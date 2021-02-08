ANTIFA takes to DC’s street, harassing diners, disturbing neighborhoods

WASHINGTON, DC: In his inaugural address Biden said “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause.” The hypocrisy of liberals has no boundaries. With the Democrat’s calls for unity, they are attempting to impeach President Trump. Saying MAGA supporters were responsible for the January 6 Capitol incursion and that if you support President Trump you are a terrorist. Now weeks after the (fraudulent) inauguration, we see ANTIFA once again take to the streets of DC to harass police, residential neighborhoods, and restaurants just returning after COVID lockdowns.

It is all just talk and sanctimonious Tweets. The ANTIFA / BLM protestors disturbed residents and interrupted an otherwise quiet night in the Nation’s Capitol. Without a word from Biden or any other Democrat calling for peace and unity in the Nation’s Capitol.

A place where one of our most revered buildings is fenced off and guarded against Donald J. Trump and his supporters.

Again, why the hypocrisy? (Downtown Portland has lost $23 million in recent riots, says Portland Business Alliance)





So much for electing Joe Biden for unity’s sake

Journalist Brendan Gutenschwager (Twitter: @BGOnTheScene) was in DC reporting on ANTIFA marching through the streets, with a police escort. The mob chanting in support of Black Lives Matter, and against the police.

“Black lives, they matter here!” chants as the group marches through the Dupont Circle neighborhood of DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/UwgIshSe5P — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

The protest began in the residential Dupont Circle neighborhood, far from the Capitol.

It was an “FTP” march to further denigrate our police. Protestors also chanted support for Black Lives Matter. Earlier in the day a “DC Queer and Trans Black History Month March and Rally” was held by the Total Liberation Collective and the Palm Collective.

As they moved through the area, they harassed diners while chanting, “If we don’t get it, burn it down!”

Chants of “If we don’t get it, burn it down” as the march continues in DC tonight #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/YMxy90P4oj — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

At one point, they scuffled with police who were trying to keep them from harassing diners eating outside restaurants.





Washington, DC: Police push #antifa back as they gather around diners during their street march. pic.twitter.com/ATw1PTOGbB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 7, 2021

Some Antifa protesters mixed in, as a red and black “Antifascist Action” flag could be seen being carried by a group of protesters clad in black.

The protestors aimed bright, flashing lights into the Capitol Police’s eyes in what seems to be an attempt to disorient and harass them.

Protesters shine lights at the police as they pause the march outside a row of restaurants #DC #DCProtests #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/qhn5ZtZbKh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 7, 2021

Neither Joe Biden nor anyone in his administration of Democrat leadership spoke out against the group’s anti-police sentiment or their abuse of the police during the so-called protest march. Much less the harassment of the residents.

Kamala Harris encourages protests by BLM and ANTIFA

Sen. Kamala Harris (D.-Calif.), appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in June 2020, said that it was “critically important” for protests to continue in America. Including after the election.

‘It’s critically important. And I am going to tell you something. I made a very conscious decision to become a prosecutor. I grew up in a community that was not always on the best end of law enforcement in terms of how the laws were applied. There’s not a black man I know—be he a relative or a friend—who has not been the subject of some form of racial profiling or excessive force.

“So, when I made a decision to become a prosecutor, it was a conscious decision which was to go inside the system and have some leverage there to effectuate change.

“I say that to say this: The only way we’re going to truly achieve change is when there are people in the system who are willing or pushing to do it, and when there are those folks outside of the system demanding it.

“I am very clear that some of the success that we have been able to achieve around criminal justice reform would not have happened in recent years were it not for Black Lives Matter–and the intensity and brilliance of that movement, that forced at least that there would be some counterforce to the status quo which is so reluctant to change if not hostile to change.

“That’s what these movements do. That where these systems are so invested and ingrained in what they call tradition, but is status quo, often which can be wrongheaded. These movements provide a counterforce that gets us to where we need to be.”

Tuesday will be hard for many Americans. Not that they believe President Trump will be found guilty in the Senate. That is highly unlikely. But because it is proof that so many Americans, including many of those on both sides of the aisle in Congress, want to destroy America and the Americans who will be willing to fight for her.

Lead Image: ANTIFA flips off diners as DC police protect residents from protestors. Iamge- Screen capture from Brandon On The Go