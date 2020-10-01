Answering the question – Why Progressives hate ‘us’ so much?

Hate is the only thing progressive socialist/Marxist have left in their basket of political discourse. Liberals, yes there is a difference, love to argue their views of how America should be, but in their hearts, they still love America and want what’s best for it. On the other hand, progressives do not like America as it was founded and want it to collapse in a fireball of failure.

They blame you and me, those who are not fire-breathing Marxists, for their failure to transform America.

Progressives are void of reasonable, or even logical reasons that America should become the next communist state, so they revert to violence. It is the only tactic they have left. Every one of their reasons to change America is blatantly false, and provably so. Such as claims of the superiority of Marxist fiscal theory as opposed to capitalism.

Only a cursory glance shows communist failure after failure

While capitalist success after success spotlight the differences. Progressives try, in vain, to convince working Americans that they will prosper under Marxism and that capitalists is evil; but can anyone, anywhere in the world ever recall working for a poor man? What is even worse, to their way of thinking, every American can improve their lifestyle by using capitalist innovation.





This is at all levels, from richest to poorest. This writer once remembers seeing a homeless man buy a pack of cigarettes, then sell them for a dollar each, to earn money. That is how capitalism works in America and is what progressives hate.

They try to divide us into masses of disgruntled, oppressed people who are mistreated by the capitalist system. It is them against the oppressive system, just as happened in Russia in 1917. The only thing is, Americans are not oppressed and prosper under capitalism. It drives progressives nuts.

It is this lack of logic and reason that completely frustrates progressives, leaving them with only hatred for everyone who isn’t them.

Which is why they have now resorted to violence and domestic terrorism as their last hope.

Progressives rose slowly until they could no longer hide their true intent

Progressives tried to follow on liberals coattails, hiding among people of reason who actually had a philosophic belief in alternate ways of governance. But the point came when liberals were no longer useful and they were abandoned. That point came when their true hatred for America, and what we stand for, was revealed.

Some may remember Obama, while running for his first term, made the admission of what progressives really feel about America while speaking at a fundraising event in San Francisco.

This event was filled with San Francisco’s richest, mostly those in high tech positions. His words were never meant for the general public; nonetheless, the Huffington Post publishes his slur on working people. Obama, talking of what his problems were in obtaining enthusiasm in mostly working-class areas, like Ohio and Pennsylvania, said:

“And it’s not surprising then that they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”

It was the first broadside against our way of life. Progressives loved it. Never again afterward were they able to hide their true feelings. Once Obama became president the gloves were off as he openly attacked the standard institutions that have held up our Constitution, the police, and the military.

The divide between progressives and the rest of America continued to grow, culminating when Hillary Clinton made her basket of deplorables speech.

By then all holds had been removed. There was no longer any hiding exactly what progressives felt about true red-blooded Americans.





They literally hated us. They still do, only now, it is open and violent. The progression from tolerance to hate didn’t take long at all, only eight years of Obama and one run for president from an openly Marxist candidate, Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders, the Marxist

Bernie Sanders’s first run for president opened Pandora’s box. Once they were openly able to support what they really wanted all along, there was no turning back. Had Hillary won, she would have never moved far enough left for them.

They are all-out communist and a total communist dictatorship is their only desire.

They would have turned on Clinton because even as hard left as she was, she would have not been able to quench their thirst for a rapid and dramatic turn to communism. Hillary was too interested in accepting the wealth that came with her politics.

Those familiar with the French Revolution might remember one of its founders, Maximilian Robespierre. He was as hard left as Hillary, only not able to quench the mob’s lust for even more rapid change. He lost his head over it. So would have Hillary.

Mobs and blood lust

Once the mob smells blood, there is no stopping their blood lust. And that is where we are today with the progressive mob. Look at Seattle. Their Mayor, Jenny A. Durkan, who is as hard left as as Kamala Harris, is under fire for crushing the Capitol Hill autonomous zone, and for refusing to defund the police.

As hard left as she is, the mob surrounded her house demanding she move even farther left, toward Marxism. Today she still is hated by progressives, even though she is one of them.

Then there is Ted Wheeler of Portland, Oregon. Wheeler is Antifa. They don’t get any farther left than he is. He has called off his police from breaking up riots, forbidden police the use of gas to disperse riots, heck, he even rooted with them one evening as Antifa/BLM tried to burn down the federal courthouse.

How did Antifa treat him, they attacked him, forcing his armed bodyguards to escort him out of harm’s way.

What did he do, he added more restrictions on the police. Yet, he is hated by the progressive mob because he isn’t turning Portland into a Marxist haven soon enough. Ditto for Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Progressive hatred of everyone who isn’t them, and even if they are them

If “they” don’t move fast enough to satisfy their intolerable demands, the Marxists want to send the non-progressives to the guillotine.

Hate is all progressives have. Nothing constructive, nothing worthwhile, and nothing sensible. They are an out of control mob whose only desire is to destroy.

So don’t feel bad if they hate you, they hate everyone. That puts you and me in good company. There is only one way to defeat their hatred, and that is by strictly enforcing the laws of this land. Something that is not being done at this point.

But the laws may be enforced soon, only if President Trump is reelected on November 3. Trump has proven that he supports law and order, and is our last hope against the hatred that we face today.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: Patriot rescues flag after Antifa sets it on fire in Portland, Screen Shot Hou_Rec

https://youtu.be/VdPEn6GNiNI