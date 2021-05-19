Ashli Babbitt: A Martyr for the Conservative’s cause

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Naples, Fla: Ashli Babbitt, an American Air Force veteran becomes the unwitting martyr of a corrupt government cabal. A cabal that has been working tirelessly for nearly five years to destroy President Trump. The goal to put a president into the Oval willing to destroy America. Sound like a Hollywood movie? Maybe. Unfortunately, it is all too real.

On January 6 the 14- year Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was swept up into a diabolical plan to replace a Trump-led Republic of America with a Marxist tyranny. Following the November 2020 election, justice was not blind. It was obvious, then and now, that election laws were broken. That fraud ran through the voting system like a plague. Tens of thousands visited the Mall to support President Trump, many marching to the Capitol.

Those persons all knew that the ousting of Trump was organized, widespread, and treasonous by design. Babbitt understood, like the others, that America’s future lay in the hands of Congress. A Congress that is to be bound by the Constitution. It is Congress’s oath to follow the law to protect this nation from domestic or foreign enemy incursion to overthrow the rightful Republic.

Babbitt was just one of the 75 million Americans suffering shock and bewilderment after watching a political coup gain ground quickly on November 3. Ashli had no criminal record, according to Terrell Roberts, her family’s attorney leading a civil lawsuit. Her military service record shows her penchant for patriotic service, duty, the sacrifice of self. Let’s not forget courage.





Yet one of America’s most treasured was killed in the Capitol.

And we still don’t know her killer’s name. It’s obvious with this newly surfaced video she was led to her death. No ‘mob’ stormed the Capitol here. Peaceful protestors were invited in.

If you think you’ve heard it all before, you haven’t. We’ve only begun to uncover the facts still hidden in the dark recesses of evil works against Ashli and the citizens of this nation. Justice moves with ferocity when it is in the right hands.

The entire Capitol protest narrative was twisted by those eager to rid this country of popular President Trump.

It appears sanctioned revolutionaries were well on their way to take over America. After first obfuscating the truth about the election despite millions of Americans watching the vote switch from Trump to Biden. Live and on TV. (Five videos show votes being switched live on TV from President Trump to Biden) The result is that on January 6 millions of patriots came to Washington to support President Trump and stand against the alleged election fraud. They were there to hear the truth they hoped would come out in testimony by members of Congress. Before the results were certified by Vice President Pence.

Did fear of failure or cabal exposure drive the need to pre-plan a violent insurrection that was more fiction than fact? Was it someone’s ‘plan’ that tragically took Ashli’s life. With not an inch of an attempt to use non-lethal restraint. Creating a martyr for the Conservative cause?

Her execution robbed her of the right to mount a defense, hire a lawyer, or to rehabilitate any wrong into right. Ashli’s family is left with no end to pain, with her killer hidden from public view. A police officer broke training protocol when he stepped out, pulled the trigger on an unarmed citizen. More than that he broke the law no one is talking about.

Watch the insurrection lie crumble.

These videos show that Capitol Police opened the gates and doors for the people. Therefore, not even trespassing could be Babbitt’s crime.

THEY LITERALLY JUST LET THEM THROUGH pic.twitter.com/tWMuchly8w — mye ‎⧗ (@jihanbit) January 6, 2021





Babbitt kissed her husband Aaron goodbye only days before her young life was ended and her death becomes a clarion call to conservatives. Did Congressional leadership, led by Pelosi, have a hand in events marring the Capitol protest? Are they responsible for Antifa bad actors being inserted into the melee? If not, who did invite them in? And why? It’s apparent that they were there. (List of 20 Individuals at the Capitol on January 6th – All Appear to be Connected to Antifa or Far Left Groups)

Videos prove that the peaceful protest called for by President Trump came undone when violent Marxist Antifa activists stirred unrest. Once in the crowded hallway, Babbitt was trapped in the Antifa chaos. Hemmed in by Capitol police on one side and a furniture blockade on the other. She was not a part of their Trump supporter imposter scheme. Yet she took the lethal hit for the damage they were causing when a Capitol Police officer gunned veteran Babbitt down at close range. Even though she presented no bodily threat to anyone. She was unarmed, in fact, exposed, unable to protect herself from death and harm. Antifa violent activist John Sullivan was there creating chaos; he later bragged about it on camera. He should be charged with accessory to homicide for Ashli’s murder.

The law covering the use of deadly force.

Federal law enforcement law 10 CFR § 1047.7 specifies exactly when a federal police officer may use deadly force. These times include: self-defense, defending the life of another, prevention of the theft or use of nuclear weapons and explosive devices. It also specifies use to prevent the flight of a person using a weapon or explosive to escape. Or used on a person posing a significant threat of death or serious bodily harm to the protective force officer, or others.

Ashli Babbitt’s killing by deadly force does not meet any of the above reasons.

The Capitol Police General Orders deal with protecting the lives of Congressmen and women.

Capitol Police are given great latitude in the performance of their protective duties but they must obey all of the federal laws, including 10 CFR § 1047.7 . That includes all sections of that law. In section (b), it states “That prior to using deadly force against another, that a verbal warning should be given, when possible, but not a warning shot.”

This was not done for Ashli Babbitt videos show. Yet, the internal investigation determined that the unknown shooter was justified in killing Ashli. If you can’t justify a chokehold how do you justify a kill zone bullet on the unarmed?

CDN has made numerous attempts to obtain information from the Public Information Officer of the Capitol Police Department, yet we have not received an answer. This total blackout on all information looks suspicious. Leading one to wonder if Babbitt was sacrificed in order to have gunshots rip through the intended peaceful protest at the Capitol? Gunshots capable of turning a protest into an insurrection narrative. Creating fallout resulting in the Left’s takedown of America the Republic.

The investigation into Ashli’s murder is a non-investigation by design.

Where is the surveillance footage from Capitol grounds’ cameras?

There are dozens of surveillance cameras spread throughout the Capitol, especially in the Senate chambers. Yet, we have not seen any different angles of the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. Certainly there are cameras positioned to capture those entering the Senate, angles that would show the shooter’s face hidden in an alcove unseen by smartphone videos on scene. Compare this news blackout to when a black person is shot by police.

We’ve seen George Floyd’s police take down a million times. Videos from smartphones and security cameras lighting a hundred fires in cities across this nation. Ashli Babbitt’s killing is in stark contrast to the rights and transparency given to George Floyd. Floyd, a known drug-fueled criminal, received a trial on the national stage, where every name involved was instantly known and published. Ashli was denied that same consideration.

Secrets find their way to the surface.

The so called QAnon Sherman is a vegan who has been seen marching with BLM .. I think it’s more likely he was a #BlueAnon The evidence is starting to look like it was a deep state set up. Why won’t they release tapes? #ReleaseTheTapes pic.twitter.com/lHi0vvmSXZ — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 18, 2021

There are rights denied to Ashli. Set forth for veterans who have served honorably.

The focus of the criminal investigation of the shooting officer was to determine whether federal prosecutors could prove that the officer violated any federal laws, specifically 18 U.S.C. § 242, a federal criminal civil rights statute. “The prosecutors had to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer acted willfully to deprive Ms. Babbitt of her Constitutional and legal rights, and the Fourth Amendment right not to be subjected to an unreasonable seizure.”

Although not able to prove this happened in Babbitt’s case, those same federal civil rights laws were used against Derek Chauvin and the other three Minneapolis officers charged under local laws. It does seem baffling that they found enough evidence on behalf of the criminal George Floyd, while not so in the case of veteran, non-criminal, Ashli Babbitt.

Videos show the mystery gunman deprived Ashli of not only her civil rights, but we now know of special rights. A good handful of states have rights and protections for Veterans who find themselves in a criminal situation. Veteran Military Diversion programs steer 1st-time offenders into treatment programs and out of jail. Turns out DC launched a pilot program in 2018, regardless of military service.

California Penal Code 1001.80 frames California’s Military Diversion Program in Babbitt’s home state. If she would have been detained rather than killed, Military Diversion Programs appear as an option for fourteen years of honorable service to this nation. Which would have gone well towards her defense.

We will never know the mix of emotions in this former veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Ashli Babbitt was not a terrorist – she helped her country fight them. Today Ashli is an unsung martyr of the January 6 Democrat sham to take over the White House for a Marxist agenda. Still so many questions nag. For instance, defenders of the shooting say she was pulling herself up and over the Antifa-smashed window. Did Babbitt have cuts on her hands from the broken glass? How could she hold a weapon with occupied hands and while climbing through? Why do we not see her in the videos literally pulling herself through the window?

Ask the officer, under oath, why he felt threatened by the petite blonde woman. Ashli Babbitt had the right to defend her actions that day. A bullet is a helluva of an effective silencing tactic.

All they’ve done is hide the evidence.

To date are any Capitol Police officers involved in the events on Jan 6 out of a job? Due to leading a so-called ‘mob’ into the Capitol? Were they reprimanded for leaving their posts? For standing there watching and abetting the violence of the anarchists? We demand to know. Babbitt took her last breath surrounded by strangers, by Antifa thugs responsible for inciting violence. Her life ended in tragedy for her and her family. The Democrats used and abused her, shouting “insurrection, impeach Trump, destroy his supporters.”

We must not forget the death of a patriot. Because to give up on justice is defeat. Ashli is a veteran who sacrificed her life for all of us, including the anonymous man who shot her.

######

About the Authors:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. Read more from Joseph on CommDigiNews here.

