Angels and demons: Halloween tales from New Orleans and Washington

WASHINGTON. “The fact that this involved a priest or took place in a church is completely irrelevant,” said Bradley Phillips, Esquire, attorney at law. The secularist lawyer’s statement is understandable being that his clients, two dominatrices, are charged with violating New Orleans’ obscenity laws.

The pair were arrested, along with a priest, after police received a call saying the threesome were allegedly engaged in sex acts on the altar at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The priest is said to have recorded the incident for posterity.

A grotesque tableau worth of Halloween

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond was not as sanguine about the incident as counselor Phillips. And his view clearly marks the divide between their two worlds.

Describing the act as “obscene behavior,” Archbishop Aymond said in a video released via social media,





“His [Father Travis Clark’s] desecration of the alter in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the alter removed and burned. I will consecrate a new altar tomorrow.”

Dominatrix Mindy Dixon took to social media the day before the incident and proudly declared on Twitter that she would join forces with a fellow sex worker to “defile a house of God.” The post included a photo of her wearing a black facemask – with a white pentagram.

The dominatrix and the archbishop appear to be on the same page concerning the purpose of all that “consensual sex.”

“Desecration.”

More priestly sex scandals

Speaking of sex and desecration, Archbishop Aymond confided in his video message that his archdiocese has been rocked by yet another sex scandal involving a priest and a minor.

In response, the Support Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) issued a plea to the Vatican:

To His Holiness, Pope Francis

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests beg your Holiness to dispatch Vatican investigators to New Orleans, Louisiana at once. The Catholic faithful have no confidence that Archbishop Gregory Aymond has the capacity to lead your people and God’s Church in the Ecclesiastical State of Louisiana.

They add that past actions by the Archdiocese to cover-up the sexual abuse of minors “has only encouraged more perversion.”

A 2004 study by The John Jay College of Criminal Justice for the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (HEAR), states:

“By the end of 2002, more than 1,205 clerics had been named either publicly or privately by 4,268 victims. Forty-three percent of clerics are said to have offended against children younger than age 12, and the majority of abusive acts were focused upon boys (60%).”

In other words, a network of sexually perverse individuals has infiltrated the Catholic priesthood. So, if SNAP expects help from the Vatican, they shouldn’t hold their breath.

It’s an old story

In the PBS documentary series Frontline, a segment entitled “Secrets of the Vatican” interviewed a Vatican guide who claimed:

“A large part of the [Vatican] hierarchy is homosexual. Certainly, at the top levels of the church and the Curia [governing bureaus of the Vatican], many important people – such as Bishops and Archbishops – are gay.

“Here in Rome, it’s very easy to meet a gay priest; in a bus, in a church. And in important churches like Saint Peters. It’s even easier when you go to gay clubs and gay bars. You see them in the bars and then at the alter the following Sunday.”

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI ordered the formation of a commission to investigate such Vatican depravity known as the “Red Dossier.” Italian journalist Ignazio Ingrao boiled down the secret Vatican report’s contents to PBS:

“There were some groups bound together by homosexuality. It cemented relationships by brotherhood or blackmail. This is the map that was drawn. This is the picture that emerged from the dossier that the cardinals handed into [Pope] Benedict [XVI].”

The Italian newspaper La Republica noted of the Red Dossier,





“For the first time the word homosexuality was pronounced, read aloud from a written text, in Ratzinger’s [Pope Benedict XVI’s] apartment. For the first time the word blackmail was spelled, albeit in Latin: ‘influentiam’, His Holiness. Impropriam influentiam.”

Pope Benedict XVI resigned from the papacy two months after receiving the report. It may have been the weight of guilt that washed over him at the thought of Church authorities aiding and abetting an international ring of child abusers. Or it may have been the feeling of utter hopelessness at achieving any semblance of reform with so many among the Vatican Curia a part of this sexual cabal.

He now lives atop a hill behind Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, alone – silent.

Idle hands

In New Orleans, meanwhile, the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church website posts a poem dripping with irony. It’s entitled “The Beautiful Hands of a Priest,” which reads in part,

At the altar each day we behold them,

And the hands of a king on his throne,

Are not the equal to them in their greatness;

Their dignity stands all alone;

And when we are tempted and wander,

To pathways of shame and of sin,

it’s the hand of a priest that will absolve us –

Not once, but again and again.

A lot lower than the angels

In Washington, meanwhile, the US Senate girds itself for a colossal confirmation fight over President Trump’s US Supreme Court nominee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The controversy of her nomination rests exclusively on her Catholic faith. Specifically, her views concerning the killing of the guiltless – abortion.

“The dogma lives loudly in you,” said California Senator Dianne Feinstein accusingly during Barrett’s confirmation hearing to sit on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Unlike predatory priests who use the power of their position to exploit the innocent, Barrett’s strong Christian dogma “lives loudly” in her adoption of innocent children, victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010.

For some, Halloween conjures images of ghosts, goblins, and zombies. For others, it represents a war between the living and the dead. And then there are those who view it as a battle between good and evil. A strong malevolence leveled against the weak and innocent.

In the New Testament book of Ephesians, it says:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

We see this wickedness played out by corrupt Vatican officials and its priesthood, and from secular politicians determined to preserve the ancient ceremony of child sacrifice in the modern-day.

The pandemic may prevent innocent children from enjoying the coming holiday festooned in costumes and ringing doorbells to shouts of “Trick or Treat.”

But a very real Halloween horror show is playing out before our eyes – if we will but open them.

**********************************************************************************************

Top Image: Priests from the 1922 silent film “HÄXAN.” Screen capture.