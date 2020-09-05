Atlantic magazine story shows the walls are closing in on Joe Biden

WASHINGTON. Call it the August surprise. Only, it isn’t really a surprise. According to The Atlantic magazine, Trump is said to consider members of the US military “suckers” for fighting and dying for their country. The story is obviously designed to serve as a counterweight to the Democrat’s anti-law enforcement and pro-Antifa/Black Lives Matter stance, which is killing them in the polls.

The media’s Great War on truth

According to the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, in 2018 Trump rejected the idea of visiting an American military cemetery in France, where 1,800 US Marines who died in the battle of the Belleau Wood are interned.

“Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day… ‘Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.’”

The quote is a load of horse manure that sounds more like dialogue from a bad comic book. And we are supposed to believe the unidentified “four people with firsthand knowledge” really exist at a time the veracity of American journalism is at an all-time low.

Americans get it

On August 31, the Pew Research Center found Americans aren’t all that confident “journalists act in the best interests of the public.”

Do journalists work to serve the American people?

Not at all: 19 percent

Not too much: 33 percent

In other words, more than half of the country believes the fake-news media holds them in contempt and is more interested in manipulating them in favor of a left-leaning agenda.





Oh, and Pew adds the public has little “confidence” in American journalism as well.

Do you trust the news media?

Not at all: 11 percent

Not too much: 43 percent

Again, a majority.

Couching it as softly as possible, Pew says,

“In a year filled with major news stories – from impeachment to a contentious election, from a global pandemic to nationwide protests over racial injustice – Americans continue to have a complicated relationship with the news media.”

And why should that be?

A track record of deception

Well, Americans know the media is the dissembling co-conspirator who promoted the fictions:

That Trump’s inquiry into Joe Biden’s corruption on behalf of son Hunter was an “impeachable offense.”

That Trump was made president because the Russians “hacked” the 2016 election. Worse still, that Trump doubled as a Russian intelligence “asset” and traitor to his country.

That America is irredeemably racist and must atone for its sins by kneeling in submissive obedience to the “peaceful” – if riotous – un-elected redeemers of the American republic: Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

That Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is a take-charge powerhouse of a leader based on their penetrating questions, which have the intellectual consistency of soft, gooey baby food.

Lastly, President Trump dishonored Americans servicemen who gave “the last, full measure of devotion” in the Great War by calling them “losers” and “suckers.”

They can’t fool all the people all the time

The Atlantic magazine’s anti-Trump article reeks of desperation. A profound worry born of the public’s declining faith in the veracity of their reporting. A fear that the heroes of their false narratives have at last been tainted by the very lies used to promote them.

In short, no reasonable American believes for one moment that President Trump disrespects our military or its fallen heroes.

If anything, they understand that those who view our martyred dead as “suckers” is more suited to those lawmakers in Washington and in the media, who would cut our defense budget – just as they would slash funding for our police.

But this latest link in the media’s long chain of deceptions is a barometer indicating with great accuracy Biden’s impending defeat at the hands of our military’s current Commander-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump.

Top Image: The fight of the U.S. Marines in Belleau Wood.

From the painting by the French artist Georges Scott, circa 1921.