ANTIFA and the coming political storm: Can we prevent it?

NAPLES, FL: Antifa is the army of the left, and Kyle Jurek is its new face. Jurek was recently exposed by Project Varatias saying things like MAGA supporters would be placed in reeducation camps under a Bernie presidency. Or that if Sanders doesn’t get the 2020 nomination in Milwaukee this summer, that the city will burn. Then he vowed that the whole country will burn if President Trump is reelected, not discounting the murder of Trump voters in the process.

Jurek is not making idle threats

While the nation is presently consumed with the impeachment saga, the radical left is preparing to go to war. If you think this is an overstatement, simply look at the history of communist takeovers throughout the world. Not one nation became communist without a violent takeover.

From the Russian revolution to Venezuela, all were born through violence.





Antifa knows this, and are preparing to enforce their lust to turn America into a communist country. Communism imposes itself on the population through violent means, that is why everyone needs to take his words at face value.

While everyone connected with Bernie will deny the truth of Jurek’s words, and the mainstream media will ignore it, we must fully be cognizant of what is in store for us if action isn’t taken to prevent it.

While this may sound like a dire warning, fear not, because there is a cure, and it is through justice.

Justice no longer prevails for all

A recent sentence handed down in a Vero Beach, Florida case where a MAGA hat wearing senior citizen was assaulted by a leftist, ended with his attacker receiving only 90 days in jail, a literal slap on the wrist. (Florida man gets 90 days in jail for spitting on Trump supporter in MAGA hat)

Another example is that of two Proud Boys receiving four year sentences after being attacked by Antifa members outside the Metropolitan Republican Club in New York’s upper east side. The Antifa attackers were not charged. This is the justice conservatives receive as opposed to those on the left. This unfair two tiered system must be equalized. (Proud Boys members sentenced to four years in prison for violent clash with ANTIFA)

2020 Oxymoron: Hillary Clinton and “No one is above the law”

It is as outrageous as Hillary still walking free for crimes despite the destroying of evidence of her treason and bribery. And yet, President Trump is going to his impeachment trial on non-criminal charges. The most important thing Americans believe in is justice for all. Without that, we are the same as any other non-democratic country and banana republic on earth.

In order to stop the radical left from turning our cities into raging infernos filled with dead and injured Trump supporters, we must start dispensing justice at the top. The Durham investigation must bring in indictments against the top co-conspirators, such as Brennan, Comey, Clapper and Rosenstein.

Then the second tiered criminals in the attempt to overthrow our elected government, like Bruce and Nelly Ohr, lovebirds, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, along with attorneys Kevin Clinesmith, Andrew Weissmann, and so many others from the DOJ and FBI, must receive swift and sure justice.

They must be convinced and receive stiff sentences in order to deter anyone in the near future from repeating this type of treason against the American people. If this does not happen, kiss America goodbye. It is exactly what the American hating left (note: not all those on the left hate America) want.

Juric went on to say that our laws are irrelevant, believing that his vision of civilization supersedes the rule of law in this nation; including the Constitution. The admitted Antifa member and participant in violent demonstrations stated that he believes many Bernie supporters are members of Antifa.





Again, take him at his word, this is not a vision this man came up with on his own. This is a learned belief handed down from Karl Marx to Bernie Sanders, to hundreds of thousands of people just like him. They are an existential threat to America and each and everyone’s freedom.

They do not fear repercussions for their actions because for too many years there have been none.

Fifty years ago, during the dangerous 1970s, the exact set of circumstances existed that caused the most violent period in American history. Due to the radical leftist courts of the 1960s, the punishment was not dispensed equally, leading to a sense of entitlement where laws they did not like, were not obeyed.

That caused all laws to be ignored, turning the 70s into such a violent time that it made the wild west period look like child’s play. It all culminated in 1980, Jimmy Carter’s last year in office.

After Ronald Reagan took office, crime drastically reduced, due to his law and order Presidency.

Crime has fallen drastically since President Trump took office.

Yet, Antifa and other Bernie supporters, have yet to realize that fact. They continue to act out believing laws do not include them. The only way to dramatically change that perception is the strictest enforcement of our laws.

As the old saying goes, feces slides downhill. Change must start at the top, and work its way down to the Jureks out there. If a sense of justice does not come soon, starting before the November elections, we face a storm of violence by the radical left after President Trump is reelected, and during the election process.

For the sake of this great nation, justice must prevail.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaking with supporters at a town meeting at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Image Gage Skidmore