One of the many wonderful things about life in America is that we enjoy freedoms not heard of in many other countries. An American Patriot has centuries of making decisions for themselves and families, being able to rely on free markets to create and reach own dreams.

Now Democrats and liberals, for overwhelming political reasons are creating anxiety, depression, loneliness and fear all leading to reduced health, mental and physical. Stores and schools being shuttered are causing food insecurity to our youngest. Leading to suicides, at home violence, violence against children and violence on our streets.

The shutdowns, while medical expedient, are being done is such a hard-handed way, that Americans have covered their faces, their smiles and their hearts with swatches of fabric, not only holding the virus droplets in, but also our joy. Instead of our working together to defeat COVID, Democrats have politicized the disease so that even COVID is a Red vs. Blue, Conservative vs. Liberal, Democrat vs. Republican. And Democrats are busy stoking fears, creating polls that cannot be trusted, but that they claim demand the removal of Trump and the investiture of Joe Biden.

In the article Impact of COVID-19 shutdown — and now police brutality — may cause increase in ‘deaths of despair’, authors write





Even before protesters across the country took to the streets in rage and grief over police brutality, Americans were already facing unprecedented stress, isolation, depression, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, as the country began to consider relaxing stay-at-home orders and reopening businesses, experts warned that the months of isolation and unemployment prompted by the coronavirus pandemic may increase deaths of despair, a term for an alarming rise in early deaths among young and mid-life Americans, from suicide, drug overdoses, and alcoholism.

Such deaths have pushed down overall life expectancy in the United States by roughly three years, according to a 2019 report in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Add the BLM / ANTIFA riots to COVID, and America is killing America from within

Russia and China have both been clear in their desire to overwhelm America. To move America toward communism. George Soros, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett all want to usher America into a cabal of globalism.

Democrats continue to disparage Conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters. If you fall into any combination of those groups, you are wrong. You must be sought out. We will send ANTIFA to your door, censor news that supports your politics, threaten the lives of your wife and children.

Democrats want to remove law and order and force American’s, not ask, to abide by their demands. They are now demanding all law enforcement wear name badges, not identifiers. Why? So they can attack and kill them in their homes.

They destroy in Chicago:

They destroy in New York:

“When he’s gone and we have recaptured our legitimate spot in the White House, watch out in the event that you bolstered him and supported his activities since we’ll be seeking you next,” Kamala Harris is falsely quoted as saying. “You will feel the retaliation of a country.”

But what is it about Democrats’ agenda that makes this so believable? Could it be the statements of Ilhan Omar, who seems to daily voice her hate for America? The country that saved her from a life of misery in Somalia? (Rep. Ilhan Omar on the moment that will ‘reshape our whole system’)

Or Ocasio-Cortez, who constantly complains about America’s lack of jobs and opportunity, while pushing jobs from Amazon from her district?





Could it be the videos? Or the Missouri prosecutor who wants to put Americans into jail for legally defending their home from roving mobs? (Felony Charges Filed Against St. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters) Yet turn a blind eye to an armed militia threatening visitors to Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Is America Depressed?

A lot of America is. More than is acceptable. Democrats and Republicans, starting with Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell need to get together and find a way to stop this madness. Before our pandemic turns into an epidemic of suicide. But then to Democrats, only leftists’ lives matter. It is one big flying fickle finger of fate toward the republic that has been our great experiment.