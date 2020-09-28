Amy Coney Barrett: Hard to be a woman in Democrat’s liberal America

Fighting for equal rights for women is interwoven into our history. Unfortunately, Democrats have been fighting against rights for women and blacks since the very earliest days. Democrats are now preparing to attack Amy Coney Barrett, a woman of immense accomplishment, both personally and professionally. Chuck Schumer, Mazie Hirono, Chuck Grassley, and other Democrats saying “we simply won’t meet with her.” Like five-year-olds, fingers in-ear, chanting “I can’t hear you.”

Democrats are attacking Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on those things that identify her as a woman

The Liberal Leftists and Democrats, not always one and the same, are mortified over everything Amy Coney Barrett represents. That is her being a mother and wife that leads her family with her faith. Social media posts claiming that “they are not here children” to ” adopting children from Haiti is proof she is a white colonist.”

Another fun line of attack is that Barrett is married to a controlling husband who does not allow her personal freedoms, ala writer Margaret Atwoods’ The Handmaids Tale.





Ok, we are to believe, that a graduate of the University of Notre Dame Law School and Rhodes College who has taught law at Notre Dame, worked for a Washington law firm and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia before ascending to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, while co-raising seven children, is being held back by her husband.

Just imagine what she could do if Jesse would just get out of her way?

It is even more curious that liberals would attack Barrett on her Catholicism even as Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden give mouth service to their religious devotion while being anything but Christian in the personal or political lives. (South Carolina Priest Denies Joe Biden Communion Over Pro-Choice Views)

Democrats must tread carefully in their attacks against Barrett’s religion because there is no religious test to be given, despite Dianne Feinstein’s rude attack during Barrett’s previous hearing.

A point lost on Democrats is that Amy Coney Barrett and her legal contributions are as much to be celebrated as those of Sandra Day O’Connor or Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Both Supreme Court justices that have not only broken glass ceilings in their personal lives but whose intelligence and fairness have helped them stand tall in their judicial duties. Both Justices serving while being married and raising children.

All known for being independent, free thinkers.

The role of Women in America

Things have changed for women in America. The woman of the 1960’s family sitcom – like Donna Reed and her ever-present pearls in Father Knows Best – were unattainable feminine perfection. The house was clean, the children precarious but good, dinner on the table when dad walked through the door. Her contributions outside the house were as a member of the PTA.

The 1960s fostered a massive women’s and civil rights movement. In 1963 Berry Friedman wrote the Feminine Mystique introducing a new era in femininity. Friedman’s book questioning that “truly feminine” women had no desire for higher education, careers, or a political voice. That women found complete fulfillment in the domestic sphere. However, during this time one of five mothers with children under six, and one-fourth of women with children over 16, held jobs.





However, fighting for the right to work included the fight for equal pay. Women earned 60 cents for every dollar made by a man even as the adopted formerly male roles.

“Most young women, at least in the middle class, expected to have access to the same careers and to receive the same compensation as men,” wrote historians Maurice Isserman and Michael Kazin in America Divided: The Civil War of the 1960s. “It was no longer surprising to see women leaders in formerly ‘men’s’ fields like television production (Oprah Winfrey), diplomacy (Secretary of State Madeleine Albright), or the Supreme Court (Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg). Even conservative Republicans recruited female candidates and urged them to be as aggressive on the stump as men.” American jurisprudence only for he, not she?