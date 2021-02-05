An American werewolf in Washington? Biden is just an affectionate guy

WASHINGTON. There seems to be a theme to Stephen King’s horror novels: The family dog transforms into a flesh-ripping demon. The loving husband transmutes into a family annihilator. The monster prowling the moonlit streets of a small New England town is a trusted man of the cloth.

A broken moral compass

For author Stephen King, the normal, traditional, and prosaic have a habit of morphing into threatening evils. But when news reports noted former Vice President Joe Biden’s creepy proclivity to inappropriately touch, kiss, and sniff the back of female heads – of all ages – King described Biden’s fiendish fetish thus:

“Joe Biden is just an affectionate guy.”

King, like so many of the innocent victims in his stories, is blind to the coiled evil hiding behind a seemingly normal façade and ready to spring. King, like his story’s gullible victims, cannot see the evil in what he’s so convinced is righteously normal, non-threatening, and even “affectionate.”

Evil’s compliment

You see, for many Americans like King, the monster is not a hair-covered, snarling preternatural creature. It’s the stability of objective, moral truths that guide our civil society. One where people interact with one another in an atmosphere of “peace on Earth, goodwill toward men.” A system of understanding arduously built over millennia and express through Judeo-Christian traditions.





To remake the Western World, you first must destroy these traditions and the moral understanding that undergirds it. And in that upside-down world, the werewolf becomes the righteous protector of a new civilizational order.

The United States of America entered this new order following a stolen presidential election and a slew of executive orders issued by former Vice President Joe Biden, who fraudulently occupies the White House.

Beijing howls with pleasure

This Chinese-approved American werewolf rules over a formerly independent nation, seeking to destroy its energy independence, returning it to a state of subservient need.

An interdependence that undoes a fundamental principle outlined in the Declaration of Independence, which says Americans must “assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them.”

In King’s “Cycle of the Werewolf,” the Reverend Lester Lowe tells the congregation of Grace Baptist Church:

“The Beast… is everywhere. The Great Satan… can be anywhere. At a high school dance… The Beast might be sitting next to you at a band concert or having a piece of pie at the Chat ‘n Chew on Main Street… Watch for the Beast, for he may smile and say he is your neighbor, but oh my brethren, his teeth are sharp and you may mark the uneasy way in which his eyes roll. He is the Beast, and he is here, now…”

The world turned upside down

In today’s America, we are told – mostly by the mainstream media, the entertainment industry, and Big Tech – that the Beast is a noble and heroic being we should admire and emulate. They say the REAL threats are monsters of a different sort: climate change, income inequality, and white supremacy – by which they mean all opposition to the Beast’s supremacy.

And they will fire, ban and censor all those who do not genuflect to the Beast’s legitimacy and that of his agenda against the country. They will declare them insurrectionists, terrorists, and fascists.

America has entered a new phase familiar to many around the world. Recently, the newly installed military junta in Myanmar blocked access by its citizens to Facebook “as resistance to Monday’s coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected government and its leader,” the New York Post reported.

Here in the so-called “land of the free,” Facebook and other leading Big Tech companies have blocked President Donald Trump and others from their platforms for fear they may organize “civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected government and its leader.”

America has entered a new cycle. What Stephen King once called the “Cycle of the Werewolf.”





Top Image: Still from the 1981 movie “An American Werewolf in London.” CDN screen capture.