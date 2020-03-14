MIAMI, FL: Former Tallahassee Mayor and Democrat star Andrew Gillum was found naked and vomiting in a Miami hotel room with a male prostitute overdosing on methamphetamine in an apparent sex orgy gone wrong.

Gillum has been touted as a rising star in the Democrat party. He ran against sitting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2018 election. Gillum lost despite having President Barack Obama’s endorsement.

Miami Dade police found Gillum, 40 years old, incoherent when they responded to a cardiac arrest 911 call at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel.

BodyCam footage of the police interactions is certain to exist and will almost certainly be released.





As the Miami Herald succinctly reported it:

“Andrew Gillum, who in 2018 came within 34,000 votes of becoming Florida’s governor, was discovered by police at a South Beach hotel early Friday morning in a room with bags of possible crystal meth and in the company of a man who appeared to have overdosed on drugs, according to a Miami Beach police report.”

“Police say they were called to the Mondrian South Beach early Friday morning. They found paramedics treating Travis Dyson, a 30-year-old Miami man, for an apparent heart attack. They say two other men were in the room: Aldo Mejias and Gillum.”

“Police say, Gillum, who was not arrested, was too intoxicated to answer questions. An offense incident report says that officers found three clear plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth on the bed and floor.”

The Herald goes on to report:

“According to police, Mejias told officers that he gave his credit card information to Dyson to rent the room and planned to meet him Friday evening. When he went to the room after 11 p.m., Mejias said he found Dyson and Gillum “under the influence of an unknown substance.”

“Mejias, 56, said Dyson opened the door to Room 1107 to let him in and then collapsed on the bed. He said Dyson was having trouble breathing, so he woke him up. Dyson then vomited and collapsed again, so Mejias said he performed chest compressions on Dyson and called paramedics. Mejias told police he saw Gillum, 40, vomit in the bathroom.”

Police made no arrests, in spite of open meth use.

“Police say Dyson was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in stable condition. They returned to check on Gillum, who was allowed to return home “without incident.” No arrests were made and none are expected, said Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. He said police impounded the drugs.

“We responded as a medical call,” he said. “Though there were narcotics in plain view, no one was in physical possession of those narcotics.”

Asked if police typically don’t make arrests when small amounts of drugs are found, the spokesman said it depends on the situation.

“Officers are not going to make an arrest every time they go into a house and drugs are found. Every situation is different,” he said.”





Candace Owen breaks the Gillum sex-meth-ga-orgy story

Conservative commentator Candace Owen broke the story on twitter with a series of tweets, screenshots of the police report, and the additional information that Dyson and Gillum were naked when the police arrived.

UPDATE to @AndrewGillum story: My source says Andrew was NOT fully naked but his “friend” (gay male escort from “Rent Men” website) was. Sex was suspected b/t the two bc there was blood & feces on the bed. Yes— police were wearing body cams so this footage will come out. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 14, 2020

Here is the last page of the report which sites the crystal meth. Guess Florida made the right move electing Governor Desantis I am told @AndrewGillum and his buddies were naked when cops arrived, which is the reason a sex orgy is suspected, but not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/p76jUn0soO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

”

Gillum released a statement and retreated into what is sure to be a very awkward homecoming with his wife and three children:

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines.”

He quickly added, “I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

Yeah Andrew, sure you will. Candace Owen was having none of it, quickly pricking Gillums alibi.

Candace Owen shoots down Gillum’s alibi

Owen then outed Gillum’s party buddy as an openly gay man who was well known as a male escort with a profile on a gay escort service.:

“Unfortunately for @AndrewGillum, his “friend” Travis Dyson, has come forth to reveal that he is no friend, but an open male escort. He also claims that he has never heard of the wedding of which Andrew Gillum speaks of.”

This is the alleged friend that @AndrewGillum claims he was “helping” after a wedding. He is an openly gay man, whose public profile has very few photos of him clothed. His sexuality is only relevant bc as I said earlier—police suspected they had disrupted a drug/sex party. pic.twitter.com/CRKAk1AiQ5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

The New York Post reported that:

“The man who overdosed on crystal meth in a Florida hotel room with Gillum, a Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for Florida governor, was an openly gay male escort with a profile on the website RentMen.com, Florida’s Local10 reported Friday. Travis Dyson also identified himself as a “pornstar performer” who offered services including “gay massage””

Pictures of Dyson and Gillum explode across the twitter

The internet exploded with pictures of Dyson in his steroid-induced torso in a muscle beach thong. Worse, there were a series of pictures of Gillum and Dyson together.

This was clearly not their first rodeo.

It is also obvious what happened. Aldo Mejias showed up at the room he had allowed Dyson to rent with Mejias’ credit card. It is clear the plan was for a three-way orgy. Instead, he walked in on an overdose in progress.

To his credit, Mejias did the right thing. He called 911.

But anyone who thinks that this was anything other than a drug-fueled sex party is kidding themselves.

Release the BodyCam footage

There is certainly BodyCam footage of the incident.

That will clarify the exact state of what occurred in room 1107 of the Mondrian South Beach. That footage should clearly show Dyson, Mejias, and Gillum and the condition they were in. It is a personal tragedy for Andrew Gillum and his family.

If there was a naked meth party going on, as appears to be the case, the BodyCam footage will confirm that.

Mr. Gillum has some explaining to do, and not only to his wife.

It’s fine to live the life you want. It’s the duplicity that is staggering. I’m not judging anyone for their lifestyle. Except when you are a public figure. A supposed voice for morality. You do have a higher standard.

This is outrageous by any standard.

Especially when you have been holding yourself forth in a very different way.

The combination of a gay prostitute. Methamphetamine. Three-way drug-fueled orgy sex. Overdoses, police, and public spectacle.

And a well known married public figure with a wife and three kids. The whole affair is an exercise in sheer stupidity, blatant recklessness, and unbelievable hypocrisy.

Its clear Andrew Gillum is in no position to lecture anyone about anything.