Ashli Babbitt’s tragic death at the Capitol: A shot heard round the world

WASHINGTON. Ashli Babbitt, 35, who honorably served 14 years as a member of the United States Air Force, was shot and killed by Capitol Hill police while protesting the stolen 2020 presidential election in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

Babbitt was unarmed.

A tale of two uprisings

As of this writing, no reports of “spontaneous” riots have occurred in cities across the nation in response to this particular police-involved shooting.

And the Capitol Hill uprising was, to borrow a mainstream media phrase often heard to describe last summer’s unrest by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, “mostly peaceful.”





A Concord moment

During his Thursday broadcast, conservative talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh referred to Wednesday’s storming of Capitol Hill by pro-Trump demonstrators as akin to the clash between colonial Americans and British forces at Concord Bridge.

But as Limbaugh pointed out, “It doesn’t matter what you do, it’s who you are when you do it.” And in the case of Ashli Babbitt, she was a supporter of President Donald Trump and the integrity of America’s electoral process.

And that explains the short shrift given Babbitt’s death by the media and Washington’s political class.

You may recall that essayist and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson described the stand at Concord as “the shot heard round the world.” And the police weapon’s sharp report, which signaled the end of Babbitt’s life, will reverberate in the minds of millions of Americans for years to come.

The grieving husband

Speaking with San Diego’s ABC affiliate KSWB-TV, husband Aaron Babbitt said of his wife Ashli:

“She loved her country and she was doing what she thought was right to support her country, joining up with like-minded people that also love their president and their country.”

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took to Twitter to condemn the Capitol Hill protestors while simultaneously supporting the rioters of last summer.

“We have witnessed two systems of justice: one that let extremists storm the US Capitol yesterday, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protestors last summer. It’s simply unacceptable.”

The reprisals to come

Tear gas, of course, doesn’t kill. But Harris is correct to point out that there exists “two systems of justice” in today’s America. Ashli Babbitt is a victim of that clear and distinct demarcation. For it signals the beginning of reprisals to come for those who refuse to accept the dictates of Washington’s aloof and pampered royals.

As the new Biden regime approaches, Trump supporters should recall the words of poet John Donne:

Each man’s death diminishes me,

For I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know

For whom the bell tolls,

It tolls for thee.”

