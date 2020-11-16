Attorney Sidney Powell: Protecting America from hacked voting software

WASHINGTON. Attorney Sidney Powell is now on the Trump legal team fighting the shady election hacking that found hundreds of thousands of votes for Joe Biden in key battleground states on Nov. 3rd. You may recall that Powell successfully represented Gen. Michael Flynn, the first domino to fall in the Trump/Russia collusion hoax.

Exposing the fix

Appearing on the Fox Business channel with host Maria Bartiromo, Powell insisted that Trump…

“… won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose. We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections… we have so much evidence I feel like it’s coming in through a firehose.”

The software in question hales from election software firm Dominion Voting Systems. The US chairman of its US subsidiary company Smartmatic is Peter Neffinger – now a member of Joe Biden’s presidential transition team.

Dominating every election

Dominion software is in the programming of the voting machines of 28 US states. According to Powell, Dominion is responsible for hacking the 2020 presidential vote count.





“It’s absolutely brazen how people bought the system, and why they bought the system,” Powell told Bartiromo.

For his part, former New York City mayor and Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says the president’s legal team has an affidavit from a Dominion employee who says 100,000 ballots were delivered in Michigan at 4 a.m. on Nov. 4th for Biden. Not one vote marked for Trump.

That is suspicious, to say the least. Furthermore, it is statistically impossible.

Time’s a-wasting

With the Electoral College scheduled to convene in early December, legal challenges to the crooked election results in battleground Pennsylvania and Michigan need to proceed quickly.

Ironically, the issue of free and fair elections in America falls to the unelected men and women of the federal courts. And their ruling will most likely hinge on what party’s president appointed them to the bench.

Another example of elites making decisions for the forgotten American. Which, when you think about it, is what the Deep State is ultimately all about.

Pray for your country.

Top Image: Attorney Sidney Powell. Fox News screen capture.