As the crimes keep piling up, treason is the unspoken word in Obamagate

WASHINGTON: At a May 15 presser, CBS News Radio correspondent, Steven Portnoy asked White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, to explain what “Obamagate” was, and what crimes were allegedly committed. McEnany responded with a litany of crimes committed in Obamagate by those surrounding ex-President Obama, but never got to the heart of the matter.

To understand Obamagate we must first look back at Watergate because it is the standard by which all modern Presidential scandals are judged. Mention Watergate in front of a leftist and they will drool all over themselves in anticipation of tearing into Republicans and how awful they are.

It is their excuse for all of the excesses they perpetrate when demeaning anyone right of Josef Stalin. Yet ask them to rationally articulate the crimes President Nixon committed and it generally sends them into a convulsion of the stammering delusion of the facts.





What were the crimes President Nixon committed in Watergate?

Watergate is named for the hotel / office center complex where during the reelection campaign of Richard M. Nixon, several burglars broke into the Democrat National Committee headquarters located within that building. They didn’t break in to steal anything, only to learn how the DNC planned to beat President Nixon.

It was political espionage, yet it was a burglary none the less. That is a crime. President Nixon probably knew nothing of this illegal opposition research. Yet it was done to benefit him.

An alert security guard caught the burglars, and the press, even way back then cheerleaders for the Democrat party, jumped all over the case. The legacy media, the only media in 1972, blamed President Nixon, with no proof of his involvement with the break-in, and made all sorts of false assertions of his involvement and the laws he broke.

They continued to attack Nixon until a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate. In the meantime, the President tried to hide the involvement of his trusted aides. He actively tried to cover up the crimes of others. That is a crime.

Eventually, even Republicans understood that crimes were committed and articles of impeachment were drawn against Nixon. While a trial was never conducted, because Nixon resigned prior to one, it is fairly certain that he was guilty of most, if not all the accusations against him.

Nixon was impeached for Watergate crimes.

He was further charged with using agencies of government, namely the Internal Revenue Service, DOJ, FBI, CIA, and other intelligence agencies to avoid criminal liability for him and those associated with the investigation.

Added to his articles of impeachment were charges of lying to Congress, and government agencies, including the FBI and officers of the special prosecutor, which constituted perjury and was an obstruction of Congress.

These constitute felonies, which meet the constitutional requirements of high crimes and misdemeanors. These are crimes that if by a sitting President, are punishable by impeachment. The punishment for a citizen is imprisonment.

By resigning Nixon was able to avoid impeachment. Prior to criminal charges being leveled against the former President, his replacement, Gerald Ford, pardoned him.

He never paid for his crimes against this nation. It seems to be a theme that politicians are above the law. Nonetheless, Obamagate includes each and every one of those crimes listed in Nixon’s articles of impeachment. Along with a handful of others.





While Watergate was about covering up crimes, Obamagate is about Presidential coup d’etat

In addition to crimes committed by Nixon, it appears as if Obama had knowledge of, or actively participated in, lying to the FISA courts to obtain false warrants. Also acting under the color of the law, and disclosing classified information detrimental to the United States.

Those additional crimes are worse than Watergate by only a fraction of a degree.

What really sets Obamagate apart from Watergate is the act of treason. A word that no one has yet dare utter.

Obama actively tried to overthrow the elected President of the United States, during a time of war, to benefit the enemies of America. Those enemies are China, Russia, and those Democrat socialists that aided in the coup. That is treason.

Understanding treason

Treason per Article III, Section 3 of the Constitution is:

“Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.”

Merriam Webster defines treason:

“1: the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family. 2: the betrayal of a trust: treachery.”

By either definition the Obama led coup attempt against President Trump is treason elevating Obamagate well beyond Watergate. The question that begs to be asked is exactly the same one demanded by a hounding press of Nixon during Watergate; “What did he [Obama] know, and when did he know it.”

But no one seems to care this time. Even Attorney General William Barr.

Is AG Barr giving Obama a pass, proving that Democrats are above the law?

Barr told reporters that he did not anticipate any criminal investigations into Obama or Biden. The legacy media has run wild with that statement declaring that Obama and Biden are blameless for the actions of rogue underlings in all of his executive branches and their excesses.

That may be the case as we continue the tradition of treating politicians as a special class. There is no indication that Barr intends to pursue Obamagate to its conclusion. During that same press briefing, Barr said:

“Over the past few decades there have been increasing attempts to use the criminal justice system as a political weapon. The legal tactic has been to gin up allegations of criminality by one’s political opponents based upon the flimsiest of legal theories.”

Barr continued,

“This is not a good development. It is not good for our political life and it’s not good for the criminal justice system. And as long as I’m attorney general, the criminal justice system will not be used for partisan political ends; and this is especially true for the upcoming elections in November.”

He seems to be saying that we should not expect indictments before November for anyone involved in Obamagate. That he sees no possibility that Obama will be held accountable for his actions.

No one will say the word treason. However if we cannot identify what is at the center of the plot to overturn the results of the 2016 election, how can we ever expect to get justice? Even for treason.

Let’s hope that I am wrong.

Treason, the heart of the crime, needs to be articulated. If proven it needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

For the very same reason Barr stated. And because, as President Trump says, no President should ever have to go through what he has. Ever again.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.