An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: One of these things is not like the others

by Al Goodwyn
on of these things, is not like the others

One of these things is not like the others

One of these things is not like the others
One of these things just doesn’t belong
Can you tell which thing is not like the others
By the time I finish my song?

Did you guess which thing was not like the others?
Did you guess which thing just doesn’t belong?
If you guessed this one is not like the others
Then you’re absolutely…right!


Song from Sesame Street

Featuring Bob McGrath & Susan (Sesame Street)

Al Goodwyn

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous editorial cartooning awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 from the South Carolina Press Association, in 2019 from the DC chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and in 2020 he won 2nd place in the 2020 Green Eyeshade Awards for editorial cartooning in the Southeast. You can contact Al at [email protected] and see more of his work at goodwyncartoons.com.

