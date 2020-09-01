Are Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA 21st Century Brownshirts?

COLORADO SPRINGS: Americans of all political persuasions lived through eight long years of Barack Obama’s presidency. Somehow, conservatives refrained from burning federal buildings, destroying businesses, assaulting police, nearly killing a U.S. Senator, and killing a Trump supporter in Portland, Oregon. All ANTIFA/BLM tactics playing out in America’s streets every night.

Leftists, particularly those now participating in “The New Left” and hating on America, are showing their displeasure at a conservative president. But they are silently standing by while their stormtroopers do the heavy lifting. The recent Democrat National Convention breathed nary a word about the violence by BLM and ANTIFA in American cities. Silence is acquiescence. Silence is approval.

Leftist politicians have failed to raise any conscientious objections to the violence

The rioters and their political anti-Trump handlers are rabid for power. By any means necessary. By lies, by mock impeachment, by innuendo, and, only when necessary, by tearing up the country. The so-called “peaceful protests were working for them until their approval polls dipped. (CNN’s Don Lemon says Kenosha violence hurts Democrats: ‘The rioting has to stop”It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups,’ Lemon said)

Now we are treated to their crocodile tears. Save it, please!





The national election for President will go one of three ways:

(1) Trump will win by a landslide, sufficient to force leftists to concede. Watch for four more years of street thugs tearing up the place anyway.

(2) Trump wins in a narrow election. Democrats will not concede, (Hillary’s already suggested non-concession,) a phalanx of lawyers will mount never-ending challenges to the outcome, and, ditto, the street thugs, will continue their militance.

(3) Biden wins in a narrow mail-in election. Trump lawyers will contest the election and the thugs will be re-energized to escalating street violence.

Despite the enabling leftist media that continues to label the violence as “peaceful protests,” many are catching onto reality as they see their own cities becoming war zones. And despite the liberal defenders’ insistence that “both sides do it,” the street thugs’ obvious hatred of President Trump reveals the truth.

Who are you gonna believe, me, or your lyin’ eyes?!

Former San Francisco Mayor Willy Brown has warned leftists their Potemkin characterizations are not working out. Brown predicts Democrats will lose the presidential election if they continue to spread lies when the truth is out front. In the open, and all too real.

According to Black Lives Matter, not all black lives matter.

Black Lives Matter fails to bemoan dead black people except when it suits their narrative against white so-called racists. ANTIFA operates the streets militarily with sophisticated weaponry and tactics. So, are these organizations really but simple patriotic citizens protesting peaceably?

Of course not.

They are the lefts’ violent stormtroopers. They are today’s Brown Shirts, in action at the political behest of the power grabbers.

The total takeover of a country requires all hands on deck. It requires guns, battering rams, and physical intimidation. It’s been done before. Germany comes to mind.

A 21st Century Sturmabteilung

The “SA,” literally “Storm Detachment,” was the Nazi Party’s original paramilitary wing. It played a significant role in Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in the 1920s and 1930s. Its primary purpose was providing protection for Nazi rallies and assemblies, disrupting the meetings of opposing parties.

The SA were colloquially called “Brownshirts,” from the color of their uniform shirts. The SA developed pseudo-military titles for its members, with ranks that were later adopted by several other Nazi Party groups, chief amongst them the Schutzstffel (SS.)





A great grandmother by marriage lived in Prussia. She noted the Brown Shirts marching in the streets with alarm. Using her admirable on-board radar, Grandma saw trouble coming to Germany. A newly-wed, she returned home to pack for America.

A safe, free life followed with family and eventually prosperity. She would not understand how what is happening is happening. Not unlike Cuba escapee Maximo Alvarez:

Are Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA the vicious water carriers of the new democrat party?

Do they emulate the Brown Shirts? Do their lasers and weaponry serve the left in their march to a return to power? If not, why then, are they not decried and put down within these leftist-run cities? If the left rejects such tactics, why then are they allowing such tactics in their names?

In summary, is it time for thinking, peaceable Americans to contemplate doing what Grandma did. How long does America have to survive these thugs and their power managers? Will there be a revolution in this country? Are we destroying ourselves from within as Krushchev predicted in the fifties?

Are leftist schools, universities, speech censorship, and corrupt news media here to stay?

Or, finally, will patriotic Americans stand for law, order, and the Constitution? Will we cast off the thuggery of the New Left? Or will they prevail?

There are only a few months left to tell.

Lead Image: Photo by Life Matters from Pexels