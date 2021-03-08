America’s Patriots must demand that we return to our Constitution

Machiavelli wrote: “A Republic must be able to periodically return to its roots and in effect be born again. If it cannot, it will cease working.” And that is exactly what is happening in America today. Our unique republic, born 277 years ago, is destroying itself from the inside trying to transform into something it is not; a Marxist government. In order for it to survive, it must be reborn once again, with all of the zeal and idealism that formed it in the first place. With the laws of the Constitution ruling our survival.

So, who is Niccolò Machiavelli, and why should we care anything about what this ancient poet has to say about 21st Century government?

Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli was an Italian Renaissance diplomat, philosopher, poet, and writer, best known for “The Prince,” written in 1513. He has often been called the father of modern political philosophy and political science. When we describe particularly heinous legislation enacted in congress, it is described as being Machiavellian, matching his description of politicians acting at their worst.

Machiavelli recorded exactly how duplicitous politicians are. He realized that politicians are not moral and that they have always acted with deception, treachery, and crime. His insights were as accurate and as forward-thinking as were those of the authors of our Constitution. With an insight few possess, he nailed exactly what politics, and politicians, are to society.

We need to return to our roots and completely embrace our Constitution. We need to once again submit to the fervor of our forefathers in their pursuit of liberty, freedom, and justice for all. If we don’t, it will be forever lost to us, our children, and our grandchildren. And, as these words are being written, we are losing all three to despotic Socialist Democrats.

For it is the Constitution that cements America as different from every other nation on this planet. It is also why Democrats are doing everything in their power to destroy it. Our Constitution is all about limited national government and more about local control, so that “we the people” actually hold the key to our own destinies.

Democrats started several decades ago trying to usurp the Constitution with the simple lie that it is a living document, subject to change as the politicians desire. Nothing can be further from the truth. But that never stops a Democrats’ lies

If that were the case, that it is a living document, subject to change at the whims of politicians, then it wouldn’t be worth the cost of the ink scribbled on its parchment. Change, at the whims of politicians, is exactly why we separated from Great Britain. They had laws that the British Parliament changed at the urging of the King. Laws against the taxation that they eventually levied at Americans. Legislation that led to our Revolution from them.

Moving away from the Crown

Yes, they had a Parliament that ran the country, and all of its possessions, like the American Colonies, but it allowed no representatives from the Colonies into that august body. This taxation without representation was a battle cry of patriots. It isn’t much different than what Democrats are trying to do today by blocking Republicans from positions on important committees, or outright removing those from office who challenge them.

American colonials found themselves at the mercy of politicians, far away, who did not take their needs into account before they enacted legislation that affected their everyday lives. Does this sound at all familiar? Like Biden opening the border to illegal aliens that will take jobs away from Americans, at the same time costing taxpayers billions to support them.

Democrat politicians in Washington D.C. dictate to citizens thousands of miles away in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California, important legislation, or by way of executive orders, policies that do not affect D.C., but impact millions of citizens in states far removed from the know-it-all congress.

The parallels between 1775 and 2021 are so close, that it is frightening.

We are in a paradox of undeniable contradiction, never before faced in our history. While it is obvious that there are two opposing views of government clashing head-on, the solution to remedy the situation is to return to our roots. Look to our Constitution and abide by its rules set in stone.

In order to right the imbalance that faces America today, we must remember where we started. And that was exactly why raging Marxist went on a rampage of destruction attempting to destroy our statues, team names, in fact, our entire history. Because they knew that if we remembered where we came from, they cannot remove our Constitution.

It was written by men who fully understood the importance of freedom. It is being attacked by those who hate the idea that we have those very freedoms. Freedoms earned by the blood of patriots. Men and women who understood the importance of God, family, and honor.





The very principles that Democrats today reject

In order to preserve our freedom, we must remember where they came from, how we earned them, and why they are important. We must return to those times when freedom was only a vague idea. Back to that time, in 1775 when we did not live free. Back to when we lived under the heel of a big, uncaring government.

The very same type of huge, uncaring government that Democrats, and RINO Republicans, want to give us today Our biggest problem is that our Constitution was so well written that we went so long with all the freedom that it promised, that we forgot what it was like to live without liberty It is time to return to our past and remember what life under tyranny was like.

It’s time to go back to our roots. Once there, we must remind everyone we know why it is important to fight for liberty, truth, and justice for all.

