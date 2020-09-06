Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg lies to attack what the President loves most

SAN DIEGO. Unfortunately, fake newsies sow lies and disrespect about Trump and our military. The Atlantic editor and writer, Jeffrey Goldberg, posted a story September 3 lashing out like a blind viper, titling his stinging venom as, “…Trump: Americans who died in the war are ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’”. Goldberg failed miserably at pretending to know Trump.

Everyone, but Trump-haters, know he says ‘warriors and heroes’ when he refers to our military members.

Goldberg claimed Trump canceled a 2018 visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris because of his hair being messed up in the rain. Goldberg masqueraded his own thoughts as Trump, saying the president didn’t go, “because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead.”

Goldberg’s allegations are obvious lies, easily debunked as lies, in order to hurt the President and the military he so loves and admires.





SURESNES, France — P resident Trump spoke without an umbrella during a cold, rainy Veterans Day ceremony in France.

The ceremony at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris was Trump’s final scheduled stop before returning to the U.S.

“This is certainly the highlight of the trip,” Trump said, after putting down his umbrella to speak.

The few reporters who chose to attend huddled under umbrellas, with ponchos over their computers. Many others chose to remain at a hotel press filing center.

At one point during his 10-minute speech, Trump made light of the driving rain in a cool 55 degrees Fahrenheit,

“You look so comfortable up there under shelter as we’re getting drenched, you’re very smart people” – Donald Trump thanks the Second World War veterans at the Suresnes American Cemetery #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/zytIBPFXlb — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 11, 2018

Then Goldberg cited his privileged insight to Trump coming from four unknowns who, “had first-hand knowledge of the discussion that day…”

To clarify, the visit was to honor a memorial built for U.S. troops who stopped the German advance toward Paris in the Battle of Belleau Wood. Jordan Karem, former Director of Oval Ops and Personal Aide to POTUS, refutes Goldberg.

Again, this is 100% false. I was next to @POTUS the whole day! The President was greatly disappointed when told we couldn’t fly there. He was incredibly eager to honor our Fallen Heroes. https://t.co/8YZlWS83I3 — Jordan Karem (@JordanKarem1) September 4, 2020

Trump: a patriotic shot in the arm.

If Goldberg would have broadcast the slander he wrote to over 3000 MCAS Miramar Marines in 2018, he would have been booed out of Hangar four. The room was pulsing with patriotic fanfare, as the troops anxiously waited for Marine One to arrive with President Trump on board. Flying a long way to honor – to speak to them personally.

“We’re here today to celebrate your incredible achievements…I have a message for you straight from the heart of the American people, and you know what that is. We support you. We thank you. We love you. And we will always have your back like you have ours.”



It was a thrill to see Trump shower praise on the Marines, Sailors, and Coastguardsmen, their leaders, and their legacies. He knew exactly the caliber of men and women in that room. Their stories of unmatched bravado, commitment, and searing sacrifice on the world’s battlefields etched in his words. He was there to recognize their incredible tales of charging into danger to overwhelm and defeat the enemy.

I was there to see Trump speak like a father, a leader to the people that I love and admire and write about.

The people that make one wonder – how far can you push extraordinary? And love it?

Goldberg launched a rocket tipped with verbal ordnance.

How can you speak for the president regarding how he feels about the slain warriors of Belleau Wood? When across the seas at Miramar, the real President rallied Marines around USMC First Sergeant Daniel Joseph Daly, one of Belleau Wood’s infamous heroes. Daly is known for shouting to his men, “Do you want to live forever?”

He is one of only nineteen men to have received the Medal of Honor twice.

No military who pledges to fight for and preserve the Constitution would believe Goldberg’s outrageous choice of words.

And that they are just words easily armed. It’s not hard to find Trump publicly and passionately defending America’s founding document, the same that his military defends. Disparage commander-in-chief Trump – disparage the military who serve under him.

In his September 4th address to the nation, Trump was asked about Goldberg’s not-so-covert character assassination. ”Nobody called and asked me for a comment. They just printed it…It was just a hoax.”

Goldberg has a record of shady charading.

Shame the Hacks who Abuse Media Ethics (S.H.A.M.E.) says Goldberg led a double life.

S.H.A.M.E.’s Media Transparency Project was started in 2012 “to expose corrupt media figures, document journalistic fraud and make life a little harder for covert propagandists who manipulate the public and degrade our democracy and help perpetuate oligarchy power.” According to Media Bias Factcheck, S.H.A.M.E. has a factual reporting rating of high.

S.H.A.M.E. was inspired by their readers who wanted to fight back against rampant media fraud and deception.

“For two decades now, Jeffrey Goldberg has peddled blatantly false war propaganda with disastrous consequences, fronted for the military-industrial war machine and played a key PR role pushing America into war with Iraq…and had been rewarded for his lies and failures with the top editor’s job at the Atlantic Monthly.”

“In the early 1990s, Goldberg served as a prison guard at Ktzi’ot Israel’s largest detention camp for political prisoners…The prison was criticized for its inhumane conditions, including frequent beatings, lack of drinking water and forced labor,” says S.H.A.M.E.

“It was hopelessly exotic for me. I mean, I’m from the South Shore of Long Island, and then all of a sudden I’m in the Negev Desert, by the Egyptian border, as a prison guard in what’s probably the largest prison in the Middle East, guarding the future leaders of Palestine. It was pretty exciting,” on being a prison guard told to The New Yorker, 2006.

S.H.A.M.E says Goldberg admitted he took part in Palestinian prisoner beatings, yet in 2012, denies ever being a prison guard.

An editor’s job: verify the facts, not make them up.

Goldberg is a known pro-Clinton, pro-Biden supporter. His ordnance, in the recent propaganda attack, was offered by “multiple sources” who said, “The president has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members and asked that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades.”

Trump’s not hiding Wounded Warriors.

Kicking off Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride was President Trump, Vice President Mike and 2nd Lady Karen Pence and other White House officials. The Pences have two children serving in the military. It is hard to believe that the Vice President and Second Lady would continue to support President Trump if he showed the slightest disrespect for the military – living or dead.

“With us on stage today are the Wounded Warriors from the Air Force, the Army, the Navy, the Coast Guard, the National Guard, and the Marine Corps. Each of you is a living testament to the outstanding determination, persistence, and patriotism that made this the greatest nation ever to exist on the face of the Earth.”

We see Trump bring to the nation’s stage amazing patriots like…

Corporal James Blane, wounded in action at the infamous Battle of Iwo Jima.

Justin Day (age 23) lost a leg stepping on an IED, while clearing Afghan villages of terrorist fighters.

Jose Ramos was hit by a rocket while serving as a corpsman. His left arm severely damaged, Ramos continued to aid other wounded personnel before he himself was medevaced.

As Trump gives praise to those who suffer…

“On battlegrounds all over the world, these brave patriots risk their lives and shed their blood to defend our nation, our people, and our great American flag. Nobody defends our country like those people,” says Trump. He credits Wounded Warriors’ courageous comeback stories as ‘inspiring all Americans’,” says Trump.

…Goldberg mocks suffering.

“More tear gas please”, by Jeffrey Goldberg, The Jerusalem Post, 1991

“Nothing breaks the ice better between two warring peoples than a little light-hearted fun. And what is a better example of light-hearted fun than a beauty pageant? The Israeli administration would be highly praised if it sponsored an annual Miss Occupied Territories Contest.”

“Preliminary rounds would be held separately – a “Miss Gush Emunim” and a “Miss I Moved to Ariel Because I Couldn’t Afford An Apartment In Kfar Sava” will be picked on the Jewish side, while Arab women would compete in “Miss Gaza Refugee Camp” and “Miss Mother Who Sends Her Children into the Street to Catch Israeli Bullets with Their Heads” contests,” concludes Goldberg in The Jerusalem Post.

A pattern of war propaganda.

Liza Featherstone from Jacobin has Goldberg’s number,

“Jeffrey Goldberg, who has admitted taking part in — and covering up — brutal beatings as a former guard in a detention camp for Palestinian political prisoners, has matured from such physical violence into the armchair variety, always safer for the perpetrator,” says Featherstone.

She goes on to say that when he wrote for the New Yorker, “he peddled, with very thin evidence, the now-discredited connection between Saddam Hussein and Al-Qaeda, which Bush used to make the case for war with Iraq.”

Goldberg’s article, it seems, was more in response to President Trump making efforts to rebuild the military while simultaneously removing troops from the war in Afghanistan, defeating the ISIS caliphate and promoting peace between Israel and Arab nations, than anything even slightly truthful.

Editors Note: We have sent requests for comment to The Atlantic who has so far not responded. If a response is received, this article will be updated appropriately

Smoking guns of yesteryear.

“In 2002, Goldberg published a two-part fake scare story in the New Yorker alleging that the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah had penetrated deep into the United States and was, among other things, running a black market cigarette ring on American soil in order to finance its terrorist operations. He also claimed that Iraq and Hezbollah were likely to attack Israel in retaliation for the impending U.S. invasion of Iraq: “Iraq will fire missiles at Israel—perhaps with chemical or biological payloads,” reports S.H.A.M.E.

After that, it takes audacity for Goldberg to make this claim about Trump,

“He is an enemy of fact-based discourse; he is ignorant of, and indifferent to, the Constitution; he appears not to read.”

Conversely, Goldberg heralded The Atlantic’s break from 159 years of ‘impartial’ tradition in 2017. By aligning with Hillary Clinton, dumping the mag’s motto to never align with any “party or clique.” The same Clinton that obviously didn’t read the rules on national security regarding using private computer networks for official State Dept. business and secrets.

The same Clinton that became embroiled at being questioned by a congressional committee to account for the deaths in the Benghazi attack. “What difference does it make?” she popped off angrily.

Melania Trump. Don’t let her stunning beauty disguise the fighter inside.

With the help of first lady Melania Trump, who rarely strays into the political realm, President Donald Trump doubled down Friday on his emphatic, witness-backed assertion that he’s never called fallen U.S. service members “losers,” says Business and Politics News (BPR).

Early Friday evening, the first lady tweets straight-up that The Atlantic’s story “is not true” — it’s nothing but left-wing “activism.”

.@TheAtlantic story is not true. It has become a very dangerous time when anonymous sources are believed above all else, & no one knows their motivation. This is not journalism – It is activism. And it is a disservice to the people of our great nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 4, 2020

Goldberg digs low in the trenches to advance his activism.

The anti-American Left is desperate. They’ll use anyone for a setup. Maybe John Kelly (former White House chief of staff) knew about what Goldberg was up to and maybe he didn’t.

The expulsion of venomous presidential profiling came from a ‘nameless’ military officer, says Goldberg. It was in reference to Trump’s 2017 Memorial Day visit to honor John’s son, USMC 1st. Lt. Robert Kelly, killed Afghanistan 2010. Isn’t it hard enough for a father to lose a son without his sacred name dishonored in a political take-down operation?

“He [Trump] can’t fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself,” one of Kelly’s friends, a retired four-star general, told me. “He just thinks that anyone who does anything when there’s no direct personal gain to be had is a sucker.”

Kelly refused to comment on and deny any aspects of the claims. Including those related specifically to encounters involving him and the president.

Military service members, former Cabinet used as ammo by anti-American media.

A gutless tactician coerces military members to speak out against their commander-in-chief or officers.

“I’ve asked numerous general officers over the past year for their analysis of Trump’s seeming contempt for military service. They offer a number of explanations,” claims Goldberg from unnamed sources.

The active-duty military doesn’t get comeback comments. From Suffolk Law,

“As any Soldier, Airman, Sailor or Marine knows, the Uniform Code of Military Justice (“UCMJ”) sets forth various rules and standards of etiquette and decorum when publicly expressing opinions, views and political affiliation and/or ideology. Violations of these rules and standards can result in a court martial proceeding with quite severe penalties, including but not limited to confinement, forfeiture of pay and even dishonorable separation from the service.”

700 veterans back up their president.

Not reported by any mainstream media outlet is an open letter that nearly 700 veterans issued – pushing back against the media’s anonymous sourced “lies.” BPR printed the letter. Some excerpts,

“Recent baseless media attacks against President Trump from anonymous sources are just another example of the depths to which the President’s opponents are willing to descend to divide the nation and meddle in this election,” the veterans wrote. “They concluded, “The American people have learned to discount lies spewed by anonymous sources and paraded around by a biased media bent on destroying the President. President Trump’s tireless efforts to strengthen and support the military community are a part of his indisputable record.”

In defense of the President – One Gold Star Husband

NBC News reports in Trump came to Dover after my wife was killed fighting ISIS. He absolutely respects our service.

“I’d never met a president before Donald Trump. His empathy and thoughtfulness on one of the worst days of my life won my gratitude,” says Joe Kent, a Gold Star Husband and retired Army officer. “

Officer Kent writes eloquently (in part – read the entire commentary here

“Hey, Joe,” a quiet but familiar voice said to me from the doorway of a small room with plush furniture. The room was meant to provide as much comfort as possible for the families of military members on the worst day of their life: the day the remains of their loved ones are returned to them at Dover Air Force Base. That voice from the doorway, though, was familiar because it belonged to a man I had seen on television countless times: President Donald Trump. As he approached me, he extended his right hand to shake mine, placed his left hand on my shoulder, looked me in my eyes and said, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Shannon was an amazing woman and warrior.” “But (I am told) I thanked President Trump, and I remember he held eye contact with me. And in his eyes, I could see — unmistakably — the same pain I’d seen in the eyes of other senior leaders who ultimately bear the responsibility for sending men and women to their deaths in combat. “As we unclasped our hands, the president said to me, “Shannon was the real deal, we are lucky to have people like her willing to go out there and face evil for us.” He kept his arm on my shoulder. “Together, as we waited for the plane that would bring Shannon home, we spent another 20 minutes talking about my wife, our children and what an amazing mother, wife, and soldier she was. It was clear to me that President Trump truly cared — not just that Shannon and three others had been killed in Syria, but about who Shannon and the three others were as people. Then the president did something that I did not expect: he asked me what I thought about Syria and what we were doing there. He talked to me — a Green Beret and a combat veteran, not some expert at the Pentagon or a think tank — about the wisdom leaving troops in harm’s way once ISIS’s territorial caliphate had been destroyed. It was clear to me that he was deeply conflicted about whether staying in Syria was worth the lives lost — Shannon and her three colleagues — on that day in January.”

Trump kept promises to Marines at Miramar.

Trump gave defense $700 billion in military funding for FY 2018 and $716 billion for FY 2019. As well as the largest military pay raise in nearly a decade.

The Space Force is now active by signing the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, in Hangar 6 at Joint Base Andrews, 20 December 2019.

He delivered next-gen fighter jets, the F-35s, as promised to Miramar. They deploy to combat zones and prove, with the award-winning performance, we are safer and stronger than our enemies.

As an extra give all – he took out the evil leader of ISIS, al-Baghdadi, and Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Both who attacked and killed our troops in numbers.

We live in a land where bombs don’t fall from the skies to send our children into hiding.

Because of our military – because of our president we are free and safe from the horrors we saw in World Wars I and II. We have a new kind of ground fight. Trump will award Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne the Medal of Honor on 9/11, 2020. For his remarkable bravery during a 2015 mission to free 75 hostages from the Islamic State group, ISIS.

His bullets to bravery to rescue – another great American story. Maj. Payne says “Personal courage is contagious”. Let’s have a “courage” pandemic instead.

President Donald Trump needs not prove his love for the military to Goldberg.

The truth is not changed by ugly warring words. All you gotta do is watch Trump interact with his Americans in uniform. Then let attackers, like Goldberg, step up to face the heroes of this land with their lies. And see how it goes.