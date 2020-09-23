Amy Coney Barrett and SCOTUS: Democrats war on religion in America

In a Senate confirmation hearing for Brian C. Buescher for U.S. District Judge in Nebraska, Democrats showed their intolerance for people of faith. (Senate Confirms Judicial Nominee Attacked for Catholic Faith) It also gives us an idea of what fate Judge Amy Coney Barrett might face if she is chosen as President Trump’s choice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court (SCOTUS).



In the 2019 hearings for Buescher, his crime was being a practicing Catholic, especially his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a charitable organization that works to better the lives of poor and disadvantaged people.

Democrats Hirono, Harris and Booker – demagogues for killing the unborn

Senators Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) inquired whether belonging to the Knights of Columbus could prevent the appointee from hearing cases “fairly and impartially.” The senator’s major objections were that the Knights’ opposed abortion and same-sex marriage, questioning if that could impair the candidate’s judgment.



Senator Harris went further, asking Buescher whether he was aware that the Knights of Columbus “opposed a woman’s right to choose” and were against “marriage equality” when he joined the organization. We cannot know if Harris was simply ignorant of the fact that Catholicism’s basic theology opposes those two views, as do all religions, Christian, Jewish, or Muslim; or whether she simply ignored it trying to discredit religion altogether.

Sen. Hirono, meanwhile, said that the Knights of Columbus have taken “a number of extreme positions,” explicitly mentioning the Knights’ support for “California’s Proposition 8 campaign to ban same-sex marriage.” In her mind standing up for religious freedom is an extreme position.



Not to be outdone, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), criticized Mr. Buescher’s overt opposition to abortion when he was running for Nebraska attorney general in the Republican primary election.

“Why should a litigant in your courtroom expect to get a fair hearing from an impartial judge in a case involving abortion rights?” Sen. Booker asked.

The Constitution bars the door on a religious litmus tests

In defense of religious freedom, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recalled that the Constitution barred the use of a religious litmus test for federal posts.





“I can’t believe I need to repeat it here in the U.S. Capitol, but there is nothing about living out one’s faith that is disqualifying for public service. To the contrary, what the Constitution does forbid is imposing any kind of religious test for public office,” McConnell said.

Article VI of the U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from considering a person’s faith when assessing fitness to hold federal office. This clause is part of the original Constitution and has been a bedrock principle since the founding of the Republic. The First Amendment only reinforced the importance of religion to our nation’s wellbeing, as an individual right, not revocable by government, necessary to uphold those founding principles.



Sen. McConnell further stated that the real “negative bombshell” Democrats tried to use to disqualify Buescher was that he “is a practicing Catholic.”

And this seems to be the thrust of opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett. She, too, is a practicing Catholic.

In Barrett’s case the attacks on her Catholicism began in 2017 when she went through hearings for her position on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Senator Dianne Feinstein attacked the nominee for the dogma of her Roman Catholic faith.

Barrett, at that time, was a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who had written about the role of religion in public life and delivered academic lectures to Christian legal groups. (‘Dogma lives loudly in you’ – Amy Coney Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearing)

Drawing on some of those materials, Feinstein launched a thinly veiled attack on Barrett’s Catholic faith, asserting that her religious views will prevent her from judging fairly:

“When you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” Feinstein said. “And that’s of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for for years in this country.”

As Judge Barrett now appears poised to be elevated to the Supreme Court, Democrats have once again discovered that she is a “practicing Catholic.” In 2018, when she was mentioned as one of the candidates to replace Justice Kennedy, a hit piece in some far-left rag highlighted a part of a 2006 commencement speech that she made to Notre Dame law school graduates, where she mentioned “The kingdom of God.” (Amy Coney Barrett and ‘building the Kingdom of God’)

In that speech Barrett exhorted graduates not to make their legal careers an end in and of themselves, but “a means to an end” that is part of “building the Kingdom of God.”

To the uninformed this is anathema. They fear religion because it has standards of conduct, and building a kingdom of God is like building a theocracy. Those words alone will strike fear in all democrats and by extension all non-religious Americans. Which now makes up the majority of us.

Watch for those words to be bandied about freely by the MSM and in social media. But what does it mean to those who have received a religious education?

According to theology professor, Jacob Wood of the Franciscan University of Steubenville, he stated that Barrett was not talking about any theocratic political project, but

“…was simply restating the teaching of Vatican II that the Kingdom of God is built up any time Catholics join with fellow citizens of any faith, or none, to work for the common good of our society.”

That was what Judge Barrett was exhorting new law school graduates to strive for. Working for the common good, not for selfish reasons. Don’t Democrats say this is what they want?





Amy Coney Barrett – Faculty for Life

Another avenue of attack that will be used against Barrett will be her membership in the University of Notre Dame’s “Faculty for Life” group.

As a member of that organization she had signed a 2015 letter to Catholic bishops affirming the “value of human life from conception to natural death.”



While some scurrilous attack against her, like that against Justice Kavanaugh during his hearing for the Supreme Court, is not out of the question, all attacks against this nominee so far are centered around her religious beliefs.



And that difference between leftists and conservatives is the heart of the cultural war being fought throughout this nation today. It is are we a nation under God, whose rules dictate our behavior between ourselves, or are we a nation without any code of conduct.



This Supreme Court fight might show us exactly what we are voting for on November 3.





**************



About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.





