An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Protecting our right to appear in person and vote

WASHINGTON: As Americans, we enjoy certain rights, ordained by God and written down by our Founding Fathers. Among these are the right to peacefully assemble, to bear arms to protect ourselves, and the right to vote – to determine who the politicians we, as the populace, want to send to Washington. To represent our interests and to protect our rights as Americans.

Unfortunately, too many of our rights are under assault right now. Under assault as a result of bad policies fomented by our local, state, and federal governments for too many years.

In danger right now are:

The First Amendment:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The First Amendment is being tested on the streets of America right now as some gather to protest police brutality. And others gather to agitate and create mayhem and violence. At risk is the actions of the second group which could infringe on the rights of the first. What we need to question, as we contemplate the violence in our cities, is how did we get here? Liberal Democrat policies?





The influence of foreign money through George Soros’ Open Society Groups? The rise of anarchy in America? A systemic failure of the government and society to provide adequate safe, clean affordable housing for the people that are disenfranchised from the American Dream. To provide schooling for the benefit of the children, not the enrichment of the teacher’s unions.

The Second Amendment:

A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.

In the State of Virginia, draconian gun laws are erasing the Second Amendment rights of the people. Fighting back, the majority of Virginia counties have declared themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.” Meaning they won’t enforce laws they claim are unconstitutional — a not-so-implicit threat against the new gun control proposals. One of Virginia proposals is the one-gun-a-month limit. Reverting a law that was repealed in 2012.

Massachusetts’s laws require a license to buy and own a firearm, which is not so overwhelming until you find you cannot obtain such a license. California’s laws ban assault weapons and require a 10-day waiting period for firearm sales. With our cities burning and anarchy moving from the cities to the suburbs, this is an amendment that offers us protections we must protect.

The Right to Vote

No other Amendment has grown to represent Americans more than our Right to Vote. To chose the officials that we send to create our laws, spend our taxes, and protect our homeland. To protect our Bill or Rights, our Consitution.

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race

The right of citizens of the United States to vote in any primary or other election for President or Vice President, for electors for or for Senator or Representative in Congress, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state by reason of failure to pay any poll tax or other tax.

The right of citizens of the United States, who are 18 years of age or older, to vote , shall not be denied or abridged.

The Democrat party is pushing America away from the protection of these rights by pushing for mail-in voting, a system that any reasonable person can see will allow our most fundamental of all rights, the right to vote freely and unencumbered from dishonesty in the process.

As we watch America burning, our we willing to give our rights away? For the benefit of one party over another?

Think hard. Think twice. And then go, in person, to vote. For the representation you want. Not the representation leadership trying desperately to obtain or hang onto political power wants. Demand that the process remains as it has for more than 240 years.

Demand that we appear in person, identify ourselves, and vote in secrecy. All of which is impossible to guarantee with mail-in voting.

Note: Editor Jacquie Kubin provided the editorial comments to this cartoon



