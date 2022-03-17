Anti 2A Violence Against Women’s Act passes with GOP support

WASHINGTON: Last week, Congress passed a law to deputize your local police as Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agents and fund criminal investigations into mistaken National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denials of law-abiding citizens. Biden signed the new law into law this week. Last week, the House of Representatives dropped a 2,700+ page, $1.5+ trillion spending bill containing the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act (VAWA) and the NICS Denial Notification Act, which included gun control on the House and Senate.

The new bill with increased gun control measures passed the House of Representatives with the support of all Democrats and 39 GOP representatives. The Senate then passed the anti-second amendment bill with the help of all Democrat Senators present and 18 Republicans. This bill could have been stopped had Republicans opposed the bill in unison with the anti-gunners being short one Senator.

The bill infringes on our constitutionally-protected Second Amendment rights.

Gun rights advocates have fought against the passage of gun control included in the Violence Against Women Act since 2019. Democrat party leadership saw a way to pass the legislation without debate via the omnibus, and, with a clean vote, they took it. VAWA became part of the massive “must-pass” omnibus government funding bill.

Both parties are guilty of routinely abusing the appropriations process, forcing massive spending bills through Congress, increasing taxpayer debt.





In this case, it took less than 48 hours. No one had time to read the contents of the bill. A practice that should be illegal.

Because of three years of constant grassroots opposition, four gun control sections were removed from VAWA as follows:

Sections 101 and 102: grant funding programs to train police to executive “red flag” gun confiscation orders.

Section 801: an expansion of the Lautenberg Misdemeanor Gun Ban (a.k.a. Biden’s “Boyfriend Loophole”).

Section 802: funding to turn state-level stalking laws into “red flag” gun confiscation laws.

For all the gun control removed from the bill, some gun control remained:

Sections 1101-1102: the NICS Denial Notification Act to launch criminal investigations into firearm transfer background check denials—even though 9 out of 10 times the system falsely denies a law-abiding citizen.

Section 1103: funding for ATF to deputize local police to enforce federal gun laws, especially to undermine Second Amendment Protection Act (SAPA) states.

As it turns out, Democrat leadership and anti-gun Republicans fought hard to maintain these gun control provisions in this final bill. Those eighteen Republican senators who voted with anti-gun Democrats in favor of the VAWA’s gun control language were:

John Barrasso (R-WY)

Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Shelley Moore-Capito (R-WV)

Susan Collins (R-ME)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Charles Grassley (R-IA)

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Robert Portman (R-OH)

Richard Shelby (R-AL)

John Thune (R-SD)

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Todd Young (R-IN)

If you think you are noticing a pattern of RINO Republicans, many of whom came out against pro-second-amendment President Trump it is not just in your imagination.

Some hold that these Senators believed they were given political “cover” as other “pro-gun” groups backed the compromise by refusing to publicly oppose the language. However, anyone engaged in Second Amendment politics mounting to infringement of rights not talking about the gun control in this government funding bill is fully complicit in its passage.

Gun owners need to speak out and demand explanations and accountability.

Senators and Representatives should be contacted and asked to explain themselves and what they will now do to undo the damage their vote just created.

Hopefully, gun rights groups will take this to the courts as it is another blatant attempt to curtail the rights of gun ownership.

One of the first gun rights groups to address this issue is the Wisconsin Gun Owners’ (WGO) opposition to the bill stems from the criminalizing of NICS denials.

Under the new legislation, law enforcement will be alerted if a person is denied via the NICS system, and criminal charges could be filed but WGO reports that this FBI system is totally unreliable generating up to 95% false positives.

“Wisconsin must be the first state to nullify our participation in NICS,” said executive director Thomas Leager, “the newly passed VAWA verbiage included in the Omnibus bill poses an existential threat to gun rights by creating a chilling effect for law-abiding citizens who may be considering the purchase of a firearm.”

The WGO has suggested the Wisconsin legislature pass new 2A Sanctuary State legislation to include state nullification of federal gun control (National Firearms Act 1934 and the Gun Control Act 1968), stop Wisconsin’s participation in the NICS system, and give Wisconsin law enforcement the ability to arrest ATF agents attempting to enforce unconstitutional federal gun control on behalf of the Biden Democrats.

