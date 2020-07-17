Anti-White Terrorism: Black teens attack pregnant woman, kick toddler

WASHINGTON: Today I watched a video described as “The most disturbing video you will see- not for children,” on Whatfinger, a headline aggregation site. While The Blaze attack is headlined as “Teens beat up mom, kick toddler.” Left unsaid, until one views the video is that this is a racist hate crime as six black teens ruthlessly pummel a pregnant white woman, as her toddler watches.

As the beat down continues, another black teen sees the beating in progress and decides to join in on the fun. He charges into the fray and kicks the toddler in the face with all his power. After the child crumbles to the ground, he proceeds to join the rest in kicking, punching and stomping the hapless pregnant woman.

The young man being defended by his mother. As if it is ok to kick a woman, pregnant or not, but not a child? Hard to accept the virtue signaling for this momma, who might have spent more time raising her child. (Not Jeanne Dukes is sharing the mother’s Facebook post, Jeanne Dukes is not the mom of the teen.





Calling racial terrorism what it is

The Blaze is a conservative site, yet they fail to embrace the truth in their headlines.

Consider what the headlines would be if this was a half dozen white teens stomping a pregnant black woman and kicking her toddler in the face. This writer doesn’t even have to provide examples, we all know how it would play in the legacy news. Starting with cries of “White Supremecy” being rampant among conservatives.

The point is that the anti-white terrorism, and yes it is a concentrated form of terroristic behavior, in order to cower the majority white population into submitting to the minority black population, is being completely hidden from Americans.

Neither black nor white knows how vastly underreported black on white hate crimes is.

Without this knowledge, no one is capable of making a reasonable decision.

Conservatives accepting the politically correct narrative, hiding the story

While conservative news sites do inform better than do the mainstream media, as we can see with this outrageous event, even conservative news sites submit to the politically correct tone now infecting this entire nation.

That politically correct condition has been forced upon America, and the world, simply to control the narrative.

Once the left was able to revise the news of the day, they began revising history to suit their skewered narrative. Which led to the ability to suppress news that does not fit their needs, like a half dozen blacks stomping a white pregnant girl and toddler is now just “an attack.” The underlying racism behind the attack, simply ignored.





This ability to manipulate media is imperative in reinforcing their narrative of blacks being victims of whiteness.

This madness has reached its apex recently through black lives matter. Black lives matter is both a slogan a communist anti-American organization. The slogan feeds the organization, which is now receiving vast sums of funding from almost every major corporation and media outlet across the globe.

The slogan obscures the true objective of the black lives matter movement. The slogan is so well constructed as to obfuscate it’s true objective. The confusion between the slogan, an emotion, and the organization, a group with an objective, keeps reasonable people arguing over what the slogan is rather than its objective. Thereby hiding the truth in plain sight. The BLM organization is Marxist and wants to overthrow America, while the slogan wants to enslave whites in their own guilt.

And both are presently working.

Shining a light on America’s truth

The only way to defeat them is to shine a light on the truth. And the truth is that anti-white bigotry is out of control and no one seems to be watching. No one is watching because it isn’t being reported. Both leftist and conservative news hide or slither around what is really happening today.

We are caught up in series of singular events, losing sight of the whole effect of Race Wars 2020. That whole is that almost everything happening in our riot-torn cities today has been a well-orchestrated plan years in the making. After the senseless death of Eric Gardner, there were protests, but not this violence.

In order to redirect the false narrative into the truth, a real look at the events of the day must shine through the fog of lies and omissions reported now. This will take courage by conservative news organizations. They must stop trying to appease the left, they must shout out the truth in bold capital letters. We conservatives must not let our honor and decency inhibit us from telling the truth exactly as it is.

The headline on the video should read, BLACK TEENS VICIOSUSLY BEAT PREGNANT WHITE GIRL AND TODDLER IN A TERRIBLE HATE CRIME.

That shines the light.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.