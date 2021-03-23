Assaults on Asian-Americans are an assault on America itself

In the past year, there have been nearly 3,800 anti-Asian-American incidents, including violent attacks on elderly men and women. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), anti-Asian-American hostility and conspiracy theories on Social Media spiked 85% in the 12 hours after President Trump was diagnosed with COVID. (ADL Report: Anti-Asian Hostility Spikes on Twitter After President Trump’s COVID Diagnosis)

The idea of America itself is under attack.

Ours is a nation of immigrants and the most diverse nation on earth. Studies show that immigrants are far more likely than native-born Americans to start businesses and more than a third of Nobel Prizes awarded to Americans in the sciences were awarded to immigrants. Asian-Americans are not only the fastest-growing immigrant group but also have higher rates of college degrees and income than the population at large.

Asian-Americans met serious legal discrimination in the past.

As Frederick Douglass declared in an 1864 speech in which he defended the rights of Asian-Americans who were coming under attack, “We are a composite nation…the most conspicuous example of composite nationality in the world.” (Read Also: Black hate crimes upsetting the media victim narrative)

The Chinese Exclusion Act codified such discrimination in 1882, making immigration illegal and barring existing Chinese-Americans from becoming citizens. It was repealed in 1943 at roughly the same time FDR established Japanese-American internment camps.





A decade after the internment camps, America elected its first Asian-American Senator, Hiram Fong of Hawaii, the son of Chinese immigrants. He was joined a few years later by Sen. Daniel Inouye, a Japanese-American who had fought with the celebrated 442nd Infantry Division in World War ll. He served in the U.S. Senate for half a century.

Throughout our history, immigrant groups have confronted prejudice from such nativist organizations as the Know-Nothings.

“No Irish Need Apply” signs were common in the 19th century. Roman Catholic Churches were burned down. But those who engaged in such activities in the past, and those who do so today, have little understanding on the uniqueness of American society. All of us, after all, are immigrants or the descendants of immigrants, except for Native Americans.

Ours is often referred to as a young country. Yet when it comes to legal and governmental institutions a far different story may be told. When the Founding Fathers met to write the Constitution, the French Revolution had not yet taken place. Italy and Germany were not countries, only a collection of warring states. The age in which Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and George Mason worked to achieve passage of the Virginia Statute of Religious Freedom. A forerunner to the First Amendment and the idea of separation of church and state, was an age in which Protestants, Catholics, and Jews were still killing one another in Europe.

Those of us who are American by birth often forget how remarkable the American idea of nationality really is.

It is a nationality not based on common race or ethnic origin or religion but, instead, on a commitment to live in a free society and fulfill its responsibilities. Americans come, as they always have, in every size and shape, color and faith.

As Kurt Weill, the lyricist who was forced to flee Nazi Germany, declared: “Every name is an American name.”

America has been an ethnically diverse society from the very beginning.

By the time of the first census in 1790, people of English origin were already a minority. Enslaved Africans and their American-born descendants made up 20 percent of the population, and there were large clusters of Scotch-Irish, Scottish, German and Dutch settlers, and smaller numbers of Swedes, Finns, Huguenots and Sephardic Jews.

Today, America is still in the process of becoming who it is, with immigrants attracted to our shores from countries throughout the world. In 1904, the British author Israel Zangwill wrote a now-famous passage, as relevant to our new immigrants from Asia as to those more than 100 years earlier:

“America is God’s Crucible, the Great Melting Pot, where all the races of Europe are reforming. Here you stand good folk, think I, when I see them at Ellis Island, here you stand in your 50 groups and 50 languages and histories and your 50 blood-hatreds and rivalries. But you won’t long be like that, brothers, for these are the fires of God you’ve come to—-these are the fires of God. A fig for your feuds and vendettas. Germans and Frenchmen, Irishmen and Englishmen, Jews and Russians, into the crucible with you all. God is making the American.”

Asian-Americans have made many important contributions to our society.

One distinguished Asian-American, Sen. S.I. Hayakawa of California recalled that,

“We grew up with the concept of the American melting pot, the merging of a multitude of foreign cultures into one. The melting pot has succeeded in creating a vibrant new culture, among peoples of many different backgrounds.”

Attacks on Asian-Americans represent a total lack of understanding of American history and of the uniqueness of the American story. Seven of the thirty-nine people who signed the U.S. constitution were born abroad, including Alexander Hamilton and James Wilson.

The overwhelming majority of Americans have always rejected their narrowness and bigotry. Today, most Americans are shocked at the mounting assaults on their Asian-American fellow citizens. Hopefully, in the future, news of these attacks will be as hard for new generations of Americans to understand as the “No Irish Need Apply” messages of the past.



