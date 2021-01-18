America’s Reichstag moment: A Trump Revolution that wasn’t

Colorado Springs, Colo.: One might say—although so far no one has said—that we are two days away from the fundamental transformation of the United States of America. The left is poised and ready—yet fearful because they know what they did to get to this point. They know that the majority of the American people either still don’t know who they are or, for those that do, actively oppose them. (Democrats’ Wall of Jericho is falling: Trump declasses Obamagate, promises further revelations)

The last legal and constitutional chance to stop them was January 6th.

That the election of November 3, 2020, was stolen is beyond question. That’s why we are not allowed to question it. More later. For now, it is necessary to understand the events of the 6th. It was our very own Reichstag fire moment. Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win)

The Reichstag Fire occurred on the night of Monday 27 February 1933, an arson attack on the home of the German parliament in Berlin. A month earlier, Adolf Hitler had been sworn in as Chancellor of Germany. The Nazis blamed the communists for starting the fire. The origin of the fire remains disputed but is it most likely that the Nazis started the fire themselves. (Capitol Riot Was A “Planned Attack,” Can’t Blame Trump; What Did Pelosi and McConnell Know?)

Regardless, they certainly didn’t let the crisis go to waste.





The very next day, Hitler convinced German President Paul von Hindenburg to sign the Reichstag Fire Decree, suspending most civil liberties in Germany, including habeas corpus, freedom of expression, freedom of the press, the right of free association and public assembly, and the secrecy of the post and telephone. (Dems ‘Declared Martial Law’ With Virus Shutdowns)

Americans will recognize these rights as protected from government interference by the First Amendment. The decree was used by the Nazis to ban publications not considered friendly to the Nazi cause. These rights were not reinstated during the Nazi reign.

A scapegoat was found in 24-year old Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch communist. He was tried and executed.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

The incident of January 6th has been blamed on President Trump and his subsequent impeachment is aimed at his political execution. Like van der Lubbe, it is impossible for the president to have incited the riot.

A reading of what he actually said puts the lie to that claim:

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The incident is being called a “riot”, a “storming of the Capitol.” This is necessary in order to justify the impeachment and a further crackdown on civil liberties, but the incident was not a storming of the Winter Palace.

Nor was it comparable to the occupation of the Wisconsin Capitol in 2011–the longest continuous occupation of a major government building in the history of the United States. That violent protest caused $2 million in damage to the building. The left calls this “a symbolic affirmation of self-government.”

One can hardly call January 6 a “storming” when the Capitol Police are seen on video removing barriers to let people into the building. One cannot call it a storming when videos show people cheering the arrest of the first person to charge up the steps or a man is seen pulling down a black-clad young man trying to break a window with a club.

With well over a million people at the rally on January 6th, if they had wanted to occupy the capitol, they would have—and they would still be there. Instead, it was all over pretty quickly and everyone went home peacefully. A 6:00 pm curfew was called and the streets of the district were quiet.

Those self-evident facts don’t fit the narrative, however. They don’t justify an impeachment nor do they justify calling out 25,000 National guardsmen for Wednesday’s inauguration. If this election is legitimate if Joe Biden is the overwhelming choice of the American people, then why are all these troops needed?





The event has worked to the advantage of the left.

The objections to electors ceased when Congress reconvened. The propaganda machine made a mountain out of a molehill. Effectively and completely drowning out Republicans who planned to testify to Election Fraud, only to become milquetoast politicians aligning with the Democrats.

Let no one doubt that Democrats were afraid that day. They know what they did and they were fearful that a day of reckoning had arrived. That it did not is a testament to the peaceful and lawful intentions of the vast majority of those present.

“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it.” – George Orwell, 1984