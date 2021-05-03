Are recent UFO revelations a diversion for something much worse?

WASHINGTON. In 1986, a UFO fell from the sky northeast of Bakersfield, California. It crashed into a high, rugged, 4,100-foot peak of the Sierra Nevada range, touching off a blaze. Soon thereafter, the US government established a news blackout and declared the airspace above the crash site “a national security area.”

As the Los Angeles Times then reported,

“Air Force security guards, armed with M-16s and .45-caliber pistols, blocked access to the area. Reporters and television camera crews who had journeyed up a dirt logging road were not permitted within four miles of the crash site.”

Locals immediately assumed the government was engaged in yet another UFO cover-up, like the one that supposedly occurred in 1947 at Roswell, New Mexico.

Then, in 1988, Northrop Corporation unveiled to the press the technological culmination of nearly a decade of secret research and development: the alien spaceship-like B-2 Stealth Bomber.





The military-industrial complex gladly allowed the American public to assume their government lied to them about alien visitations.

To them, it was a far better outcome than for Americans to believe their government lied to them about a secret military project.

That tends to suggest the Roswell saucer crash story of 73 years ago was likely a diversion to steer the attention of Americans and Russian spies away from the White Sands missile testing range, where Dr. Wernher von Braun and his fellow German scientists designed rockets that would eventually carry nuclear warheads and send American astronauts to the moon.

With that in mind, it’s a little like déjà vu all over again that the US military-industrial complex has seen fit to confirm – kind of – the truth of leaked videos and photos of US military jet-fighter encounters with “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” in 2019.

“As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD [Department of Defense] does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena].”

For the Pentagon to admit they cannot talk about UFOs intruding into US military airspace is nearly as good as saying they can.

And CNN reports that “US intelligence agencies have been directed to give unclassified reports about UAP’s to Congress in June.”

Adding to the sudden UFO buzz is former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, whose state of Nevada just happens to be home to the infamous Area 51.

Reid recently told The New Yorker,

“I was told for decades that Lockheed had some of these retrieved [extraterrestrial] materials. And I tried to get, as I recall, a classified approval by the Pentagon to have me go look at the stuff. They would not approve that. I don’t know what all the numbers were, what kind of [security] classification it was, but they would not give that to me.”

Today, the media says right-wing white supremacists are the wellspring of all conspiracy theories. But conspiracy theories are a mainstay of modern mainstream “journalism.”

Remember, legacy media said the Russians used Facebook in 2016 to Jedi mind-trick Americans into voting for their Manchurian candidate, Donald Trump. Journalists also said Trump was a Russian spy.

So, allow me to engage in a little “journalism” of my own… with tongue firmly placed in cheek.





President Obama’s White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel famously said,

“You never let a serious crisis go to waste… it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”

President Obama used the crisis of the Great Recession to push through Obamacare in 2010. A decade later, the Covid-19 crisis allowed Democrats to change the rules for voting by mail, opening the door to massive voter fraud and authoritarian restrictions on basic freedoms.

With coronavirus waning and Americans rebelliously ignoring mask restrictions and bans on family and other gatherings, a new “crisis” must arise to rally public support around efforts to further curtail individual freedom. For that, they’ll need a new, more frightening enemy than a financial collapse or a microscopic virus.

They’ll need an enemy that’s literally out of this world.

In 1987, one year before Northrop revealed the existence of their Stealth Bomber, President Ronald Regan said in a speech before the United Nations,

“I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world.”

It’s interesting the Biden administration has tasked Deep State intelligence services to brief Congress next month about UFO incursions into military airspace. This from the very spy agencies that have yet to surrender all information related to their role in the Russia collusion hoax. A ruse they concocted with help from their many assets inside the mainstream media.

Could it be that all the recent Pentagon talk of UFOs or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena is a precursor to an official announcement by the Biden junta? One that says the US government possesses crashed alien spacecraft and, perhaps, even the bodies of little gray beings?

And with US warplanes helpless in stopping advanced alien spacecraft from invading military airspace, what emergency powers will the US government seize to deal with a population panicked over a new crisis manufactured by the Deep State/media/military-industrial-complex?

Now that’s a far more interesting conspiracy theory than the ones proffered by the less imaginative souls of fake news.

