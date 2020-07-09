An Al Goodwyn Cartoon: Democrats whistling while they destroy, err work

Hypocrisy, thy name is the Democrat liberal movement of American destruction, Black Lives Matter (BLM). But the loosely organized BLM movement is the tip of the spear. The blade running through black lives is decades old. And it begins not with slavery, but with Margaret Sanger and what eventually became Planned Parenthood.

From Abortion – A Liberal Cause? by Jefferis Kent Peterson:

Abortion has been numbered among the liberal causes of modern politics. Abortion is identified with women’s rights just as the Civil Rights Movement was identified with equal rights for African Americans and other minorities. But is abortion really a liberal cause? A careful examination of the history of the abortion-rights movement would shock even the most ardent defender of a woman’s right to choose. The founders of the movement were in fact racists who despised the poor and who were searching for a way to prevent colored races from reproducing. Rather than defending the rights of the poorest of the poor, which is the tradition of liberalism, the founders advocated abortion as a means of eliminating the poor; especially Blacks, Jews, Slavs, and Italians. And rather than desiring to help the poor through welfare programs, they wanted to eliminate all charities and government aid. Today, most liberals would be shocked to know of this racist heritage. Not only is the founding of the abortion rights movement anti-liberal, but it may have been an attempt to promote racial genocide.

“Today, with more than 28% of all black pregnancies ending in induced abortion, it is a human crisis.





Abortion is the number one killer of black lives in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accident, cancer, and heart disease … combined.

In 2014, African-American women comprised 13.3% of the U.S. population, but black women had 36% of all abortions.”

Murdering America’s Black Children

The Fourth of July weekend was horrific for black lives. Those black lives that do not matter to liberal Democrat leaders and protestors.

From Thursday at 6 p.m. through Sunday night, 87 people were shot in Chicago. Seventeen of the victims have died. Seven-year-old Natalia Wallace was fatally shot in the Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

Secoriea Turner, 8, Atlanta

In Atlanta, eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was sitting in a car with her mother and another adult when gunshots rang out Saturday night. As the driver tried to pull into a parking lot on Pryor Road, near where Rayshard Brooks died at the hands of police, someone opened fire on the vehicle. Secoriea was hit and died.

Sincere Gaston, 1-year-old, Chicago Laid to his final rest, is Sincere Gaston. Why didn’t Sincere’s life matter to those destroying Chicago with Black on Black killings? Sincere was laid to rest in a South Side church Monday, attended by friends and family dressed all in white. “The most difficult thing to do for any parent is to bury a child,” said Pastor Isaiah Miller, Jr., who is also Sincere’s cousin. “These are heinous acts of gun violence even while a pandemic is going on.” Miller prepared to eulogize the toddler, who lost his life to senseless violence. “What do you say when a mom and dad have to have a funeral for their 1-year-old son? What do you say? How do you console them?” he wondered. Democrats, how do you justify that tiny little coffin?

Royta De’Marco Giles, 8, Hoover, Alabama

On Friday in Hoover, Alabama, Royta De’Marco Giles Jr., 8 years-old, was one of four “innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire,” when a gun battle started between a group of men inside the Riverchase Galleria Mall, according to the Hoover Police Department. The young boy had just finished second grade at Jonesboro Elementary School, a statement from Bessemer City Schools said.