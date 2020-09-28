Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination: a teachable moment on the power of love

WASHINGTON. It seems President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the US Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is turning into a teachable moment. But not specifically on the efficacy of White parents adopting Black children.

A burning hate

Author Ibram X. Kendi, director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, Tweeted,

“Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”

— Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020

Another member of the Twitter mob, I.TOO.SING.AMERICA, added,

“With Amy Coney Barrett, we must question her motivation in adopting Black children. Barrett like many prominent White folks use these children as mascots to promote their image. I don’t like nor do I trust her.”

But KB Rockefeller says the Barrett nomination is all part of a sinister GOP plot,

“She has like 7 children. They are trying to bait Dems into attacking Barrett for adopting a couple of Black kids and her religion when Dems plan to attack her over the ACA [Obamacare].”

Teach them young

But Angela Tucker, writing for the online journal Yes!, suggests White parents can avoid criticism from their moral superiors on the left by participating in…

“… programs created specifically to help support transracially adoptive families avoid the common pitfalls of ‘colorblind parenting,’ training about White privilege, racism, colorism, and microaggressions that are being taught more frequently at child-welfare agencies across the country.”

And you thought kids had to be in university before learning to hate the world in celebration of newfound victimhood. It’s said “the past is prologue,” but this sanctioned form of child abuse seeks to entrap them in a perpetual past. And that means this form of “training” is designed to deprive the youngster of any real future.

The nonsense written by Tucker is the very antithesis of good parenting because every parent wants their child to have a bright and happy future.

Why? Love.

The alternative to leftist hate

And that gets to the crux of the matter. The left doesn’t tolerate any authority – God, church, or family – that exerts primacy above their perceived superiority. They even presume to tell parents how to raise their children, biological and adopted.

And God forbid parents teach their children to judge others by the content of their character and not the color of their skin. That might bring an end to the kind of “systemic racism” they claim to hate.





And if that happened, it would put members of a certain cottage industry out of a job: race hucksters.

A shining example, a deadly threat

Justice Barrett is correctly viewed as a threat to Democrats for good reason. She represents the extraordinary person who opens their home as a refuge for the innocent and unwanted. Those whose parental love gives the innocent a leg up for attaining happiness and success in life. And, more importantly, life itself.

She’s the loving alternative to the nightmare of Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s abortion shop of horrors.

On a much deeper level, Justice Barrett’s home represents the time-honored alternative to the Democratic Party’s current hobby horse: socialism; humanity’s great failure now bridging two centuries, which reduces families to eating, as in Venezuela, garbage, cats and dogs.

The loving nuclear family, on the other hand, provides what socialism promises but never delivers: “From each according to his ability. To each according to his needs.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Democratic critics represent the loveless, cold, impersonal, and failing caricature of the family as exemplified by socialism. They further compound that contrast with their fanatical support of Dr. Gosnell-like abortion mills.

A love that passes all understanding

As the New Testament book of 1st Corinthians notes:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.”

And, Ironically, we have the gruff President Donald Trump to thank for providing the nation this teachable moment on the power of healing love.

Top Image: President Trump announces his nominee for US Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Fox News screen capture.