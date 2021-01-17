An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: One of these things is not like the others

One of these things is not like the others
One of these things is not like the others
One of these things just doesn’t belong
Can you tell which thing is not like the others
By the time I finish my song?
Did you guess which thing was not like the others?
Did you guess which thing just doesn’t belong?
If you guessed this one is not like the others
Then you’re absolutely…right!
Song from Sesame Street
See more of Al Goodwyn Cartoons on CommDigiNews
Political Cartoons by Al Goodwyn for Creators Syndicate