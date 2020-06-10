WASHINGTON: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has a new nickname. Forget Crazy Nancy. Or Nervous Nancy. The Speaker’s new name, which should be endearing, is Pandering Pelosi.

The speaker led her other Democrat leaders – pasty one and all (even those African-American leaders)- in taking a knee in the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall.

The pandering coming in as Democrats partake in a mass cultural appropriation by wrapping their sloped shoulders in African Kente Cloth. One note of question – did Pandering Pelosi issue a note saying “I am wearing bright orange, the rest of you black and navy only.”

Needless to say, not everyone is appreciating these Democrats. In particular, Pandering Pelosi, Crying Chuck Schumer, and Jovial Jerry, who with their combined decades of leadership, have truly done little to help the communities they represent.





Much less the broader African – American community, despite having the first black President leading the country.

From the Manhattan Institutes report Why Obama’s Presidency Didn’t Lead to Black Progress, the idea of politic power actually influencing the advent of black communities is false, as proven by Obama / Biden’s eight years of political leadership.

Many different racial and ethnic minority groups have experienced various degrees of hardship in the US and in other countries all over the world. How those groups have dealt with those circumstances is something to study closely and draw lessons from going forward — even if the only lesson is to manage expectations.

One of the clear lessons from this history is that human capital has proven to be far more important than political capital in getting ahead. And that reality helps to explain why blacks fared the way they did not only in the Obama era but also in the preceding decades.

Obama’s election was the end product of a civil-rights strategy that prioritized political power to advance blacks, and eight years later we once again learned the limitations of that strategy.

Now, as we seek realistic solutions to a handful of cops who have failed not only their communities but their badges, we know that the answer lies not in the political power of the unions, mayors, governors, or the House’s Pandering Pelosi. It lies with the real efforts of the communities and the police whose duty is to serve and protect.

Listen to Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo whose force is where the latest round of protests and riots began.

Editorial added by Jacquie Kubin