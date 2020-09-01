An open rebellion against America: The end of resistance, beginning of war

It, being an open rebellion against America, has begun. The more than 100 days of open revolution in Portland, Oregon, as well as across the nation, has culminated in the execution of a man, simply because he supported President Trump. This callous act of political assassination marks a milestone in the process that began by calling itself “the resistance.” We have reached the end of the beginning, the resistance, and proceeded to the next step; open rebellion.

We may not be able to ever return again.

I’m beginning to think better police training will not satisfy them. https://t.co/6WIt6O3lpZ — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) August 31, 2020



Up to this point, the violence by Antifa/BLM against the rest of us has been horrendous.

It has been punctuated with shootings, beatings, robbery, looting, arson, theft, and destruction. However, that was only the anarchists’ warming-up. All along these vicious anti-American socialists wanted an open season on everyone who wasn’t them. It was evident when in July 2019, a man was killed in a terror attack on an ICE contract detention facility in Tacoma, Washington.

Identified as Willem Van Spronsen, 68, the man had a record of attacking police during a protest at the facility in 2018. He was then found possessing weapons. Back as early as 2018 he was moving away from the resistance, and onto rebellion.

But he wasn’t alone, as Antifa activists proudly proclaimed that the attacker was one of their own.

It was then that the resistance showed what they really wanted.

Yet, that wasn’t the beginning of an armed assault on conservatives, as in June 2017 a gunman, a Bernie supporter, sprayed a hail of bullets at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, critically wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. The shooter injuring three others before U.S. Capitol Police took him down.

The shooter, who had a violent history, including arrests for battery, resisting arrest, and drunken driving, was identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois. He was also a Bernie Sanders supporters. Now, many Bernie supporters are active members of Antifa/BLM. And this act was a prelude of what was to come, fully supported by progressives.

Then, still calling themselves “the resistance,” they pretended to be law-abiding Americans (protesters) whose cause was a populist desire to right the wrong of Trump stealing the election.

The organized resistance began as soon as Donald J. Trump became the Republican nominee

Antifa quickly sprouting up as the military arm soon afterward.

As soon as the resistance movement began, the violent faction, Antifa, began organizing for the eventual transition into a violent rebellion. Do not be fooled by almost every article stating, “since the death of George Floyd.” Floyd has nothing to do with the present violence, it is the natural progression of communism trying to supplant democracy.

Leftist anti-American Antifa/BLM has been on the verge of openly murdering Patriots ever since the resistance began. That came to fruition in Portland in the early morning hours of August 30, when an unknown BLM member murdered Aaron Danielson, a/k/a Jay Bishop, in cold blood. (‘I Am 100% Antifa,’ Suspect in Execution of Trump Supporter Admitted Online)





Trump supporters were fending off attacks on the street from Antifa in Portland. The purported shooter is seen standing by as the truck with Trump flags on it drives on. pic.twitter.com/VfedEfK2pg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020



Rather than being horrified by a cold-blooded killing, afterward, at a rally of Antifa/BLM, a crowd loudly cheered and applauded when told of the murder. Speaking over a bullhorn at that gathering, a woman can be heard addressing a crowd in Portland about the murder, with people cheering the person’s death. She said:

“And tonight, I just got word that the person who died was a Patriot Prayer Trump person. He was a fu*king Nazi! Our community (Antifa/BLM) held its own and took out the trash. I am not going to shed any tears over a Nazi.”

Later she could be heard saying how she’s “not sad” that a Trump supporter had been killed. Murdering Trump supporters is what these people have wanted all along, as this woman claims:

“Our community (Antifa/BLM) can hold it’s own without police. We can take out the trash on our own. I am not sad that a fu*king fascist died tonight.”

A dead Patriot is just “taking out the trash” to the violent left.

Not that anyone should be surprised by this belief, they have been treating conservatives this way for too many years already. However, they are no longer hiding their real feelings.

While the left’s propaganda machine, the mainstream media, are vilifying Kyle Rittenhouse for his self-defense in shooting three in Kenosha, Wisconsin, they will say little to nothing about Danielson. And speaking of Rittenhouse, new information has come to light that as the first assailant, Joseph Rosenbaum was chasing Kyle, gunshots were fired at Rittenhouse, coming from Rosenbaum’s direction.

There were gunshots throughout that night in Kenosha, and not only by Rittenhouse.

The Antifa/BLM rioters’ ranks were filled with violent felons. All clamoring to kill law enforcement and conservatives and many are armed, ready to do just that.

All three of the men shot by Rittenhouse were convicted felons.

Rosenbaum was a convicted sex offender, Anthony Huber, the skateboard boy, has a criminal history of repeat domestic violence that rose to felony status, and Gaige Grosskreutz, is a convicted burglar with a history of illegally possessing firearms. In the below video, Grosskreutz is identified as the man in the beige shorts.

What is the chance that all three of the men Rittenhouse shot had career criminals and they are associated with Antifa/BLM?

Felons are not allowed to possess a firearm, yet we have clear photos of Grosskreutzr holding a gun in his injured hand after being shot by Kyle. Kyle shooting Grosskreutz after pointing that gun at his head.

As of this writing, Grosskreutz has not been arrested or charged. In fact, the only arrest made from that night’s crime spree was of Rittenhouse. A young man whose only crime was defending his life.

This obvious disparity in law enforcement, coupled with the new, more aggressive Antifa/BLM, has caused a shift in public opinion. On both sides of the political aisle. It is the end of the beginning of the war between America as it was founded, and the forming of a new Marxist government.

From this point forward the stakes just got higher, and the blood will flow more freely. From both those attacking America and those defending its values.

America needs more patriots like Kyle Rittenhouse

Patriots are willing to give all they have for the cause of liberty, now more than ever. If we want our children to have the same freedom to live free as we had, the choice is simple. It will take strength and sacrifice from America’s Patriots. The President, speaking with Laura Ingraham says that he wants policing left to the police. He does not want his supporters in the fight.

But democrat liberal leaders have effectively stopped police from being able to protect their cities or Americans.

John Pierce, attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, said, in an interview with Joel Pollack of Breitbart News, that this case represents a ‘watershed moment,’ because:

“If this is not self-defense under these circumstances, for Kyle Rittenhouse, then no one can defend themselves, and no one can defend this country.”

We now stand at tottering at a precipice between good and evil.

As the police and government will not protect us, and our Constitution guarantees our right to do so, we must protect our Constitution and our selves. Now is the time to decide if we are for liberty or if we are for Marxism. And then be prepared to fight for what is right.

The end of the beginning has led us to the beginning of a new, more dangerous era. One when it is OK to kill over political beliefs. A time of duty to our country, or time to allow treason. There is no longer a time to cool off, because we have reached a breaking point, one where this rebellion will simply not fade away.

It only ends when the President and A.G. Bill Barr take steps to end this unlawful rebellion. Otherwise, President Trump, good men, and women will take a stand. And Americans Patriots will once again die.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.