

John Durham subpoena’s witnesses for a Grand Jury

It is the best indication yet that John Durham’s investigation of the attempt to illegally frame and overthrow the duly elected President and the Government of the United States is about to reach a climax. John Solomon reports that the Durham probe has issued multiple subpoenas to witnesses to appear before a Grand Jury in Washington, D.C.

Sara Carter reports that 170 pages of transcripts of the meetings between George Papadopoulos and CIA operative Stefan Halper include numerous exculpatory passages. Papadopoulos repeatedly denies any ties to Russia, calls it crazy, and treason.

Halper persists in trying to get him to say, on tape, what he is coaxing him to say. The tapes exist because the FBI was using Halper to trying to frame Papadopoulos as a Russian agent.





The Russia Hoax : “One of the greatest travesties in American history.”

Barr’s comments to Ingraham show that there is a focused, serious investigation that will finally get to the bottom of what the Attorney General called “one of the greatest travesties in American history”.

Ingraham started by asking him about the status of Durham’s investigation and when a report might be issued. Barr made clear that Durham would be making his case through indictments. Any report would be a by product of that.

“Well I think a report may be, and probably will be, a by-product of his activity. But his primary focus isn’t to prepare a report,” Barr stated. ” He is looking to bring to justice people who are engaged in abuses if he can show that they were criminal violations, and that’s what the focus is on,” Barr went on. “And as you know, being a lawyer you yourself, building these cases — especially the kinds of a sprawling case we have between us that went on for two or three years here — it takes some time — it takes some time to build the case. So, he’s diligently pursuing it.”

Obama, Biden, Brennan, and Comey better lawyer up

Then Barr dropped that bomb that should send shivers through the highest levels of the Obama administration.

“My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness. There is something far more troubling here, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.” Barr was definitive.

Ingraham then asked him if Barr understood why President Trump was frustrated. Particularly no-one had been held accountable in the sprawling Russia Hoax that engulfed his presidency. Barr’s answer should settle once and for all whether the Durham probe is serious.

“I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history,” Barr argued to Ingraham. “Without any basis, they started this investigation of his campaign, and even more concerning, actually is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president to sabotage his presidency — or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”

Abuse of the FISA process is sure to be prosecuted

Ingraham asks Barr about FISA reform and abuse, and after assuring her that reforms can be undertaken he added, “The people who abused FISA have a lot to answer for”

“I think it’s possible to put in a regime that would make it very hard either to willfully circumvent FISA or to do so sloppily without due regard for the rights of the American person involved and also to make it very clear that any misconduct will be discovered and discovered fairly promptly,” Barr told Ingraham. “So, I do think we can put in safeguards that will enable us to go forward with this important tool.”

Such as don’t use the FBI and DOJ against a major Presidential candidate.

John Solomon discusses Durham Grand Jury subpoenas

Meanwhile, John Solomon appeared on The Sean Hannity show to reveal that John Durham had already issued multiple subpoenas for witnesses to appear before a Grand Jury investigating the coup the against Donald Trump.

Solomon saying:

“I’ve seen some evidence of the grand jury work [Durham’s] in the last four, five, six weeks. It’s been going on in the middle of the pandemic. And I think we’re going to get a better sense of what that looks like…”

Hannity abruptly cuts him off to say, "Well, that's the first time you've told me that. What do you know?"





“I know of some witnesses that received subpoenas, I know of some witnesses that have appeared before the grand jury.” Hannity asks if this is occurring in Washington, DC.

Durham Grand Jury: Indictments will be forthcoming

“D.C. is my understanding,” replied Solomon. “They’ve got to build this case methodically and they have a good starting point. We know there was a crime clearly identified in the IG’s report. A [sic] FBI lawyer changed a document to deceive the court. They literally, fraudulently changed a document to deceive the court. That’s a crime. I believe they will start there and they will wind back. Why did that person do that? Who else was involved and who instructed that and what other intentional acts did we learn about that occurred in the same manner?”

Hannity asks, “What about all the people that signed the FISA applications knowing that the top of a FISA application says verified and none of it was verified? What about the people who put their signature on it like James Comey?”

“Yeah. And Andrew McCabe and Rod Rosenstein,” Solomon noted. “Every time you played that Rod Rosenstein clip on your show, you’re reminded, ‘Oh, we did this right. We did this right.’ Those guys lied to us when they said that. They did nothing right. Nothing about this was right. And last week, what did we learn. 29 out of 29 FISAs reviewed. All of them wrong.”

The truth will prevail lest the heavens fall

Solomon continued,

“The FBI has not been following the law for a long time on this and there has to be a reckoning. I don’t believe that those people will be prosecuted for signing the documents. Now, there may be other questions, right? False testimony is an area that I believe Durham has been focusing on, based on the grand jury subpoenas and questions that I’ve heard. It’s possible that some of the people that gave false representations to Congress could get prosecuted for those false representations. That’s an area I’d keep an eye on.”

If I were John Brennan I would be very nervous about now.