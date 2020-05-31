Attorney Barr targets Soros funded Antifa as domestic terrorists

WASHINGTON, DC: President Trump has designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. William Barr has announced that the organized rioting and looting nationwide is “domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly”. The connection between Antifa and George Soros and the Open Society Foundations is being made.

Attorney General Barr said in his statement:

“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda.”

“Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.”

“To identify criminal organizers and instigators, and to coordinate federal resources with our state and local partners, federal law enforcement is using our existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF).”





“The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

Democrats fiddle while Minnesota burns

Minnesota is burning for the fourth straight day. Riots and looting spreading nationwide, from Los Angeles to Atlanta. New York to Portland. Dallas to Minneapolis. The riots are planned and organized. Pallets of bricks had been set at pre-designated areas in Dallas.

Downtown Dallas why were bricks placed conveniently outside in front of Neiman Marcus …. More Patriots need to show evidence like this ..It is time time investigate ..was this a set up and coordinated??pic.twitter.com/1FGeGcbBDV — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) May 30, 2020

Many of the organizers are young, liberal white men. They are Antifa domestic terrorists.

Officials in Minnesota and in the national media have the disgraceful temerity to try to blame this on “White supremacists.” As if there enough real white supremacists in America to fill a broom closet. These blatant lies are being repeated by the national media. It is blatant disinformation in the modern age.

The media did not want justice for Philando Castile.

The media does not want justice for George Floyd.

The media WANTS black America, angry, rioting, impoverished—from which THEIR politicians can be placed into positions of power through fraudulent empathy.

WAKE UP. #BLEXIT — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 28, 2020

Democrats shamelessly blaming nonexistent “white supremacists”

The same people who brought you the Russia Hoax and impeachment, are now trying to convince you that despite what is obvious, its really “white supremacists.” Well, maybe they are confusing them with the abundance of masked white men from Antifa who are filling twitter with their clearly defined anarchist terror tactics.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz should resign. As should Minneapolis boy-Mayor turned self-flagellating liar Jacob Frey. The man whose weakness and incompetence started this whole fiasco. And don’t forget wife-beating, Antifa supporting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The first Muslim Attorney General in the state. Of course, he’s going to blame “white supremacy”. He can’t blame his buddies in Antifa.

You have a blue state, run by Democrats, incapable of handling a basic law enforcement situation. When the four police officers were fired, they should have all four been taken into custody at that time. If there was enough probable cause to fire all four of them, there was enough probable cause to arrest them. End of story.

Minneapolis officers needed to be fired and arrested

All of America was horrified by the murder of George Floyd. For 9 long terrible minutes, all of America was united in the horror at what appeared clearly to be murder taking place right in front of us.

The course of action at that moment was obvious. It was the Minneapolis police chief who should have arrested them. Himself. Immediately. But that’s not what happened.

The Democrat leaders of Minneapolis dropped the ball. Then they compounded the problem by abandoning the streets to allow the 3rd precinct to be taken over and burned down. By that time Antifa has flown in an army of radicals and a turning point had been reached.

A national turning point: Letting the 3rd precinct burn

During the Los Angeles riots of 1992, Reginald Denny was pulled from his truck and beaten senseless on live national television and there was no police response, that was the signal that started 4 days of riots.

Anything goes. Anarchy reigns.

When Mayor Frey abandoned the 3rd precinct, he signaled what was inevitable in the face of such weak leadership. When Governor Walz fails to secure the street s the next day, he signals the weakness of the entire state government.

But to blame the riots on ‘white supremacy” is an insult to our intelligence. To repeat the lie is to be an ally of the Antifa terrorists who are actually behind the violence.

Prosecuting Antifa, Soros, and the Open Society Foundations

AG Barr’s announcement signals a whole new phase of combatting Antifa and the forces that fund them. The principal funding for Antifa and Black Lives Matter groups across the country is George Soros and the Open Society Foundations. George Soros has been funding terror activities and the disruption of government around the world for decades. He has funded the Open Society Foundations with $38 billion dollars. That is billion with a giant B.

Declaring Antifa and Open Society Foundation groups as domestic terrorists mean the Justice Department can prosecute and seize the assets of those behind their funding. ‘Don’t throw money at black Americans to riot’: Candace Owens spars with Soros-funded NGO over alleged hand in Minneapolis unrest

If you watch one video about these protests please let this be it. This made me cry.

I have said since day one that this is nothing but a ploy by white liberals, which will destroy another generation of black youth. These #AntifaTerrorists are targeting black kids & neighborhoods pic.twitter.com/F5eykXOw8X — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 31, 2020

Antifa, Soros, and the Open Society Foundation that funds domestic terrorism should all be targeted for prosecution and asset forfeiture. This direct terror assault on our nation’s domestic tranquility calls for the full force of the wheels of justice.

These riots smear the honor of George Floyd. They desecrate our country and drive race hatred.

The Bolshevik Antifa liberal apologist Democrat goal is a civil race war.

Democrats’ Antifa problem

The Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, was the only Democrat who spoke out eloquently about what is happening. She begged the people of Atlanta to see through the Bolshevik charge of violence and stay home.

But Democrats have a problem. They have supported Antifa and Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street and the anarchy they have wrought for years. For years. As we speak dozens of prominent Democrats and Joe Biden staffers are bailing out the very people who burned down our cities these last four days. Biden staffers donate to bail fund for Minnesota protesters: report

Wrap your head around that.

Prosecute Soros under RICO. Seize his assets like a criminal enterprise.

Under a RICO prosecution as a backer and funder of domestic terror groups that $38 billion dollars of the Open Society Foundations would be subject to seizure and forfeiture. The international banking system could be cut off to Soros and his octopus of affiliated organizations. More importantly, the dark underbelly of Antifa and its ties to a broad swath of the Democrat party will be revealed, to the revulsion of the American people.

Black America sees the entire issue of George Floyd being hijacked for an anarchist stew of ruined businesses and decimated cities. They are pawns in a cynical game that threatens a further split between African Americans and the far left of the Democrat Party.

Antifa Bernie bros supported by the likes of AOC and Ilhan Omar are making excuses while they use black America and its concerns to burn down our nation cities. They are creating discord, death, and destruction in the name of a radical agenda that has nothing to do with black America.

Antifa is the paramilitary wing of the Democrat party

Designating Antifa as a terrorist group is along overdue. Going after the funding behind it will lead directly to George Soros and Open Society Foundations. A full-scale frontal assault is necessary to expose his widespread backing of this domestic terror.

It will, unfortunately, tie in numerous Democrat figures. Like Keith Ellison. The Governor of Minnesota. And Kamala Harris. As well as the completely pathetic Mayor Frey. Attempting to blame “white supremacists” when we know otherwise isn’t just cynical. It’s dangerous.

The blame lies where the facts lead. Directly to the Soros – Open Society Foundations funded Antifa and its Bolshevik tactics.

Thank God William Barr is finally going to provide the tools that will finally bring some justice and clarity to the streets of America. Antifa is a terror group. They organized the explosion of violence we are all living through. It can’t be tolerated.

Justice for America and George Floyd

Those who excuse this violence are no friends of the black community. Those who seek justice for George Floyd will find it soon, at the State and Federal level. The delay of Minneapolis and Minnesota officials is inexplicable and distressing. But so is blaming “white supremacists” for the clear Bolshevik terror of Antifa.

Justice for America requires the dismantling of Antifa, the prosecution of George Soros, and the forfeiture of the assets of the Open Society Foundations. Ask the people of Ukraine and Hungary whether Soros is a pernicious or a useful presence. We know the answer.

Revulsion at Democrat ties will doom them in November

A greater and more profound verdict will be delivered this November. Democrats cannot escape the shame off their weakness, or their long ties to radical leftist elements.

All Americans can express their revulsion at the race-baiting tactics of Antifa and their Democrat allies when they reelect Donald Trump in November.

Then let the prosecutions and the asset forfeitures begin. For George Soros, the Open Society Foundations, and the sake of our country, it can’t happen too soon.

Read more from L.J. Keith at CommDigiNews

Lead Image: Comprised of multiple video screen shots